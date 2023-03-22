A. Duie Pyle's Michael Lindquist Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Pros to Know List

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based transportation and supply chain solutions, today announces Michael Lindquist, director of market research for the company, was named a winner of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Pros to Know award.

Lindquist has provided multiple teams with the proper tools to resolve daily challenges, improving efficiencies, workplace morale and customer experience. His role consists of compiling analytical data from internal and external sources to develop and prove or disprove future market segments and new business verticals to enter. He is also responsible for sales lead generation, creating the process and refining the future execution of the lead generation strategy.

Lindquist demonstrates his expertise by implementing crucial recruiting initiatives that mitigate supply chain risk. His efforts center around devotion to the customer's needs and the overall optimization of Pyle's supply chain operations.



Amid supply chain challenges, Lindquist has targeted problems within the industry to develop further solutions to put the customer first. While the industry has fallen victim to significant labor shortages, he has been able to consistently hire employees and tie definitive profits to each filled position. Over the past 12 months, Lindquist has been responsible for a 50% reduction in recruitment spending year-over-year while also increasing hiring by 26%. He has also reduced the average days to hire by 65% and helped grow Pyle's dedicated division by 23% year-over-year.

"With Pyle, I've had the opportunity to hone years of experience into my current role and help develop multiple strong teams willing to go above and beyond to enhance the company’s brand and accelerate market share," Lindquist said. "I'm honored to work with such a tremendously talented group of people, and I look forward to helping them grow and watching them accomplish their goals."

"Mike has been an integral part of the Pyle team since he first joined us in 2015," said Frank Granieri, Pyle's COO of Supply Chain Solutions. "His determination to advance Pyle and refusal to turn down any opportunity to learn, develop and share knowledge amongst the organization helps us continue to succeed and deliver unparalleled service to our customers."

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, and this award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. The honoree's achievements and success stories have helped move the needle by developing initiatives to help heal the supply chain.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

Go to www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2023 Pros to Know winners.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 98 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 18 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through 4.4 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

