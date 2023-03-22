NOVARC TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHRISTINE BOLES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, CANADA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarc Technologies Inc. (“Novarc”), a full-stack robotics company specializing in the design and commercialization of collaborative robots (“cobots”) and AI systems for robotic welding applications, today announced the appointment of Christine Boles to the Novarc’ Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christine Boles to our board of directors,” said Hamid Abdollahi, Chairman of Novarc Technologies’ Board of Directors. “Christine’s extensive knowledge and experience in Industry 4.0, coupled with her technical expertise, will be invaluable as we scale up our welding solution and explore the transformative potential of AI in a traditionally conventional industry. With Christine's guidance, we are embarking on an exciting journey that will revolutionize the way we approach manufacturing and empower us to deliver even greater value to our customers."

Boles, is a vice president in Intel’s Network & Edge Group (NEX) and general manager of Intel’s Federal & Industrial Solutions Division. Ms. Boles’ organization is responsible for Intel’s Federal and Industrial intelligent edge business within the manufacturing, energy, avionics, logistics and commercial building segments, including the product and ecosystem strategies for this rapidly evolving space.

“I am excited to join the Novarc Technologies’ Board of Directors to support their business goals with their innovative full stack robotics solutions to a range of industries,” said Christine Boles. “Automation like Novarc’s provides the capabilities needed in heavy industries today more than ever.”

For almost 30 years, Boles has led development, delivery and the enabling of customers and ecosystems for embedded and intelligent system products and solutions in multiple leadership roles. These solutions span a broad range of embedded and internet of things applications across many industries, including communications, storage, retail, imaging, and commercial buildings.

Boles serves as a member of the Arizona Technology Council Board of Directors where she brings her passion for technology to Arizona’s tech industry community. Boles has been recognized as a leader in the Arizona community as one of Arizona Big Media’s Most Influential Women in 2021 and an Arizona Capitol Times’ Technology Leader of the Year in 2022.

Boles holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Cincinnati and an MBA from Arizona State University.

About Novarc Technologies Inc:

Novarc is a Vancouver-based full-stack robotics company specializing in the design and commercialization of cobots and AI systems for robotic welding applications. Novarc’s Spool Welding Robot (SWR) is the world’s first of its kind in pipe welding machines and applications. As a proven pioneer in the field, Novarc has dedicated a team of engineers and scientists to solve challenging welding automation problems that improve customers’ bottom line.

Visit novarctech.com or follow us on https://twitter.com/novarctech