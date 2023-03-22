The Global Blepharoplasty Market size is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blepharoplasty Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Gender, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435170/?utm_source=GNW

Due to the skin’s progressive lack of elasticity, wrinkles and drooping skin around the eyelids are typical indicators of aging. As a result, the market for blepharoplasty is partly influenced by the growing number of people over 65 and their consequent preference for less invasive surgical procedures.



The incidence of visual impairment is increasing as the senior population grows, and blepharoplasty demand is rising along with it. Also, the incidence of visual impairment brought on by diseases like dermatochalasis is rising, which fuels market expansion. Due to visual field problems, dermatochalasis makes it harder to perform basic visual activities, including reading and primary sight.



Moreover, lower eyelid sagging makes it such that the lower eyelashes brush against the eye, causing discomfort, redness, and possibly corneal injury. These problems in the elderly cause more mobility impairment and fewer visual sights. Also, the market is expanding due to the availability of better facilities, the rising demand for cosmetic surgery from the sizable millennial and elderly populations, and the increase in the use of cutting-edge methods and tools.



The significant rise in older adults in nations like China, Brazil, and India, which drive the expansion of the market, has led to an increase in demand for blepharoplasty surgery outside of industrialized countries. Also, the rise in the number of celebrities and the desire for everyone, regardless of gender, to appear attractive has raised the demand for cosmetic procedures like rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, abdominoplasty, and others, which further fuels the market growth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The widespread of novel coronavirus has hampered operations in the healthcare industry across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted blepharoplasty surgery market. Strict lockdowns and social segregation policies have been put in place by several nations throughout the globe, which has disrupted access to healthcare facilities and lowered the number of patients choosing to undergo blepharoplasty. The limitations several nations have imposed on elective procedures have hampered the availability of blepharoplasty treatments. Also, the pandemic has resulted in a scarcity of safety gear like gloves and face masks necessary for blepharoplasty operations.



Market Growth Factors



Advancements in the blepharoplasty sector



It is projected that growth would be sparked by the rising frequency of eye-related disorders, especially in the senior population. In addition, the demand for blepharoplasty treatments has increased due to the growth in eye problems such as drooping eyes, blurry vision, and wrinkles around the eyes. Therefore, in the end, demand will rise during the predicted period. Also, the industry is expanding due to consumer desire for improved aesthetics. In addition, because of their many benefits over traditional techniques, doctors are increasingly embracing non-surgical treatments like blepharoplasty. Throughout the foreseeable term, these technological advancements are anticipated to fuel the blepharoplasty market.



More people are using cosmetic treatments



The proliferation of numerous social media platforms results from the accessibility of cell phones, tablets, computers, and internet connectivity. Social media sites like Instagram and YouTube have allowed users to communicate with others all around the globe. Also, social media significantly impacts viewers’ adoption of contemporary trends. For example, it has been seen establishing beauty standards for individuals of all genders, including men and women. Women’s bodies are depicted on social media as very slender, while men’s are portrayed as muscle-bound, scar-free, and flawless. This will fuel the expansion of the blepharoplasty market throughout the projection period.



Market Restraining Factors



Potential blepharoplasty procedure complications



Infection, insomnia, and even modest postoperative trauma are risk factors for postoperative wound dehiscence. Skin sutures with 6-0 prolene imbricating levator or pretarsal tissue are suggested for an upper lid blepharoplasty. Upper lid blepharoplasty results could be better using silk and absorbable sutures. There is a chance of tissue response or dehiscence with absorbable upper lid sutures buried or placed in the skin. Sutures are removed on days 7 or 8 after a CO2 laser incision, which requires 7 days to heal.



Gender Outlook



Based on gender, the blepharoplasty market is segmented into female, and male. The male segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the blepharoplasty market in 2021. This is because males are becoming more conscious of improving their looks, which raises the demand for blepharoplasty surgery. In addition, males are more likely than females to seek blepharoplasty for functional reasons; however, this distinction has been softer over time.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the blepharoplasty market is fragmented into upper eyelid blepharoplasty, lower eyelid blepharoplasty, and combination eyelid surgery. In 2021, the upper eyelid blepharoplasty segment held the highest revenue share in the blepharoplasty market. In order to enhance eyesight that was previously obstructed, upper eyelid surgery removes excess skin from the top eyelids and tightens drooping skin. In addition, a smoother forehead and a youthful appearance are a few advantages of this procedure. These are a few of the key reasons influencing the demand for upper eyelid operations around the globe.



End User Outlook



By End User, the blepharoplasty market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centre. In 2021, the hospitals segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the blepharoplasty market. This is related to the growth in patients having cosmetic surgery performed at hospitals and the increase in hospitals offering surgical treatments for the eyelid using cutting-edge medical technology.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the blepharoplasty market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the blepharoplasty market by generating highest revenue share. The market is expanding due to the existence of numerous significant key players and the rapid technological progress of medical devices in this area. The main driver of the market’s expansion is the rise in the number of individuals having blepharoplasty treatments to enhance the look of their eyes using innovative and sophisticated cosmetic techniques, including laser resurfacing and dermal fillers.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Sisram Medical Ltd (Fosun Pharma), AbbVie, Inc., LightScalpel, Inc, Surgical Holdings, GRAND AESPIO, INC., London Bridge Plastic Surgery, Medline Industries, Inc., and Lumenis Be Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Upper Eyelid



• Lower Eyelid



• Combination Eyelid Surgery



By Gender



• Female



• Male



By End User



• Hospitals



• Clinics



• Ambulatory Surgical Centre



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Medtronic PLC



• Sisram Medical Ltd (Fosun Pharma)



• AbbVie, Inc.



• LightScalpel, Inc



• Surgical Holdings



• GRAND AESPIO, INC.



• London Bridge Plastic Surgery



• Medline Industries, Inc.



• Lumenis Be Ltd.



