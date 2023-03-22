Drilling Commences at High-Grade Gold Catia Prospect at Bellary Dome

HIGHLIGHTS



The Bellary Dome Project is one of Novo’s priority areas across its significant 10,500 sq km landholding in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

A 3,000 m reverse circulation drill program has commenced at the Catia Prospect, part of the Bellary Dome Project.

Highly prospective gold mineralisation at Catia is structurally controlled and quartz vein related.

High-grade gold results returned from rock chip sampling in 2021 include peak results of 556 ppm gold and 117 ppm gold.

Step-out drilling will test the strike potential of the Catia Trend for 700 m along strike, under cover to the east of the Catia Prospect main target.



Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralisation throughout the Bellary area.

Mike Spreadborough, Novo’s Executive Co-Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said, “The Bellary Dome Project is one of Novo’s priority areas across its significant 10,500 sq km landholding in the Pilbara. We are excited to get on the ground and start testing these highly prospective targets, that were identified during our previous field work program. We anticipate the programme will take four weeks, with results released as they are received. This is the first of several drilling programs Novo plans for its current season of exploration.”

Image 1 Reverse Circulation drilling at the Catia prospect at the Bellary Dome Project, March 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce the commencement of a reverse circulation (“RC”) drill program focussed on the orogenic gold Catia Prospect (“Catia”) and the gold in conglomerate Edney’s Find Prospect (“Edney’s Find”) at the Bellary Dome Project (“Bellary”), South Pilbara, Western Australia.

Novo entered into an option agreement with Bellary Dome Pty Ltd in June 2020 to acquire the gold only rights on E47/3555. Bellary Dome Pty Ltd retains the rights to all other minerals and ownership of the tenement under the agreement1.





Figure 1: Novo’s Pilbara tenure, showing the Bellary Dome Project in the South Pilbara

Bellary is one of Novo’s priority target areas across its significant 10,500 sq km landholding in the Pilbara (Figure 1). Bellary is an area of structural uplift along the southern margin of the Pilbara Craton where both historic and more recent explorers have identified significant gold targets. Field work carried out by Novo, combined with historical exploration reviews completed in 2020/2021, highlighted several gold targets, with Catia and Edney’s Find prioritised for drilling.

Catia is a structurally complex area, comprising sulphidic quartz veins hosted in highly foliated basalt and sedimentary rocks, and hosting a network of shallow and steep dipping gold-rich quartz veins within a regional west-northwest trending shear zone. Rock chips from reconnaissance mapping and sampling by Novo returned significant anomalous gold values, with peak results of 556 ppm Au and 117 ppm Au (Figure 2). Broad (km) scale carbonate, silica and sulphide alteration has also been identified across all stratigraphic units at Bellary.

Soil sampling completed in 2021 by Novo highlighted a coherent bullseye Au-Ag-Pb-Sb anomaly in the immediate vicinity of the Catia vein system, and identified a significant soil anomaly 700m further east-southeast from the prospect along what is interpreted a continuation of the Catia Shear (Figure 3).



R00471 - quartz vein with malachite - 556 ppm Au R00468 - gossanous quartz vein - 117 ppm Au

Figure 2: Examples of high-grade gold mineralised quartz veins from surface mapping at Catia

The 3000m RC drill program at Catia is designed to test both mineralised vein outcrop/subcrop and also drill along strike on the Catia Trend under cover to the east-southeast, where transported colluvium may be masking the true extent of gold system (Figure 3). Drilling will vary from 40 m spaced sectional traverses to 160 m.





Figure 3: The Bellary Dome Project showing gold prospects and the Catia Shear

Edney’s Find (Figure 3) is a conglomerate-hosted gold occurrence that has been explored since the 1970s by multiple companies. The area has remnants of significant historical and recent prospector activity including dry-blowing spoils, historic pits and a small shaft. Previous work includes mapping, surface sampling, trenching, and drilling. The area is dominated by Bellary Formation sediments comprising arkosic sandstone, quartzite, shale, and conglomerate, shallowly overlying basement rocks. The conglomerate is clast supported with clast size varying from pebble to cobble size and zones of the conglomerate show disseminated buckshot pyrite, up to 10mm in diameter. A peak gold value from a trench rock chip sample by Novo in 2020 returned 36.4 ppm Au. Several short holes are planned in order to test the gold endowment of the conglomerate.

Refer to Table 1 Rock Chip Assay Results and Table 2 Soil Sample Assay Results (Appendix 1).

ANALYTIC METHODOLOGY

All surface samples were sent to Intertek Genalysis, Perth (“Intertek”), for analyses. Soil samples were collected in 2021 as 150g samples, sieved to -80 mesh (0.177 mm) and analysed for gold and multi elements via AR25/MS. Rock chips were analysed for gold via 50 g Fire Assay with OE finish (FA50/OE) and for multi elements via Multi Acid Digest with MS finish (4A/MS). Blanks and standards were inserted in the sample sequence to ensure data quality and control, and field duplicates of soil samples were conducted at the rate of four per 100 samples.

Four metre composite and single metre split samples from the current drill program will be sent to Intertek for analyses of gold via 50 g Fire Assay with OE finish (FA50/OE). Multi-element data will be collected via pXRF analysis of sieved 1 m sample powders with significant multielement anomalies assayed at a future date.

There were no limitations to the verification process and all relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by Intertek.

QP STATEMENT

Mr. Iain Groves (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under NI 43-101, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Groves is Novo’s Exploration Manger – West Pilbara.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper Project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, the proposed RC drill program at the Bellary Dome Project. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s management’s discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1 - Rock chip assay results for sampling by Novo in 2020 and 2021. Samples were analysed by FA50/OE. Co-ordinates are GDA94/Zone 50

SAMPLE NO EASTING NORTHING PROSPECT AU PPM R00471 563448 7439234 Catia 556.053 R00468 563470 7439212 Catia 116.721 R00302 563444 7439213 Catia 41.246 R00301 563442 7439215 Catia 28.097 R00472 563442 7439238 Catia 3.844 R00462 563529 7439173 Catia 3.65 R00303 563501 7439251 Catia 2.061 R00465 563484 7439201 Catia 1.108 R00463 563487 7439193 Catia 1.021 R00477 563496 7439235 Catia 1.017 R00470 563447 7439231 Catia 0.822 R00469 563514 7439253 Catia 0.457 R00473 563455 7439228 Catia 0.335 R00467 563474 7439209 Catia 0.334 R00460 563521 7439170 Catia 0.212 R00457 563585 7439135 Catia 0.207 R00475 563484 7439264 Catia 0.134 R00464 563515 7439177 Catia 0.116 R06550 563539 7439279 Catia 0.107 R00461 563525 7439174 Catia 0.104 R06552 563500 7439255 Catia 0.097 R00459 563522 7439169 Catia 0.079 R00476 563481 7439262 Catia 0.031 R00466 563454 7439207 Catia 0.03 R00458 563522 7439167 Catia 0.028 R00478 563335 7439280 Catia 0.024 R06713 563607 7439240 Catia 0.022 R06554 563474 7439242 Catia 0.011 R00452 563539 7439177 Catia 0.009 R06555 563474 7439232 Catia 0.008 R00456 563571 7439158 Catia 0.007 R00453 563540 7439160 Catia 0.006 R06553 563492 7439245 Catia -0.0025 R06551 563508 7439260 Catia -0.0025 R00455 563541 7439158 Catia -0.0025 R00306 566351 7437878 Edney's 36.365 R00305 566360 7437868 Edney's 2.745 R00311 566235 7437983 Edney's 0.77 R00309 566321 7437847 Edney's 0.06 R00308 566316 7437850 Edney's 0.04 R00310 566260 7437911 Edney's 0.023

Table 2 – Soil sample assay results for sampling by Novo in 2021. Samples were analysed by AR25/MS. Co-ordinates are GDA94/Zone 50

SAMPLE NO EASTING NORTHING AU PPB AG PPB PB PPM SB PPM H0081 563377 7439169 -0.5 -25 14.7 1.24 H0082 563387 7439187 4 70 16.5 2.05 H0083 563396 7439204 4 70 17.3 1.88 H0084 563406 7439221 6 130 18.7 2.64 H0085 563418 7439239 14 150 36.1 6.18 H0086 563427 7439256 5 80 41.3 5.51 H0087 563437 7439273 4 60 23.5 3.92 H0088 563447 7439290 28 90 17 2.67 H0089 563457 7439308 3 130 15.2 2.18 H0091 563468 7439325 2 -25 16.1 2.24 H0092 563476 7439336 9 110 15.2 2.36 H0093 563488 7439359 12 130 21.4 1.22 H0094 563523 7439340 22 90 17.1 2.18 H0095 563514 7439322 44 180 135.9 19.89 H0096 563502 7439305 94 70 148.4 27.75 H0097 563492 7439287 40 110 127.6 19.85 H0098 563482 7439271 32 160 120.8 18.04 H0099 563472 7439253 38 210 284.6 36.35 H0100 563463 7439236 333 450 692.8 62.34 H1264 563451 7439219 93 370 357.3 29.41 H1266 563442 7439202 4 110 46.5 4.58 H1267 563431 7439184 1 80 20.6 2.22 H1268 563422 7439167 5 110 15.9 1.76 H1269 563412 7439150 3 90 18.3 1.86 H1270 563608 7439404 2 90 14 1.17 H1271 563592 7439384 3 110 18.2 1.32 H1272 563588 7439370 3 110 18.9 1.34 H1273 563578 7439353 -0.5 -25 15 1.36 H1274 563566 7439336 -0.5 -25 16.9 2.12 H1275 563556 7439319 47 120 87.3 14.65 H1277 563547 7439302 40 120 100.3 15.73 H1278 563537 7439283 34 100 87.7 14.89 H1279 563525 7439267 23 90 57.2 11.31 H1280 563515 7439250 22 140 43.3 8.59 H1281 563505 7439233 11 120 38.2 10.75 H1282 563497 7439215 58 150 66.7 12.64 H1283 563486 7439198 61 200 172.2 18.26 H1284 563475 7439180 5 100 23.7 2.79 H1285 563465 7439163 3 100 16.5 1.88 H1286 563455 7439146 2 50 16.1 1.7 H1287 563445 7439129 2 -25 14.5 1.49 H1288 563436 7439111 -0.5 -25 17.4 1.52 H1289 563424 7439094 -0.5 -25 18.3 1.37 H1291 563414 7439077 -0.5 -25 21.9 1.49 H1292 563405 7439060 -0.5 -25 19 1.39 H1293 563395 7439043 -0.5 370 19 1.27 H1294 563385 7439026 -0.5 -25 16.3 1.31 H1295 563373 7439008 -0.5 -25 16.7 1.3 H1296 563515 7439088 1 80 18.1 1.44 H1297 563524 7439105 4 90 18.4 1.42 H1298 563535 7439122 -0.5 80 17.9 1.72 H1299 563545 7439140 5 90 26.6 3.33 H1301 563554 7439157 19 80 25.1 3.81 H1302 563565 7439174 66 130 32.6 5.57 H1303 563575 7439191 17 90 25.5 5.58 H1304 563585 7439209 22 140 18.5 5.87 H1305 563596 7439226 14 80 16.5 5.12 H1306 563605 7439244 27 130 26.4 5.89 H1307 563622 7439262 18 130 18.7 2.39 H1308 563626 7439278 7 80 17.1 1.63 H1309 563236 7439090 4 70 18.1 1.29 H1310 563246 7439107 3 80 19.9 1.15 H1311 563256 7439124 2 70 20.8 1.28 H1312 563267 7439141 2 70 21.9 1.32 H1313 563276 7439159 1 80 25.1 1.35 H1314 563287 7439176 2 80 19.3 1.42 H1316 563297 7439194 2 70 15.5 1.44 H1317 563307 7439211 2 70 14.5 1.52 H1318 563317 7439228 3 70 14.5 1.51 H1319 563327 7439245 3 70 15.6 1.95 H1320 563339 7439262 3 70 14.7 1.81 H1321 563348 7439279 3 80 16.5 1.87 H1322 563358 7439296 2 50 15.9 1.97 H1323 563368 7439314 2 -25 14.7 2.39 H1324 563377 7439330 2 -25 14.3 1.96 H1325 563385 7439346 5 -25 16.8 2.08 H1326 563399 7439365 4 70 16.3 1.49 H1327 563408 7439382 3 470 17.8 1.19 H1328 563418 7439400 2 60 23.5 1.22 H1329 563430 7439417 2 -25 23.1 1.19 H1331 563439 7439434 2 70 14 1.25 H1332 563449 7439452 2 60 12 1.08 H1333 563461 7439469 2 70 10.7 1.26 H1334 563470 7439486 3 60 10.2 1.14 H1335 563349 7439441 4 100 11.7 2.29 H1336 563340 7439423 3 70 23.1 1.53 H1337 563330 7439406 6 80 22.7 1.63 H1338 563320 7439389 4 60 18.3 1.54 H1339 563310 7439371 4 -25 14.9 1.74 H1341 563299 7439355 4 50 14.7 1.83 H1342 563289 7439338 3 60 15 1.8 H1343 563280 7439320 4 80 14.1 1.84 H1344 563270 7439303 2 60 15 1.97 H1345 563259 7439286 3 70 14.2 1.9 H1346 563249 7439268 3 60 12.2 1.32 H1347 563239 7439251 3 50 13.1 1.47 H1348 563098 7439171 2 50 13.7 1.14 H1349 563108 7439189 2 60 13.9 1.07 H1350 563118 7439206 3 70 13.9 1.08 H1351 563124 7439224 3 80 14.8 1.2 H1352 563149 7439239 3 110 16.1 1.33 H1353 563150 7439257 15 -25 13.4 1.21 H1354 563159 7439274 3 80 14.3 1.48 H1356 563169 7439292 17 150 12.8 1.54 H1357 563178 7439309 2 70 13.8 1.54 H1358 563190 7439326 2 60 14 1.6 H1359 563199 7439343 4 100 14.4 1.7 H1360 563210 7439360 2 110 15.9 1.86 H1361 563220 7439378 3 140 16.6 1.21 H1362 563230 7439395 3 110 19.3 1.44 H1363 563240 7439412 3 90 22.8 1.31 H1364 563251 7439429 5 80 23.2 0.98 H1366 563260 7439447 3 110 30.8 1.15 H1367 563270 7439465 -0.5 60 24.6 1.09 H1368 563281 7439481 3 50 12.9 1.11 H1369 563291 7439499 1 50 10.8 1.06 H1370 563301 7439515 -0.5 50 10.5 0.92 H1371 563311 7439532 2 90 10.1 1.19 H1372 563322 7439550 2 80 9.6 1.08 H1373 563327 7439569 2 60 8.9 1.05 H1374 563214 7439522 1 50 16.5 1 H1375 563201 7439505 1 50 18.7 1.11 H1376 563192 7439487 7 110 18.5 0.91 H1377 563183 7439470 3 -25 16.1 1.08 H1378 563172 7439453 1 -25 14.4 1.03 H1379 563162 7439436 1 -25 18 1.12 H1381 563151 7439417 6 120 18.7 1.12 H1382 563136 7439402 -0.5 -25 14.1 1.04 H1383 563131 7439384 4 170 16.2 1.19 H1384 563121 7439367 6 70 13.9 1.3 H1385 563111 7439350 5 110 12.4 1.16 H1386 563097 7439328 4 100 13.4 0.99 H1387 563090 7439315 3 70 15.9 0.97 H1388 563081 7439298 2 70 15.6 1.11 H1389 563069 7439280 2 60 15 1.24 H1391 563059 7439263 2 90 18.4 1.39 H1392 563050 7439246 3 110 19.7 1.27 H1393 563040 7439229 4 110 19.7 1.23 H1394 563511 7438927 -0.5 -25 14.8 2.23 H1395 563521 7438944 2 -25 15.8 2.21 H1396 563532 7438961 2 -25 14.9 2.26 H1397 563542 7438979 -0.5 -25 14.6 1.81 H1398 563552 7438996 -0.5 -25 15.3 1.77 H1399 563561 7439013 1 -25 15.5 1.7 H1400 563572 7439030 3 80 18.6 1.83 H1401 563583 7439048 2 -25 14.2 1.77 H1402 563593 7439064 6 -25 16.6 2.15 H1403 563603 7439082 8 -25 15.2 2.03 H1404 563614 7439099 3 -25 16.7 2.32 H1406 563623 7439116 24 -25 20.7 3.18 H1407 563633 7439134 11 -25 21.8 3.25 H1408 563644 7439151 16 100 26.8 4.39 H1409 563654 7439168 12 110 24.1 3.44 H1410 563669 7439190 7 110 16.1 1.64 H1411 563674 7439202 1 80 13.7 1.38 H1412 563685 7439219 2 70 12.2 1.14 H1413 563694 7439237 2 -25 12.6 1.21 H1414 563703 7439254 7 130 22.2 1.65 H1415 563716 7439271 2 60 14.4 1.43 H1417 563725 7439289 -0.5 -25 12.6 1.08 H1418 563736 7439306 3 -25 12.5 0.9 H1419 563748 7439321 6 50 12.4 0.87 H1420 563883 7439241 1 -25 17 1.06 H1421 563873 7439224 6 -25 19 1.3 H1422 563864 7439207 2 50 15 0.99 H1423 563853 7439190 -0.5 50 14.9 1.12 H1424 563842 7439172 2 60 15.8 1.22 H1425 563832 7439155 1 50 18 1.19 H1426 563821 7439138 1 80 18.8 1.25 H1427 563811 7439121 2 60 23.7 1.24 H1428 563801 7439104 1 70 18.4 1.26 H1429 563792 7439087 3 60 20 1.27 H1431 563780 7439069 2 -25 13.7 0.91 H1432 563771 7439052 2 50 15.4 1.04 H1433 563760 7439035 2 -25 13.9 1.04 H1434 563751 7439018 2 -25 12.3 1.17 H1435 563741 7439000 -0.5 -25 12 1.1 H1436 563730 7438983 3 -25 11.8 1.02 H1437 563720 7438966 4 -25 11.6 0.94 H1438 563710 7438949 2 -25 11.6 0.88 H1439 563700 7438931 4 130 15.6 1.19 H1441 563690 7438915 4 -25 16.7 1.23 H1442 563679 7438897 3 -25 13.9 1.08 H1443 563669 7438880 5 80 13.2 1.12 H1444 563659 7438862 2 70 13.6 1.19 H1445 563649 7438846 4 100 13.1 1.21 H1446 563787 7438764 -0.5 -25 11.9 1.08 H1447 563797 7438781 -0.5 -25 11.6 1.15 H1448 563808 7438800 1 60 12.1 1.19 H1449 563817 7438816 -0.5 -25 13.4 1.16 H1450 563842 7438850 1 -25 11.5 1.13 H1451 563848 7438867 -0.5 60 13.3 1.15 H1452 563858 7438885 2 -25 12.6 1.09 H1453 563868 7438902 1 -25 13.6 1.16 H1454 563877 7438919 2 60 11.8 1.13 H1456 563885 7438940 2 -25 13.3 1.12 H1457 563903 7438952 -0.5 -25 12.7 1.07 H1458 563909 7438971 -0.5 -25 11.5 0.98 H1459 563919 7438989 1 -25 10.9 1.1 H1460 563928 7439005 1 70 10.6 1.13 H1461 563940 7439023 -0.5 70 11 1.09 H1462 563958 7439057 -0.5 60 12.6 1.11 H1463 563970 7439074 -0.5 -25 13.8 1.13 H1464 563980 7439092 1 -25 17.2 1.36 H1465 563990 7439108 2 -25 14.5 1.17 H1467 563998 7439129 -0.5 60 15.1 1.33 H1468 564017 7439142 2 60 12.5 1.33 H1469 564021 7439161 3 70 13.3 1.34 H1470 564097 7438975 1 -25 9.1 0.89 H1471 564111 7439153 2 80 9.8 0.83 H1472 564102 7439136 1 -25 10.4 0.86 H1473 564090 7439118 1 -25 10.4 0.83 H1474 564080 7439102 2 -25 11 0.84 H1475 564070 7439085 2 -25 10.9 0.89 H1476 564060 7439068 1 60 11 0.98 H1477 564049 7439050 1 70 10.8 1.04 H1478 564038 7439033 3 70 11.1 0.95 H1479 564029 7439015 1 70 10.2 1.07 H1484 563194 7439649 2 90 12.6 0.9 H1485 563184 7439631 3 80 14.9 1.07 H1486 563175 7439614 6 50 11.7 1.32 H1487 563164 7439597 2 70 22.7 1.7 H1488 563153 7439580 1 60 31.4 1.53 H1489 563144 7439562 3 120 46.4 1.82 H1491 563134 7439545 2 90 36.2 1.45 H1492 563122 7439528 3 110 35.4 1.55 H1493 563113 7439511 3 90 31 1.44 H1494 563102 7439494 2 70 26 1.32 H1495 563092 7439477 1 90 28.4 1.28 H1496 563082 7439459 2 80 31.1 1.19 H1497 563066 7439441 2 70 29 1.11 H1498 563061 7439424 -0.5 -25 23.3 1.09 H1499 563056 7439405 1 -25 13.2 0.8 H1500 563042 7439391 3 -25 11.5 0.78 H1501 563032 7439374 -0.5 120 9.8 0.63 H1502 563021 7439356 1 50 39.4 1.41 H1503 563011 7439338 3 50 26.6 1.15 H1504 563002 7439321 -0.5 70 15.9 1.09 H1506 562992 7439304 2 -25 21.6 1.21 H1507 562981 7439287 5 70 31.7 1.66 H1508 562970 7439270 2 70 10.4 1.69 H1509 562960 7439252 20 60 8.4 1.7 H1510 562933 7439363 1 90 11.4 1.61 H1511 562942 7439380 -0.5 -25 10.9 1.48 H1512 562952 7439397 2 -25 12.1 1.92 H1513 562964 7439415 2 -25 12.6 1.95 H1514 562974 7439432 3 60 10.4 1.37 H1516 562983 7439449 2 70 11.1 1.45 H1517 563057 7439335 4 -25 11.5 1.63 H1518 563047 7439318 19 -25 9.3 1.79 H1519 563038 7439302 6 -25 11.2 1.27 H1520 563027 7439284 2 -25 9.8 1.06 H1521 563017 7439267 5 -25 12.7 1.32 H1522 564317 7439031 -0.5 -25 12.9 1.16 H1523 564307 7439013 3 60 12.2 1.14 H1524 564298 7438996 1 80 11.6 1.23 H1525 564287 7438979 2 100 12.5 1.22 H1526 564276 7438962 2 -25 11.5 1.25 H1527 564266 7438945 4 -25 12.2 1.45 H1528 564184 7438971 3 -25 11.3 1.25 H1529 564194 7438990 -0.5 -25 11.6 1.26 H1531 564207 7439003 1 80 10.9 1.16 H1532 564222 7439017 1 -25 12.8 1.29 H1533 564227 7439037 1 70 12.2 1.24 H1534 564237 7439054 10 50 13.1 1.31 H1535 564247 7439072 2 -25 11.2 1.37 H1536 564181 7439112 2 -25 15.2 1.42 H1537 564169 7439095 1 50 13.6 1.29 H1538 564160 7439079 2 -25 13.5 1.22 H1539 564149 7439061 3 80 14 1.23 H1541 564138 7439044 3 60 12.1 1.17 H1542 564128 7439026 6 100 13.8 2.5 H1543 564119 7439009 17 70 20.4 3.26 H1544 564107 7438992 134 90 71.5 6.76

1 Refer to the Company’s news release dated June 12, 2020 .

