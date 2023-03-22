Mobile Tomography Market Worth, $1.4 Billion by 2031: Report

Portland, OR, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile tomography market garnered $631.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $631.4 million Market Size in 2031 $1.4 billion CAGR 8.2% No. of Pages in Report 230 Segments covered technology, application, end-use, and region Drivers Mobile tomography is portable and is more convenient for both professionals and patients Opportunities Technological advancements Restraints The high cost of installing and maintaining mobile tomography systems



A lack of skilled radiologists

Impact of Covid-19 on Mobile Tomography Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global mobile tomography market, owing to an increase in the number of patients who were in need for imaging of different organs, blood vessels, and tissues.

Furthermore, there was a drastic increase in the number of patients visiting diagnostic centers, owing to an increase in the number of cardiovascular diseases during the coronavirus pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global mobile tomography market based on technology, application, end-use, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on technology, the high slice scanners segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global mobile tomography market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the oncology segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-thirds of the global mobile tomography market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global mobile tomography market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global mobile tomography market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global mobile tomography market analyzed in the research include Koninklijke Philips N.V., medtronics, canon medical systems corporation, fujifilm corporation, NeuroLogica Corp, neusoft corporation, koning corporation, Olympus Corporation, planmed oy, united imaging healthcare.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global mobile tomography market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

