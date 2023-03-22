Verusen Executives Named Winners of the 2023 Supply Chain “Pros to Know” Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen (ProMat Booth #S2684) today announced its top executives have been named winners of the 2023 “Pros to Know” award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. The honored executives at the materials intelligence company include Paul J. Noble , Founder and CEO, who received this award for the fourth consecutive year; Brent Stringer , Chief Financial Officer / Chief Operating Officer and Ross Sonnabend , Senior Vice President, Product and Customer Success. The awards are being presented at ProMat 2023 (March 20-23), the leading manufacturing and supply chain trade show.



The annual “Pros to Know” award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.

Founder, Chairman and CEO of Verusen, Paul J. Noble, is being recognized for his leadership and vision that have enabled Verusen’s Materials Intelligence software to revolutionize supply chains and help customers make better, faster decisions to gain supply chain efficiencies and resilience.

Verusen CFO & COO Brent Stringer is being recognized for ensuring finance is functionally strategic and operationally embedded throughout the company for a solid foundation to grow and paths to succeed and scale the company.

In his role as SVP and Head of Product, Customer Success, and Onboarding, Ross Sonnabend is responsible for the success of Verusen’s products through their lifecycle. As a result of the findings that Ross surfaced, Verusen introduced its groundbreaking “Verusen Trusted Network,” enabling customers to build and execute virtual networks and scenario models overnight for their parts, materials, and other assets and eliminate these inefficiencies through AI and machine learning.

“Once again, Verusen shows our strengths in leading materials intelligence and supply chain automation for clients,” said Paul Noble. “We’re excited that Supply & Demand Chain Executive has again recognized our outstanding leadership and team efforts. Together with Brent and Ross, and the entire Verusen team we are happy to have won this recognition. It underscores the vital work we are undertaking for our customers and partners. Verusen continues to excel at disrupting the status quo, advancing how supply chains work, and supporting our client's needs worldwide.”

“This year’s list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability, and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They’re actually in the supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs, and collaborative efforts, today’s supply chains would be in worse shape.”

To learn more, visit SDCExec.com and view the complete list of 2023 “Pros to Know” winners.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading Supply Chain Materials Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes advanced data science and artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate material data across multiple enterprise systems to provide complex supply chains with material truth for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and on LinkedIn .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.