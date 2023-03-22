Supply & Demand Chain Executive Honors Trax President Josh Bouk with 2023 Pros to Know Award

DALLAS, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trax Technologies (Trax), the global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) solutions, announced that its President, Josh Bouk, is recognized as a Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2023 Pros to Know Award honoree.



The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments provide other leaders with a roadmap to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. As an industry leader and innovator within the freight audit and payment (FAP) sector, Bouk doubles as credible counsel for supply chain leaders needing a proven cost optimization and emissions monitoring partner. This partnership prepares businesses for upcoming changes to the International Sustainability Standard Board (ISSB) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting standards that must include scope 3 emissions data.

“Being recognized for industry-leading work is an honor, and I am thankful to lead the Trax team, who shares my vision of being an all-in-one solution for enterprise shippers,” said Bouk. “We pride ourselves on amplifying the freight audit and payment process by being the only company offering comprehensive carbon and greenhouse gas emissions reporting and trending for all modes and regions – because reporting transportation emissions accurately is complicated.”

Collecting, monitoring, and managing scope 3 emissions data must be completed using an organized, standardized, and reliable data collection process. Because there are so many nodes and corresponding vendors associated with a single supply chain - all emitting emissions into the environment - data collection is critical to accurate reporting. Most recently, under Bouk’s leadership, Trax launched Carbon Emissions Manager. This innovative tool uses actual shipment data from the $24B in transportation spend invoices the company audits annually to solve data collection issues for enterprise businesses needing to track scope 3 emissions. Trax, recently recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers , empowers enterprise shippers to improve their transportation networks' reliability, sustainability, and financial performance using its proprietary data.

“This year’s list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability, and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They’re actually in the supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs, and collaborative efforts, today’s supply chains would be in worse shape.”

Visit https://sdce.me/4ss5cl to view the complete list of 2023 Pros to Know winners. The overall winner will be announced live at ProMat in Chicago. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards for upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Trax Technologies

Trax is the global leader in Transportation Spend Management solutions. Trax elevates traditional Freight Audit and Payment with a combination of industry-leading cloud-based technology solutions and expert services to help enterprises with the world's more complex supply chains better manage and control their global transportation costs and drive enterprise-wide efficiency and value. With a global footprint spanning North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe, Trax delivers data-based visibility and insights, higher savings, and better control of transportation spend for shippers and 3PLs/4PLs of all sizes. For more information, visit www.traxtech.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Leah R. H. Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

leah@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6e9084b-a766-4356-b43c-fa4337f54016