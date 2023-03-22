The Global Banking CRM Software Market size is expected to reach $24.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Banking CRM Software Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435173/?utm_source=GNW

This element significantly encourages market expansion for banking CRM software.



Additionally, it is anticipated that the industry will see prosperous chances in the following years due to the possibility of accessing untapped markets and the availability of qualified personnel. Additionally, the increase in activities and advances toward CRM for investment banking would be a significant growth opportunity for the industry.



Banking CRM software is expanding dramatically as more firms and the banking sector depend on it to carry out customer insight activities. Additionally, as a consequence of remote working, there is a more critical requirement for even more dynamic and remote access to corporate customer records and systems by individuals who mainly need to access client data often, accurate information to make decisions, and manage financial affairs. In turn, amid the global health crisis, this has turned into one of the vital development causes for the banking CRM software industry.



CRM software helps banks successfully manage their customer base and consider their preferences to provide solutions that stand out in the market. With the aid of this software, banks can develop a business strategy oriented to their customers’ needs and monitor client financial data appropriately. Additionally, CRM saves banks time by reducing time-consuming administrative tasks, improving customer interactions, and setting up several banking units to meet consumer demand. As a result, investors have seen a significant move towards CRM for investment banking.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to the worldwide expansion in the use and acceptance of online & digitalized platforms for customer service operations, the COVID-19 pandemic has tremendously helped the banking CRM software market. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly raised the demand for banking CRM software. This is due to a rise in the desire for improved customer service and accurate data collection brought on by the remote working trend. These elements greatly influence market trends for banking CRM software. Therefore, during the pandemic crisis, these elements encouraged the expansion of the bank’s CRM software sector.



Market Growth Factors



Improved customer retention and segmentation



Banking CRM software helps segment clients based on various factors, including income, demographics, age, and others. Better segmentation enables banks to create individualized customer strategies. Additionally, this assists banks in learning more about the behavior of their clients, including their percentage of repeat business, degree of satisfaction, preferred types of investments, and others. A technique for keeping customers is also crucial to customer interactions. Many businesses need help to develop long-lasting connections because clients prefer online banking services over in-person interactions. This supports the growth of the regional market.



Banking CRM is in high demand to improve customer experience



Banking customer relationship management (CRM) is a technique for the banking sector to provide better and more dependable service to its clients and customers. Banks may enhance their customers’ experiences by devoting time and resources to building a more substantial basis for their relationships. Customer relationship management also promotes customer satisfaction by offering consumers high-quality services. Banks can see the demands and requirements of their customer’s thanks to all the data gathered with the aid of CRM. As a result, this element is fueling the market’s expansion for banking CRM software.



Market Restraining Factors



Adaptation to the current technology stack



The banking sector is mainly concerned with data security and works to provide an additional layer of control over who may access their information. Besides safeguarding their customers’ personal data and account information, banks must also ensure that their whole IT infrastructure is secure against hacker assaults and dangerous malware. To assure a high degree of information security, modern CRM platform providers provide outstanding security features, from role-based access authorization to encrypted transactions and data backups.



Offering Outlook



Based on the offerings, the banking CRM software market is divided into solution and service segments. In 2021, the solution segment dominated the banking CRM software market with maximum revenue share. Businesses’ use of CRM software to achieve strategic and strong customer retention and a competitive edge over their rivals is primarily attributed to the segment’s development. Additionally, it helps the industrial sector attract new clients and keeps them around for a while, spurs the market’s expansion.



Deployment Models Outlook



Based on deployment models, the banking CRM software industry is divided into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment covered a considerable revenue share in the banking CRM software market in 2021. Data can be accessed instantly and in real-time thanks to the cloud-based implementation, which also helps to increase customer satisfaction. It lets users view client information simultaneously and is available from any device. Rising product demand from small and medium-sized businesses is driving the market for cloud-based CRM software. Additionally, cloud-based CRM software offers several advantages, including affordability, accessibility, and nearly no equipment costs.



Application Outlook



Based on the application, the banking CRM software market is segmented into customer service, customer experience management, CRM analytics, marketing automation, salesforce automation, and others. The customer service segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the banking CRM software market in 2021. This is due to the banks’ ability to satisfy their customers and maintain their business due to the automation, streamlining, and consolidation that this software can offer. Additionally, the market for banking CRM software for customer care is expanding due to the increasing use of internet banking. Besides, banks often need to pay more attention to the benefits of brand loyalty that other businesses enjoy.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the banking CRM software market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region projected the maximum revenue share in the banking CRM software market in 2021. One of the key factors influencing the development of the market in the area is the increased need for banks’ customer relationship management (CRM) software to improve customer experience. Additionally, banks and other financial institutions use CRM software to improve customer experience, and the high concentration of technological innovators drives the market growth for banking CRM in North America.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Banking CRM Software Market. Companies such as Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., HubSpot, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Banking CRM Software Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems, Inc., HubSpot, Inc., SugarCRM, Inc., LeadSquared (MarketXpander Services Private Limited), KAPTURE, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and Claritysoft LLC.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Banking CRM Software Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements:



Jan-2023: Microsoft partnered with YES Bank, an Indian bank engaged in providing banking solutions. Following this partnership, companies would bring the latest generation mobile application (app) to deliver customers with a customized banking experience. Additionally, with the help of Microsoft’s Azure platform, YES Bank would build the app to provide customers with a host of services including customized dashboards, shopping, offers, rewards, and online payments.



Nov-2022: Salesforce came into partnership with DivideBuy, a UK-based LendTech company. The partnership would aim to provide quick onboarding for its partners and merchants. Moreover, Salesforce would offer its merchant customers enhanced experiences and smoother journeys, and help the rising POS finance market and the broadening FinTech sector.



Oct-2022: Oracle signed an agreement with HSBC, a financial services organization. Following this collaboration, Oracle would boost the bank’s digital transformation. Under this agreement, Oracle would enable HSBC to consolidate critical systems on a scalable, secure on-premises cloud platform and develop cloud-based services faster.



Dec-2021: LeadSquared partnered with Niro, an embedded consumer lending platform. Following this partnership, Companies would offer support to their new customer initiating operations.



Jun-2021: Microsoft Corp. joined hands with Morgan Stanley, an investment management and financial services company. Through this partnership, both companies would aim to boost the firm’s digital transformation and structure innovation in the financial services industry.



Jun-2021: Oracle teamed up with Deutsche Bank, a financial services organization. Under this collaboration, both companies would upgrade the bank’s database technology and boost its digital transformation.



Jun-2021: Oracle came into collaboration with Federal Bank, a private banking company, and Infosys, a company engaged in next-generation digital services and consulting. Through this collaboration, companies would offer improved customer experience with the Oracle CX platform. Additionally, together companies would build a completely combined Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution across customer service, social listening, sales, and marketing to improve Federal Bank’s operations, and to provide data-connected, driven, and intelligent customer experiences across all touch points.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2022: Salesforce introduced Salesforce Genie, a hyper-scale real-time data platform that improves the capability of the complete Salesforce Customer 360 platform. Through this launch, every company could transform data into customer magic, offering smooth, highly customized experiences in marketing, service, sales, and commerce which continuously align to transforming customer information and requirements in real-time.



Oct-2021: Hubspot released an open beta for HubSpot Payments; a comprehensive payment solution created to provide a better and connected buyer experience. The product is designed initially as a division of the HubSpot CRM platform; HubSpot Payments allows enterprises to accept payments smoothly and confidently in less time and with the least tools.



Oct-2021: Kapture CRM released the latest user interface to provide an improved customer experience in industries and businesses. The company made multiple enhancements to the ticket interface, agent dashboards, and other areas to help users.



Jun-2021: Salesforce unveiled Corporate and Investment Banking for Financial Services Cloud, a technology to help bankers with more ways to create and deepen relationships with customers and manage important accounts by enhancing artificial intelligence. The product is designed to provide a comprehensive experience during the client’s journey and supports the latest integrations with Tableau CRM and Einstein Relationship Insights (ERI) to deliver bankers with purpose-built technology.



Apr-2021: HubSpot unveiled Operations Hub, a product created to change the role of operations professionals in the business world. Through this product, users would unify customers’ data in a connected CRM platform, simply maintain a clean database, automate a host of time-consuming tasks, and finally play an important role in shaping the company’s strategy.



Mergers & Acquisitions:



2020-Nov: SugarCRM took over W-Systems, a CRM and marketing automation solutions and services provider. Under this acquisition, Sugar would broaden its capability to meet implementation service need for its AI-powered, sales, marketing, and service software that help enterprises offer a better customer experience.



Geographical Expansions:



Jul-2022: Kapture CRM expanded its geographical footprint across Indonesia. The company’s SaaS-based service automation platform would earn a lot of interest from the region and engage customers in a customized way that would lead to larger customer retention and conversion.



