The Global Analytical Instrumentation Market size is expected to reach $66.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Analytical Instrumentation Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435178/?utm_source=GNW

These tools are also used in a wide range of clinical diagnostic procedures as well as life sciences research to create new therapeutic and diagnostic products.



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors have emerged as the leading end-users of analytical equipment due to their significant usage of these tools throughout the drug development process as a result of their vast R&D activities. Pharmaceutical enterprises are actively engaging and investing in R&D for the development of advanced and efficient products. Consequently, increased R&D investments and instrument adoption rates are likely to drive market growth.



In addition, enterprises are developing innovative technologies to fulfil expanding demand and exploit untapped market potential, which is being driven by the technological advancement of analytical instrumentation. Additionally, the use of analytical instrumentation solutions is anticipated to increase due to the growing development of precision medicine. In order to identify illnesses and create customized therapies, precision medicine utilizes analytical instrumentation for next-generation sequencing, molecular imaging, molecular dynamics, and molecular diagnostics.



For example, genomic sequencing is used in molecular diagnostics to analyze a patient’s biomarkers. These tests carried out with different analytical tools, provide knowledge on the optimal course of action or even forecast the treatments that are most appropriate for a specific patient. Additionally, the 3D structures of biological organisms like proteins are widely studied using microscopes and techniques like cryogenic electron microscopy in the drug development process.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic caused a decline in the business of analytical instruments, including heat analyzers, spectroscopy, and chromatography-related equipment. This was brought on by the implementation of severe lockdown regulations, the interruption of supply networks, and a decline in clinical trial activity during that time. However, the pandemic caused a huge increase in demand for PCR, microarray, and sequencing technology-related instruments in 2021. Several novel PCR products were introduced during this time to address the rising COVID-19 cases. Problems like late product delivery along with an uneven demand for goods, hampered the supply chain of the analytical instruments industry.



Market Growth Factors



Rapid advancement in the development of precision medicine



This has propelled significant improvements in precision diagnoses and therapeutics as well as developments like next generation sequencing (NGS) and large genomic data. Additionally, there have been significant developments in gene therapy and the creation of precision medicines to treat ailments like cancer, TB, and Alzheimer’s. As a result, more pharmaceutical and biotech businesses are starting to enter this market. Therefore, the growth of the analytical instrumentation market is being booted by the rise of precision medicine, providing individualized medicines and treatments.



Increasing usage of analytical instrumentation in water and wastewater treatment



Water and wastewater involve many processes, like chromatography. Therefore, the chromatography sector’s development is driven by the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies like Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI). Such technologies are anticipated to automate the categorization of data and enhance the reliability of quantitative results due to the large amount of data generated during chromatography. Therefore, the requirement of analytical instrumentation in different R&D activities mainly to evaluate the characteristics and parameters of water & wastewater treatment is accelerating the market growth.



Market Restraining Factors



Dearth of skilled professionals to operate analytical equipment



The complexity of analytical instruments has significantly risen due to technological improvements, making it necessary to have a skilled crew handle them efficiently. Another significant obstacle is the lack of supporting infrastructure to establish testing facilities. Due to the fragmentation and predominance of small businesses in the manufacturing industry, sample collection from these businesses might be difficult for testing service providers in many developing nations. Lack of institutional cooperation and equipment shortage are two other significant problems. As a result, the lack of qualified specialists will probably limit how widely laboratory instruments and consumables are used by end users, thus slowing the market’s growth.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the analytical instrumentation market is categorized into instruments, services, and software. The software segment procured a considerable growth rate in the analytical instrumentation market in 2021. Software is frequently utilized in various contexts, including academic research and clinical diagnosis, for data processing and result interpretation in analytical operations. For instance, with the help of flow cytometry software data is acquired & controlled, after which the results are statistical analysis is done. Over the course of the projected period, such software abilities are expected to fuel segment expansion.



Technology Outlook



On the basis of technology, the analytical instrumentation market is divided into polymerase chain reaction, spectroscopy, microscopy, chromatography, flow cytometry, sequencing, microarray, and others. The chromatography segment recorded a significant revenue share in the analytical instrumentation market in 2021. The diverse applications in life science, pharmaceutical, and other areas are mostly accountable for the segment’s rise. The three types of chromatography are gas, liquid, and ion. Complex proteomic studies are discovered using liquid chromatography. Ion chromatography techniques are employed in fields where quality control is necessary like environmental testing.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the analytical instrumentation market is segmented into life sciences research & development, clinical & diagnostic analysis, food & beverage analysis, forensic analysis, environmental testing, and others. The clinical & diagnostic analysis segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the analytical instrumentation market in 2021. There is a strong demand for diagnostic tests due to the rising prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, which is projected to fuel demand for analytical equipment goods like flow cytometers for clinical testing. Additionally, it is projected that the approval and introduction of novel analytical apparatus for clinical laboratories will accelerate segment growth. This makes it possible to identify samples quickly, cheaply, and accurately.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the analytical instrumentation market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the analytical instrumentation market in 2021. This considerable market share can be due to the region’s established pharmaceutical sector and healthcare system, which have generated a sizable demand for analytical instruments for clinical and research applications. The need for analytical instruments and instrumentation have also been spurred by high number of R&D projects that aim to develop vaccines and medicines for different diseases and by engaging more public-private support in cancer research.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Danaher Corporation are the forerunners in the Analytical Instrumentation Market. Companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Analytical Instrumentation Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation, Bruker Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Analytical Instrumentation Market



Mergers & Acquisition



Jan-2023: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. took over The Binding Site Group, a global leader in specialty diagnostics. Through this acquisition, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. would be able to extend its current specialty diagnostics portfolio along with pioneering innovation in monitoring and diagnostics for numerous myelomas.



Jan-2023: Carl Zeiss AG took over LENSO Sp. Z.o.o, a company that works in the field of servicing manufacturing companies in the field of precise industrial metrology. Through this acquisition, Carl Zeiss AG would be able to provide a fluent and combined experience to get the finest measuring solutions for the specific applications for its customers.



Mar-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., acquired Max Analytical Technologies, a producer of FTIR-based gas analysis solutions for process monitoring, source testing, and ambient air monitoring. Through this acquisition, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., would be able to complete and extend its Software, FTIR instrument, and service offerings. Moreover, this acquisition would aid Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., to grow the range of vibrational spectroscopy services and solutions across a spectrum of market segments.



Feb-2022: Agilent Technologies Inc., took over Virtual Control’s Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology. Through this acquisition, Agilent Technologies Inc. would be able to combine the software into its industry-leading gas mass spectrometry and chromatography (GS/MS) platforms to enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and productivity of high-throughput labs.



Jun-2020: Illumina, Inc. took over BlueBee, a cloud-based software company that provides genomics analysis solutions for research and clinical customers. Through this acquisition, Illumina, Inc. would be able to combine BlueBee’s abilities into its cloud portfolio which would further provide users the flexibility to operate their custom analyses or access industry-leading options. Moreover, this would lead to the most efficient, extensible, and scalable genomic analysis solutions for both translational and clinical research use cases.



Apr-2020: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. took over Celsee, Inc., a company that offers instruments and consumables for the isolation, detection, and analysis of single cells. Through this acquisition, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. would expand its spread into the fast-growing world of single-cell analysis and precision medicine, both of which contribute to an improved understanding of diagnosis, treatment, and disease with the help of Celsee’s technologies and products.



Aug-2019: Agilent Technologies, Inc., took over BioTek Instruments, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of innovative life science instrumentation. Through this acquisition, Agilent Technologies, Inc. would be able to extend its growing existence and expertise in cell analysis. Moreover, this would strengthen the company’s standing in the growing and immense immunotherapy and immuno-oncology areas.



May-2018: PerkinElmer, Inc. took over Shanghai Spectrum Instruments Co., Ltd, one of the leading manufacturers of analytical instruments in China. Through this acquisition, PerkinElmer, Inc. intends to construct SSI’s manufacturing capabilities and R&D in China to supply continuous software and hardware creations for its customers and support China’s purpose of strengthening local manufacturing.



Mar-2018: Agilent Technologies Inc., acquired Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc., a provider of capillary electrophoresis-based (CE) solutions for the fully-automated analysis of a range of molecules. Through this acquisition, Agilent Technologies Inc. would be able to improve its current technology and expertise while providing customers with a better complete group of solutions.



Product Launch and Product Expansions



Sep-2022: Perkinelmer, Inc. launched Dubbed Cellaca PLX Image Cytometry System. The new platform enables researchers to assess various critical quality attributes of cell samples, including quality, quantity, and identity of cells, in one automated workflow.



Sep-2022: PerkinElmer, Inc. unveiled Cellaca PLX Image Cytometry System. This new product allows researchers to evaluate multiple Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs) of cell samples in a single automated workflow, including Quality, Quantity, and Cell Identity. Additionally, the Cellaca PLX integrates superior image cytometer software, hardware, trackable data, and validated consumables reporting all in one system without needing intense training requirements or complex calibration procedures.



Jun-2022: Agilent Technologies, Inc., launched new LC/MS and GC/MS quadrupole mass spectrometers. The new GC/TQ and LC/TQ products propose built-in instrument intelligence to streamline lab operations. Additionally, the new GC/TQ and GC/SQ products with the HydroInert source aid customers overcome key performance challenges with hydrogen carrier gas.



Feb-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., launched a new portfolio of Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry consumables. This new product is crafted to fulfill higher performance needs while staying economical. Additionally, a new collection of vials, kits, caps, inserts, mats, and well plates would further enhance sample security and analytical performance for mass spectrometry and chromatography users in research and routine laboratories.



Mar-2020: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., unveiled the new Thermo Scientific Vanquish Core HPLC Systems. This new product would be able to extend the performance of the Vanquish platform to deliver a productivity-enhancing solution for routine laboratories.



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Jun-2021: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. partnered with Seegene, Inc., a global leader in multiplex molecular diagnostics. Through this partnership, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. would be able to use the diagnostic tests offered by Seegene, Inc. for its CFX96™ Dx Real-Time PCR System for clearance from The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. markets pending clinical development.



Sep-2019: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., came into collaboration with Cedars-Sinai, a leading nonprofit academic healthcare organization. Under this collaboration, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., would target to deliver clinical research laboratories with sensitive and specific LC-MS-based workflows that would further provide improved confidence in data while witnessing and examining novel or comprehended protein-based biomarkers within biological matrices.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Instruments



• Software



• Services



By Technology



• Polymerase Chain Reaction



• Spectroscopy



• Flow Cytometry



• Chromatography



• Sequencing



• Microarray



• Microscopy



• Others



by Application



• Life Sciences Research & Development



• Food & Beverage Analysis



• Clinical & Diagnostic Analysis



• Forensic Analysis



• Environmental Testing



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Agilent Technologies, Inc.



• PerkinElmer, Inc.



• Illumina, Inc.



• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



• Carl Zeiss AG



• Danaher Corporation



• Bruker Corporation



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435178/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________