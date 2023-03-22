Global Recycled Materials Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Recyclable and Lightweight Materials in Automotive & Transportation Sector Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recycled Materials for Mobility Applications Market by Material Type (Polymer Materials, Composites), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Component, Application (OEMs, Aftermarkets), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recycled materials for mobility applications market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2022 to USD 3.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecasted period.

The recycled materials for mobility applications market is primarily driven by factors such as growing awareness regarding energy savings and government responses and increasing adoption of lightweight and sustainable materials by the automotive industry.

End-of-life materials are viewed as valuable raw materials to recycle rather than something to be discarded in this closed-loop approach. The use of recycled materials as raw material in new vehicles is one way to reduce a car's carbon footprint across its entire lifecycle, from raw material and component production to active use, disposal, and recycling. However, the preference for virgin plastics in many applications is a major concern for the market. Companies are focusing on improving the quality of recycled materials, and with the introduction of favorable regulations regarding the use of recycled plastics, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

In terms of value, interior components accounted for the largest share of the overall recycled materials for mobility applications market

Interior component leads the market as recycled plastics are increasingly used in these components to provide impact resistance and dimensional stability. The use of plastics in interiors provides high durability, color, and esthetic appeal to automobiles. Opting for recycled plastics over virgin plastics increase waste consumption and improves the sustainability aspect of vehicles. The interiors segment includes interior door panels, interior door handles, window motors, door control modules, interior trims, seats, seat belts, car upholstery, instrument panels, hoods, and floor components and parts (carpet and other floor material).

During the forecast period, the recycled materials for mobility applications market in the passenger cars is expected to register the second-highest CAGR

The production of passenger cars has been steadily growing over the past few decades, driven by increasing demand from consumers in many countries around the world. According to data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), global passenger car production reached a total of 74.8 million units in 2020, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth of passenger car production can be attributed to several factors, including population growth, rising incomes, urbanization, and increased availability of financing options for consumers. Technological advances have made cars more reliable, efficient, and affordable, further contributing to the growth in production.

During the forecast period, the recycled materials for mobility applications market in North America is projected to register the highest CAGR

The automotive industry is the largest and projected to be the fastest-growing end-user of recycled materials in North America. Various companies in this region, such as Unifi, Inc., Celanese Corporation, Custom Polymers, Inc., Carbon Conversions, Carbon Fiber Recycling, SGL Carbon, and Vartega Inc., are focusing on making use of recycled materials in their products. This is expected to help the region avoid pollution caused by plastics. The uses of recycled materials for mobility applications in North America boosts the circular economy. Growing green initiatives and strict government regulations compel top automakers of this region to shift to recycled-enabled materials in car panels and their associated parts. Hence the overall recycle materials market in North America is expected to see highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Research Coverage

This report covers the global recycled materials for mobility applications market and forecasts the market size until 2027. It includes the following market segmentation - By Material Type (Polymer Materials, Composites, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Component (Interiors, Exteriors, and Others), By Application (OEMs, Aftermarkets), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2027.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Awareness of Energy Savings

Increasing Adoption of Recyclable and Lightweight Materials in Automotive & Transportation Sector

Restraints

Strong Competition from Virgin Materials

Lack of Technical Knowledge

Opportunities

Favorable Initiatives to Promote Recycled Plastics in Developed Countries

Government Regulations Regarding Use of Environment-Friendly Products

Challenges

High Costs of Recycled Plastics

Difficulty in Raw Material Collection

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Recycled Materials for Mobility Applications Market, by Material Type

7 Recycled Materials for Mobility Applications Market, by Vehicle Type

8 Recycled Materials for Mobility Applications Market, by Component

9 Recycled Materials for Mobility Applications Market, by Application

10 Recycled Materials for Mobility Applications Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aries Gasification, LLC

Autoneum Holding AG

Carbon Conversions

Carbon Fiber Recycle Industry Co. Ltd.

Carbon Fiber Recycling

Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing

Catack-H

Celanese Corporation

Continental AG

Custom Polymers, Inc.

Domo Chemicals

Eastman Chemical Company

Econyl

Faurecia

Fresh Pak Corporation

Gen 2 Carbon Limited

Global Fiberglass Solutions

Mallinda Inc.

Miko Srl

Neocomp GmbH

Neste

Procotex

SGL Carbon

Solvay

Toray Industries, Inc.

Unifi, Inc.

Vartega Inc.

Wellman Advanced Materials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgi880

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment