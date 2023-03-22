Epiq Unveils Significant Updates to Award-Winning eDiscovery Software as a Service Platform, Epiq Discovery, Driving Efficiency and Effectiveness for Legal Teams

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Legalweek, Epiq, a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, today announced significant updates to its self-service eDiscovery tool, Epiq Discovery, that will enable teams to gain greater insight to their data pre-review, cull data populations, and support internal investigations. Together, these new capabilities expand the accessibility of eDiscovery data analytics tools for legal teams looking to decrease risk and reduce costs.



The update includes the addition of a new Data Assessment Dashboard, enhanced personally identifiable information (PII) detection capabilities, and conceptual search.

The new Data Assessment Dashboard provides users with enhanced early data assessment capabilities. Users can quickly and easily analyze and categorize their data to identify key trends and potential issues early in the litigation or investigation process.

The PII detection capabilities enable legal teams to easily locate and redact sensitive information, reducing the risk of inadvertent disclosure and ensuring compliance with privacy regulations.

The enhanced concept expansion and suggestion capabilities allow for more accurate and efficient identification of key and relevant information before and during document review by enabling legal teams to explore concepts, not just search for keywords.



“At Epiq, we are committed to delivering innovative and strategic services and solutions to help legal departments achieve the outcomes they seek,” said Roger Pilc, Epiq’s Legal Solutions President and General Manager. "These updates to Epiq Discovery are a testament to our ongoing pledge to provide legal teams with solutions that democratize the use of eDiscovery tools. By eliminating the need for a database expert to manage these projects, we are enabling legal departments of all sizes to work on more substantive projects.”

Epiq Discovery is an award-winning eDiscovery Software as a Services platform named as a 2022 and 2023 market leader in G2’s Grid for eDiscovery software. It is designed to streamline the eDiscovery and investigation process by increasing efficiency and reducing costs for legal teams.

“Epiq has been continuously expanding the advanced analytics capabilities within Epiq Discovery to support litigation, investigation, and regulatory matters,” said Eric Crawley, Epiq’s Senior Vice President of Product Management & Advanced Solutions. “These capabilities include new structured and conceptional analytics that help users gain earlier access to insights that enable them to tackle their legal and compliance challenges head-on with an easy-to-use platform that supports the entire lifecycle of a matter.”

Epiq Discovery empowers legal teams to manage and process their own electronic data, enabling them to quickly collect, process, search, analyze, review, and produce relevant documents. It is a critical element of the Epiq Service Cloud and Epiq’s Legal Service Management vision of unified professional management of legal services by modern legal departments. The Epiq Service Cloud, recently named to the National Law Journal’s list of Legal Technology Trailblazers, is a platform that offers a suite of legal productivity and intelligence solutions designed to simplify and streamline the legal process for corporate legal teams and law firms.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

