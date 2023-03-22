Global Pore Strips Market Is Expected to Generate $2.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pore strips market garnered $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research provides valuable insights that can help leaders, investors, shareholders, and startups develop effective strategies for achieving sustainable growth and gaining a competitive advantage in the market.

Report coverage & details:













Report Coverage







Details







Forecast Period



2022–2031







Base Year



2021







Market Size in 2021



$1.5 Billion







Market Size in 2031



$2.6 Billion







CAGR



6.2%







No. of Pages in Report



250







Segments Covered



Ingredient, End Users, Distribution Channel, and Region.







Drivers



Change in lifestyle, rise in need for skin care products, and surge in demand for natural ingredients in pore strips







Opportunities



Increase in penetration of social media and brand promotion through online sales channels and rise in disposable income







Restraints



Availability of substitute products





Covid-19 Scenario:

The disrupted supply chain and lack of raw materials impacted the global pore strip market negatively.

However, to overcome the pandemic's effects, manufacturers were using social media platforms more frequently to advertise their herbal skin care products to a broader spectrum of audience.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global pore strips market based on ingredients, end-users, distribution channels, and Region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on ingredients, the non-charcoal segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global pore strips market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the charcoal segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end-users, the home segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global pore strips market revenue, and is anticipated to rule the roost during the forecast period. However, the salon segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the online stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly 28.1% of the global pore strips market, and is expected to continue its leadership during the forecast period. However, the convenience stores segment is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global pore strips market share, and is projected to lead the trail by 2031. The same region is also projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global pore strips market analyzed in the research include Tonymoly Co., Ltd., Kao Corporation, Boscia LLC, Boots UK Limited, Peace Out LLC, Formula 10.0.6, Pacifica Beauty LLC, Elegare Beauty Private Limited, COSRX Inc., and Hanhoo USA, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global pore strips market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

