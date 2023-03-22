NUMERATOR ITEM DETAIL TOPS 90% FOR FIVE SECTORS ACROSS FULL OMNICHANNEL

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has announced completion of a key milestone in its expansion of item-level coverage across the full spectrum of retail channels, including eCommerce, club, dollar, convenience, grocery, food and mass – all from a single source. Item-level refers to the representation of a detailed item description (e.g., a Diet Coke Soda Soft Drink, 12 fl oz, 12 Pack). Numerator has led the market in providing brand-level insights across the full omnichannel; this now includes item-level detail. The expansion sets a new precedent for omni data that allows for item level analysis across all channels for deeper consumer understanding.
Eighteen months ago, Numerator launched a dedicated initiative to expand its item-level coverage from an average of 58% across all channels and sectors to 75% omni-item level average available today. Numerator used a tech-first approach to achieve this increase, including:
- Machine learning for identification of characteristics in product descriptions
- Scaled recognition and translation of retailer codes to specific product detail
- Automatic extraction of eCommerce receipt data at greater detail
“Our customers asked us to focus on item level detail, recognizing that Numerator is the first to tackle item-level at full omnichannel coverage,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “A tech-first approach allows us to announce this significant achievement and we are proud that our customers can trust us to deliver on our promise.”
About Numerator:
Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.