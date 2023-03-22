Canadian traders meet their trading edge… with the launch of Questrade Edge Mobile

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing on its mission to help Canadian investors reach their financial goals and in the next step of its leadership in the mobile trading space, Questrade -- Canada’s Best Brokerage¹ – is proud to announce the launch of Questrade Edge Mobile , a new app created by active traders for active traders. Designed to provide the ultimate competitive edge in core and advanced functionality, this completely free app delivers the power of an advanced trading platform to the palm of one’s hand. Edge Mobile is Questrade's newest way to trade stocks and options on the go, boasting lightning-fast speed and a sleek user interface, advanced charts and order types including bracket orders, multi-leg option orders, customizable and smart alerts, research tools, and more. A companion to Edge Web and Edge Desktop as well as QuestMobile , Questrade Edge Mobile is the ideal app for active traders and investors. Edge Mobile is now available via the App Store and Google Play.





“We are dedicated to improving our clients’ trading and investing experience by being closely attuned to the needs and wants of our different investors, and innovating to meet their needs,” explained Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “With Questrade Edge Mobile, we’re continuing on our mission to empower Canadians by constantly investing in and updating technology.”

Best-in-class benefits, bar none

Edge Mobile’s powerful tools and features to help trade smarter include:

Strategy Builder

Create multi-leg orders (up to four legs), or a combination of stock and option orders using Edge Mobile's strategy builder



Charting

Analyze price movement and performance of a stock or ETF using Edge Mobile’s advanced charting



Order Routing

Gain more control over orders by choosing which U.S. exchange the order goes to; use this feature with any of Edge Mobile’s advanced order types



Never miss a trading opportunity

Lightning-fast order entry; log in, place and execute orders in no time with one of Questrade's fastest apps yet



Execute complex strategies

Access advanced order types on the go, including stop and trailing stop orders, multi-leg option orders and bracket orders

Customizable news feed

Keep an eye on the market with a news feed catered to one’s interests

Availability

Get the Edge Mobile app from the Google Play store (Android devices running Android 9+ or higher)

Get the Edge Mobile app from the App Store (Apple devices running iOS 12+ or higher)

Questrade Edge Mobile is free to use



“Our goal is to meet the needs and demands of active traders and ensure they will always have the absolute best trading experience,” added Mr. Kholodenko. “This is Edge Mobile’s first release and through an aggressive roadmap for enhancements we will keep adding new tools and capabilities to its arsenal.”

About Questrade

Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”) is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 23 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, over $30 billion in assets under administration and more than 250,000 accounts opened annually, Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. Questrade has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies² for the eleventh year in a row, achieving Platinum status. For more information visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") provides professional investment management services through Questwealth Portfolios (www.questrade.com/questwealth-portfolios). QWM is a registered Exempt Market Dealer, Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

¹ Benzinga’s 2022 Global Fintech Awards

² Canada’s Best Managed Companies

