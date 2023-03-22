CAE to Host Professional Development Webinar ‘Future-Ready Students: How to Develop and Measure Higher-Order Skills’

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), a nonprofit developer of performance-based and custom assessments that authentically measure students’ essential college and career skills, today announced that CAE Chief Academic Officer Doris Zahner, Ph.D., will lead a live webinar with Denise Mutlu, Ed.D., senior vice president of assessments at Project Lead The Way, and Jimmy Han, director of project management at UnboundEd, on developing and measuring the essential, higher-order skills students need to achieve academic and career success.



“Future-Ready Students: How to Develop and Measure Higher-Order Skills,” is suited for K-12 teachers, education technology leaders, school counselors, and school and district leaders. The webinar will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. EDT.

“Essential skills – including critical thinking, problem solving, and communication – reflect what students can do, not just what they know,” said Zahner, who oversees all research and psychometrics for CAE’s performance-based assessments. “Mastery of these skills gives students the ability to learn and apply knowledge throughout secondary education, in any post-secondary field of study, and in any future career.”

The education and assessment experts will share:

The role of professional development in helping teachers nurture the growth of higher-order skills in their students

How to transform instruction to go above and beyond traditional content areas, and how to embed measurement of essential skills into course content

The importance of essential skills to today’s secondary education leaders, as evidenced by Portrait of a Graduate initiatives

Why secondary, post-secondary institutions and employers value mastery of higher-order thinking skills

The participants will also share data from more than 30,000 high school students across the U.S. who have participated in CAE’s College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+), a performance-based assessment of critical thinking and written communication.

To register for the free April 6 edWebinar “Future-Ready Students: How to Develop and Measure Higher-Order Skills,” visit here.

Those who attend the live presentation or view the recording for 40 minutes or more can earn a CE certificate. Registrants will be given the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation.

About CAE

Since 2002, CAE has developed performance-based and custom assessments that authentically measure students’ essential academic and career skills. Our Collegiate Learning Assessment (CLA+) and Success Skills Assessment (SSA+) for higher education and College and Career Readiness Assessment (CCRA+) for secondary education evaluate the skills that are predictive of positive college and career outcomes and in demand by employers: critical thinking, problem solving and effective written communication. Over 825,000 students at more than 1,300 secondary and higher education institutions globally have completed CAE’s essential skills assessments.

As a nonprofit whose mission is to improve student outcomes, CAE also offers critical thinking skills curriculum, professional development, and designs custom, innovative performance assessments across all subject areas and grades. To learn more, please visit www.cae.org and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About Project Lead The Way

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a mission-driven organization that is transforming the learning experience for millions of PreK-12 students and thousands of teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW’s teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.

About UnboundEd

UnboundEd designs learning for educators that exemplifies equitable instruction so that students experience grade-level, engaging, affirming, and meaningful instruction. In our professional development, we discuss the historical implications of systemic racism and marginalization while also focusing on research-based instructional practices. We believe in valuing cultural and academic identities in all students. To learn more, please visit unbounded.org.