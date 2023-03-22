Stonebranch Receives Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2023 Award

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, an accolade based solely on employee feedback.

"It’s an honor to be recognized as a Metro Atlanta Top Workplace for the second consecutive year," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "Our dedicated team at Stonebranch is the driving force behind our success, and we remain committed to providing a positive and rewarding work environment for them. This award is a testament to our continued efforts to foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence within our organization. "

The AJC Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

