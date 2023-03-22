Hadi Chaudhry, the CEO and President of CareCloud, Recognized as a Top 10 Dynamic Business Leader in 2023 by Mirror Review

SOMERSET, N.J., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, is proud to announce that its chief executive officer (CEO) and president, Hadi Chaudhry, was named one of the top 10 dynamic business leaders in 2023 by Mirror Review.



Mirror Review is a media company that aims to keep its audience up-to-date with the latest happenings in the world of entrepreneurship and technology. With a mission to provide high-quality content that informs, engages, and inspires its readers to stay ahead in the game, they have established themselves as a go-to source for news, insights, and analysis on the latest trends and developments in the tech and entrepreneurship space.

For more than 20 years, Chaudhry has been a prominent figure in driving innovation and growth within the healthcare technology industry. Starting as an information technology manager at CareCloud in 2002, he worked his way up the ladder to be named president in 2018, and later assume the role of CEO in 2021. During his tenure as CEO and president, Chaudhry and his talented team of leaders have helped spearhead the expansion and continued success of the company, resulting in an improved healthcare industry for both patients and providers.

"I am delighted that this recognition truly acknowledges the outstanding accomplishments of our talented team," said Chaudhry about the honor. "Their unwavering commitment to upholding our core values, combined with their tireless dedication to delivering unparalleled service to our clients, has been instrumental in establishing our company as a highly successful and respected healthcare technology company. Our team's exceptional efforts have placed us in a strong position to make significant contributions towards shaping the healthcare industry, not just for today, but also for the future."

Under Chaudhry's leadership, CareCloud has established itself as a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, offering customized solutions to help medical practices across the U.S. overcome their unique challenges. By redefining the next generation of technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions, CareCloud is helping providers optimize their operations and overcome staffing shortages. Additionally, CareCloud’s digital health suite, CareCloud Wellness, includes remote patient monitoring and chronic care management solutions that allow practices to extend patient reach through telehealth capabilities. By leveraging the latest advancements in healthcare technology, Chaudhry has positioned CareCloud to help medical practices streamline administrative tasks, enhance care delivery dynamics, and achieve optimal patient satisfaction.

To learn more about CareCloud's comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

