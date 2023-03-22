GPS Capital Markets Recognized as One of Utah’s 100 Companies Championing Women

SALT LAKE CITY, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading Fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, has been honored as one of Utah’s 100 Companies Championing Women. The honor was bestowed on behalf of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and the Utah Women and Leadership Project at Utah State University by In Utah, a collaborative initiative supporting Utah’s economy.



GPS will serve as a model in the ongoing campaign that encourages and promotes the advancement of women in Utah. The selection of this award comes from recognition of the company’s excellence in the areas of recruiting, flexibility, mentoring, the Employee Resource Group (ERG) GPS-Women In Business, representation of women in leadership positions, among other benefits.

“I am thrilled and honored to announce that GPS Capital Markets and our Women in Business ERG (Employer Resource Group) has been recognized by the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and the Utah Women & Leadership Project at Utah State University as one of Utah’s 100 Companies Championing Women in Utah. This is a testament to our commitment to creating a workplace culture that values diversity, inclusion, and gender equity," said Brandon Parke, President of GPS Capital Markets. "GPS believes that a diverse and inclusive workforce is key to driving innovation and driving our business goals. We are proud to be a part of this this movement to empower women in the workplace and proud of all our employees.”

Through its Inspire In Utah campaign, In Utah aims to motivate women to explore new opportunities in the workforce by sharing women’s experiences in various industries. Throughout March, In Utah will highlight the 100 companies leading the way toward greater equity and inclusion for women in Utah. Other companies such as Goldman Sachs, Intermountain Health and ARUP Laboratories have also earned this recognition.

The recognition of GPS as one of the 100 Companies Championing Women list adds to a number of similar honors GPS has earned. Last quarter, Utah Business magazine honored GPS with its Best Companies To Work For award for a tenth consecutive year, as well as the Salt Lake Tribune’s Top Workplaces.

To learn more about In Utah and the 100 Companies Championing Women, go to: inutah.org/100-companies/

For more information about GPS Capital Markets LLC, go to: www.gpsfx.com