Peer Health Exchange Appoints Dr. Angela Glymph as New CEO

Oakland, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer Health Exchange (PHE), a twenty-year old national nonprofit organization focused on providing youths ages 13-18 mental health, sexual wellness and identity resources, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Angela Glymph as its new CEO. Dr. Glymph, who has had an active role on the PHE team since 2014, will lead the organization in its mission to empower young people with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to make healthy decisions. Co-Founder Louise Langheier is completing her service as CEO after twenty years.

As the President of the Youth Health Equity Collaborative (YHEC) at PHE, Dr. Glymph has been instrumental in setting PHE’s vision and plan addressing the health equity and education needs of young people in schools and communities across the country. She has also overseen YHEC's operations and revenue while developing long-range strategies and actions for sustainable organizational growth.

"Recent statistics have shown that of the 4.2 million ninth graders in the US, over a third of them won’t receive adequate health education by the time they reach adulthood,” said Dr. Glymph, citing a National Center for Education Statistics study conducted in 2021. “My goal is to reach these and other youth with programming and resources that are most important and useful to young people today. As Co-Founder, Louise acted on the vision she heard from youth twenty years ago–to empower young people with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to make healthy decisions and thrive. I plan to see that vision through with and for young people.”

Dr. Glymph brings with her over 15 years of experience and expertise in developing and managing health and educational equity programs, as well as evaluating health and educational outcomes of such programs. Dr. Glymph is a published author of textbooks, book chapters, and empirical research articles and is frequently invited to make presentations and sit on professional panels in public health and health education conferences.

Dr. Glymph's contributions have been recognized by Black Enterprise magazine and NBC's Today Show, where she was invited to discuss the importance of mental health education for young people. She is an expert in positive youth development, health equity, social and emotional learning, adolescent sexual and mental health, and social psychology.

In addition to her work at PHE, Dr. Glymph co-leads a BIPOC Mental Health Coalition, which represents leaders of colors from about 25 national and local organizations that strive to center the voices of BIPOC youth within health and educational decision-making spaces that have traditionally lacked youth input on their own mental and emotional well-being. She also plans to represent youths’ voices through her recent appointment to SHAPE America's Taskforce that will revise the National Health Standards for K-12 health education.

Dr. Glymph holds a Ph.D. and MS in Psychology from Howard University and currently resides in the Washington, DC area with her spouse and young son. In her spare time, she serves as the Vice Chair of the EduSeed Board of Directors, a non-profit organization based in Washington, DC, and mentors doctoral students, specifically those who hold marginalized identities, voluntarily.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Glymph take on this critical leadership role at PHE," Dr. Jamie Murray, Chair of PHE's Board of Directors. "Her experience, expertise, and commitment to health equity and education will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and impact among young people across the country."

About Peer Health Exchange:

Founded in 2003, Peer Health Exchange aims to build healthier communities with young people. Peer Health Exchange’s mission is to build healthier communities with and for young people. Together, we create education opportunities for peers to share the tools and resources young people need to make healthy decisions. www.peerhealthexchange.org.