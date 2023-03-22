Cold Room Panel Manufacturers, 2023: Global Directory Featuring Details for 250 Companies, Including Paroc Finland, Trimo Slovenia, Middle East Insulation UAE, Patkol Thailand, and Meta-Span USA

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cold Room Panel Manufacturers Directory 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Directory lists all significant Commercial and Industrial Cold Store Panel makers throughout the world in this 'technical and sophisticated' market sector with market resilience and above average sales margins.

The directory includes:

ALL major and Significant Producers

ALL Types of Panel Makers (PU - PIR - Mineral Wool & EPS)

All Types of Facing Materials (Steel - GRP - Aluminum)

Comprehensive & integrated global market database Including:

Company Names

Addresses

Contacts (Phone, Email, Web)

Main Product Type

Market Data

Market Volumes and Growth Forecasts

A selection of companies mentioned in this directory includes:

Europe: Paroc Finland Dagard France Cell Therm Germany Kingspan Ireland Gabler Germany Eurobond UK Polyuretanos Spain Roma Netherlands

Eastern Europe: Trimo Slovenia Metecno Romania Kingspan Poland Tenax Latvia

Middle East and Africa and India: Middle East Insulation UAE TCTI UAE Steel Panel Oman Blue Star India Lloyd Insulations India

Asia: Patkol Thailand United Refrigeration Malaysia Korea Panel Korea Great Wall Thailand Pagoda Sakti Raya Indonesia

The America’s: Meta-Span USA Hussman Group USA Galvamet USA Fanosa Mexico Danica Brazil Panisol Brazil MTH Argentina Isoeste Argentina Aislapol Chile



Bonus, Individual Country Analysis



Provides and includes:

7 Global Regions

50 Country Summaries

250 Company Contact Details

10 Growth Schedules

100 Mineral Wool Panel Makers

Market Drivers Market Applications

Countries covered:

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bangladesh

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kuwait

Latvia

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherland

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Remaining South America

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Thailand

Turkey

UAE

UK

Uruguay

USA

Venezuela

Vietnam

Key Topics Covered

Editorial Comment

Global Growth and Economic Forecast

1. Introduction

The Cold-Room Panel Market

Market Characteristics

The Global Economy

The Opportunities

Cold-Room Panel Trends

Directory Listings

Methodology

Unit of Measurement

2. Global Overview

3. Western Europe

Market Features

Market Volumes & Growth Rates

Market Drivers & Developments

Including: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherland, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden & UK.

4. Expanded European Union (EU) & Others Including Russia

Market Features

Market Volumes & Growth Rates

Market Drivers & Developments

Including: Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Russia & Slovenia.

5. Middle East & Africa

Market Features

Market Volumes & Growth Rates

Market Drivers & Developments

Including: Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey & UAE

6. China & East Asia

Market Features

Market Volumes & Growth Rates

Market Drivers & Developments

Including: China, Japan & South Korea

7. Southeast Asia Including India & Australia (Asia Pacific)

Market Features

Market Volumes & Growth Rates

Market Drivers & Developments

Including: Australia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand & Vietnam.

8. North America

Market Features

Market Volumes & Growth Rates

Market Drivers & Developments

Including: Canada, Mexico & USA.

9. South & Central America

Market Features

Market Volumes & Growth Rates

Market Drivers & Developments

Including: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Remaining South America, Uruguay & Venezuela.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9xkcx