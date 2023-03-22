Global Polymer Emulsion Market Set to Expand to US$ 61.2 Billion by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global polymer emulsion market was valued at US$ 33.7 bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 61.2 bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2023–2031. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The demand for polymer emulsion has been increasing rapidly across the globe, primarily driven by its growing usage in various end-use industries such as paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, paper and paperboard coatings, textiles, and others including construction, packaging, and personal care. The supply-demand gap for polymer emulsion is expected to widen in the coming years due to the increasing demand from various end-use industries and the limited availability of raw materials. However, the major players in the polymer emulsion market are expanding their production capacities to cater to the growing demand.

In addition, the utilization of polymer composites for a circular economy is also expected to have a significant impact on the polymer emulsion industry. Polymer composites are increasingly being used in the construction industry as they provide a cost-effective solution for building components that can be reused or recycled. The sustainability factors associated with these products have been the main drivers of their growing demand. Furthermore, the development of bio-based emulsion polymers is also gaining traction, which could potentially reduce the reliance on traditional petrochemical based polymers.

New Study by Astute Analytica Reveals Over 22,700 Thousand Metric Tons of Polymer Emulsion Produced in 2022

As of 2022, the global production of polymer emulsion market is estimated to be more than 22,700 Thousand metric tons. The largest producing country is China, accounting for approximately 30% of the global production, followed by North America and Europe.

The demand for polymer emulsion in the paints and coatings industry is the highest, accounting for approximately 50% of the total consumption. Polymer emulsion is extensively used in architectural paints, industrial coatings, wood coatings, and other specialty coatings. The second-largest end-use industry for polymer emulsion is adhesives and sealants, followed by paper and paperboard coatings.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer in the global polymer emulsion market, accounting for approximately 45% of the global consumption, followed by North America and Europe. The increasing population, rapid urbanization, and growth in construction and automotive industries in the region are the major factors driving the demand for polymer emulsion.

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Polymer Emulsion Market with Over 38% Revenue Share

Asia Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of polymer emulsion, and China and India are the two largest producing countries in the region.

China is the largest producer of polymer emulsion globally, accounting for approximately 30% of the global production. The country has a significant presence of major polymer emulsion manufacturers, including BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, and Akzo Nobel N.V. The production capacity of polymer emulsion in China is estimated to be around 10 million metric tons per year. The major end-use industries of polymer emulsion market in China are paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, textiles, and paper and paperboard coatings. The paints and coatings industry is the largest consumer of polymer emulsion in China, accounting for around 60% of the total consumption.

India is the second-largest producer of polymer emulsion in Asia Pacific, with a production capacity of around 2 million metric tons per year. The major manufacturers of polymer emulsion in India include Asian Paints Ltd, Berger Paints India Ltd, and Pidilite Industries Ltd. The major end-use industries of polymer emulsion in India are paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and textiles. The paints and coatings industry is the largest consumer of polymer emulsion in India, accounting for around 55% of the total consumption.

In China, the growing construction and automotive industries are driving the demand for polymer emulsion in the paints and coatings industry. In India, the growth in infrastructure development and increasing urbanization is driving the demand for polymer emulsion in the paints and coatings industry.

Styrene Butadiene Emerges as Key Contributor Holding Over 23% Revenue Share of Global Polymer Emulsion Market

Styrene Butadiene (SB) polymer emulsions have emerged as a popular choice for various industries and applications. With more than 23% revenue share of the global polymer emulsion market in 2022, SB polymer emulsions offer a cost-effective alternative to other types of polymer emulsions. They are manufactured using readily available raw materials and can be produced using a variety of production processes. These emulsions have a long shelf life and are easy to transport and store, making them a practical choice for industries that require efficient and reliable materials.

In recent years, the demand for SB polymer emulsions has surged as they offer enhanced strength and durability when used as binders in cement and mortar. They are also used as adhesives, coatings, and sealants, and are popularly used in the automotive industry for manufacturing tires, hoses, and other rubber products. In the textile industry, SB polymer emulsions serve as finishing agents to improve the strength and durability of fabrics.

According to Astute Analytica, the end-users of SB emulsion polymers rely on them to enhance the properties of their products, such as adhesion, flexibility, and abrasion resistance. These emulsions are also used as binders in non-woven fabrics, carpet backings, and paper coatings.

Market Share Analysis: Top 10 Players Account for 41.8% Revenue of Global Polymer Emulsion Market

BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, and Arkema Group are some of the key players in the market. Wherein, BASF is leading the market, which is followed by Celanese Corporation.

BASF is the largest producer of polymer emulsions in the world with a production capacity of over 3.3 million tons per year. As of 2022, the company is holding over 10% market share. It operates several manufacturing facilities across the globe, including in North America, Europe, and Asia, which allows them to serve a diverse range of end-users and consumers. The company has a diverse customer base that includes manufacturers in the automotive, construction, and consumer goods industries, among others.

Apart from this, BASF in the global polymer emulsion market has an extensive distribution network that includes both direct sales and partnerships with distributors and resellers. The company has a strong focus on sustainability and offers eco-friendly polymer emulsions that meet the increasing demand for environmentally friendly products. BASF leverages its strong brand reputation and technical expertise to promote its products and services. The company offers a range of training and technical support services to help customers optimize their use of polymer emulsions and improve their manufacturing processes.

In 2022, BASF's revenue from the chemicals segment, which includes polymer emulsions, was approximately USD 14.9 billion. The company's growth strategy includes investing in research and development to develop new and innovative products, expanding its global manufacturing footprint, and pursuing strategic acquisitions to strengthen its position in the market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

DIC Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Synthomer Plc

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Trinseo

Wacker Chemie AG

Other Prominent Players

