Cold Room Panel Manufacturers, 2023: Global Directory Featuring Details for 250 Companies, Including Paroc Finland, Trimo Slovenia, Middle East Insulation UAE, Patkol Thailand, and Meta-Span USA

This Directory lists all significant Commercial and Industrial Cold Store Panel makers throughout the world in this 'technical and sophisticated' market sector with market resilience and above average sales margins.
The directory includes:
- ALL major and Significant Producers
- ALL Types of Panel Makers (PU - PIR - Mineral Wool & EPS)
- All Types of Facing Materials (Steel - GRP - Aluminum)
Comprehensive & integrated global market database Including:
- Company Names
- Addresses
- Contacts (Phone, Email, Web)
- Main Product Type
- Market Data
- Market Volumes and Growth Forecasts
A selection of companies mentioned in this directory includes:
- Europe:
- Paroc Finland
- Dagard France
- Cell Therm Germany
- Kingspan Ireland
- Gabler Germany
- Eurobond UK
- Polyuretanos Spain
- Roma Netherlands
- Eastern Europe:
- Trimo Slovenia
- Metecno Romania
- Kingspan Poland
- Tenax Latvia
- Middle East and Africa and India:
- Middle East Insulation UAE
- TCTI UAE
- Steel Panel Oman
- Blue Star India
- Lloyd Insulations India
- Asia:
- Patkol Thailand
- United Refrigeration Malaysia
- Korea Panel Korea
- Great Wall Thailand
- Pagoda Sakti Raya Indonesia
- The America’s:
- Meta-Span USA
- Hussman Group USA
- Galvamet USA
- Fanosa Mexico
- Danica Brazil
- Panisol Brazil
- MTH Argentina
- Isoeste Argentina
- Aislapol Chile
Bonus, Individual Country Analysis
Provides and includes:
- 7 Global Regions
- 50 Country Summaries
- 250 Company Contact Details
- 10 Growth Schedules
- 100 Mineral Wool Panel Makers
- Market Drivers Market Applications
Countries covered:
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Bangladesh
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Netherland
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Remaining South America
- Romania
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Thailand
- Turkey
- UAE
- UK
- Uruguay
- USA
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
Key Topics Covered
Editorial Comment
Global Growth and Economic Forecast
1. Introduction
- The Cold-Room Panel Market
- Market Characteristics
- The Global Economy
- The Opportunities
- Cold-Room Panel Trends
- Directory Listings
- Methodology
- Unit of Measurement
2. Global Overview
3. Western Europe
- Market Features
- Market Volumes & Growth Rates
- Market Drivers & Developments
- Including: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherland, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden & UK.
4. Expanded European Union (EU) & Others Including Russia
- Market Features
- Market Volumes & Growth Rates
- Market Drivers & Developments
- Including: Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Russia & Slovenia.
5. Middle East & Africa
- Market Features
- Market Volumes & Growth Rates
- Market Drivers & Developments
- Including: Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey & UAE
6. China & East Asia
- Market Features
- Market Volumes & Growth Rates
- Market Drivers & Developments
- Including: China, Japan & South Korea
7. Southeast Asia Including India & Australia (Asia Pacific)
- Market Features
- Market Volumes & Growth Rates
- Market Drivers & Developments
- Including: Australia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand & Vietnam.
8. North America
- Market Features
- Market Volumes & Growth Rates
- Market Drivers & Developments
- Including: Canada, Mexico & USA.
9. South & Central America
- Market Features
- Market Volumes & Growth Rates
- Market Drivers & Developments
- Including: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Remaining South America, Uruguay & Venezuela.
