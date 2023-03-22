NUMERATOR ITEM DETAIL TOPS 90% FOR FIVE SECTORS ACROSS FULL OMNICHANNEL

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has announced completion of a key milestone in its expansion of item-level coverage across the full spectrum of retail channels, including eCommerce, club, dollar, convenience, grocery, food and mass – all from a single source. Item-level refers to the representation of a detailed item description (e.g., a Diet Coke Soda Soft Drink, 12 fl oz, 12 Pack). Numerator has led the market in providing brand-level insights across the full omnichannel; this now includes item-level detail. The expansion sets a new precedent for omni data that allows for item level analysis across all channels for deeper consumer understanding.

Eighteen months ago, Numerator launched a dedicated initiative to expand its item-level coverage from an average of 58% across all channels and sectors to 75% omni-item level average available today. Numerator used a tech-first approach to achieve this increase, including:

Machine learning for identification of characteristics in product descriptions

Scaled recognition and translation of retailer codes to specific product detail

Automatic extraction of eCommerce receipt data at greater detail

“Our customers asked us to focus on item level detail, recognizing that Numerator is the first to tackle item-level at full omnichannel coverage,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “A tech-first approach allows us to announce this significant achievement and we are proud that our customers can trust us to deliver on our promise.”

