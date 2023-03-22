Retinoblastoma Treatment Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2028 at a 4.4% CAGR

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retinoblastoma Treatment Market by Type, Treatment Type, Type of Staging, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global retinoblastoma treatment market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.42% during 2022-2028.

A considerable rise in healthcare expenditure for ophthalmic treatment procedures, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities on therapies with lower side effects, and the increasing health consciousness represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Retinoblastoma is one of the most common cancers that generally develops before the age of 5 in children. Some of the symptoms of retinoblastoma include a white appearance in the pupil called cat's eye reflex or leukocoria. Retinoblastoma treatment can include a variety of drug delivery and chemotherapy techniques that provide some benefits in the short term since retinoblastoma is curable at the initial stage.

Following the first or second chemotherapy cycle, different focal treatments can then be applied depending on how much the tumor shrinks and where it is in the eye. A combination of different treatment methods is the most successful retinoblastoma treatment option. Surgery is the permanent retinoblastoma treatment option as it removes the tumor thoroughly from the retina. There are a variety of imaging tests available for a detailed diagnosis of retinoblastoma, including ultrasound, CT-scan, MRI, X-ray, and bone scan.



Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Trends:



A considerable rise in healthcare expenditure for ophthalmic treatment procedures is a significant factor driving the market. This can be attributed to the rising incidences of retinoblastoma among the younger population. In line with this, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities focusing on newer, more efficient therapeutic strategies with lesser associated side effects is providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding different type of cancers resulting in higher diagnosis and treatment rates are also acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. However, the lack of availability of various retinoblastoma treatment drugs, along with stringent drug regulations, are acting as a growth-restraining factor for the market.

On the contrary, the increasing number of product approvals leading to the launches of new drug variants is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the growing rates of recurrence of retinoblastoma are also creating lucrative opportunities in the retinoblastoma treatment market.

The market is further propelled by various organic growth strategies undertaken by key payers, such as partnerships and collaborations, and merger and acquisitions (M&As).

Apart from this, the presence of strong pipeline drugs, along with the augmenting number of clinical trials, are fueling the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels, considerable growth in cancer research, and improvements in medical infrastructure across the globe.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global retinoblastoma treatment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on type, treatment type, type of staging, and application.



Type Insights:

Non-Hereditary Retinoblastoma

Hereditary Retinoblastoma

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the retinoblastoma treatment market based on the type. This includes non-hereditary retinoblastoma and hereditary retinoblastoma. According to the report, non-hereditary retinoblastoma represented the largest segment.



Treatment Type Insights:

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Laser Therapy (Photocoagulation)

Cryotherapy

Thermotherapy

Chemotherapy

Opthalmic Artery Infusion Chemotherapy

High-Dose Chemotherapy and Stem Cell Transplant

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the retinoblastoma treatment market based on the treatment type. This includes surgery, radiation therapy, laser therapy (photocoagulation), cryotherapy, thermotherapy, chemotherapy, opthalmic artery infusion chemotherapy, and high-dose chemotherapy and stem cell transplant. According to the report, chemotherapy represented the largest segment.



Type of Staging Insights:

Intraocular Retinoblastoma

Extraocular Retinoblastoma

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the retinoblastoma treatment market based on the type of staging. This includes intraocular retinoblastoma and extraocular retinoblastoma. According to the report, intraocular retinoblastoma represented the largest segment.



Application Insights:

Hospitals

Cancer Institutes

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the retinoblastoma treatment market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes hospitals, cancer institutes, and others.



Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddfg63

