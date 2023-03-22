Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2023: High Risk of Injuries to Caregivers During Manual Handling of Patients Drives Sector

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Handling Equipment Market by Type (Patient Transfer Devices (Lifts , Sliding Sheets), Medical Beds (Electric, Manual), Mobility Devices (Powered Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters), End User (Hospitals, Home-care Settings) & Region - Global Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global patient handling equipment market is projected to reach USD 14.0 billion by 2027 from USD 10.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Growth in the patient handling equipment market can be largely attributed to factors such as rising numbers of patient admissions in hospitals, the increasing obese and geriatric population and the increasing risk of injuries or accidents to healthcare providers during the manual handling of patients. Furthermore, a significant factor hampering the market growth is the inadequate training given to caregivers for the effective operation of patient handling equipment.

Patient transfer devices are expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

By type, the market is further segmented into stretchers & transport chairs, mobility devices, bathroom & toilet assist equipment, medical beds, and patient transfer devices. The patient transfer devices segment is expected to register the highest growth of the patient handling equipment market in 2021. The high share of this segment is due to the growing number of installations of ceiling lifts in hospitals and the rising adoption of patient lifts for bariatric patient handling.

Hospital segment accounted for the largest share in the patient-handling equipment market in 2021

By end users, the market is further segmented into home care settings, hospitals, and other end users. The hospital's segment accounted for the largest share of the patient handling equipment market in 2021. This is due to the rising number of patient population, growing geriatric population, rising number of disabled people, and the increasing number of injuries caused during the patient handling process.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the patient handling equipment market in 2021.

In 2021, Europe accounted for the largest share of the global patient handling equipment market. The region's large share can be attributed to the rising number of government and non-government initiatives to adopt safe patient handling equipment and the widespread number of patient handling equipment manufacturers in Europe. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the largest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The expansion of healthcare facilities in Asian countries is responsible for the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Geriatric and Obese People

High Risk of Injuries to Caregivers During Manual Handling of Patients

Implementation of Regulations for Ensuring the Safety of Healthcare Personnel

Rising Number of Patient Admissions in Hospitals

Restraints

Lack of Trained Caregivers for Efficient Operation of Patient Handling Equipment

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Home Healthcare Services

Challenges

Persistent Difficulties in Handling Bariatric Patients

Improper Architectural Designs in Healthcare Facilities

Industry Trends

Growing Use of IoT-based Connected Architecture in Patient Handling Operations

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 291 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

