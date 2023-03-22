David Bush and Zoya Ali Khan of Simfoni named 2023 ‘Pros to Know’ by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine

San Francisco, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simfoni, the next-generation digital solutions provider for procurement intelligence, today announced David Bush, CEO of Spend Automation, and Zoya Ali Kahn, Commercial Director for the UAE region, as winners of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2023 ‘Pro’s to Know’ award.

SDCE magazine describes the 2023 Pros to Know as outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap that can help industry leaders, customers, and the supply chain community at large meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. SDCE is known as the executive’s user manual for supply and demand chain transformation.

This year, Simfoni’s Zoya Ali Khan joins procurement veteran David Bush in this recognition. Zoya joined Simfoni in 2019 as a sourcing manager and has since moved into a leadership role as Commercial Director for the UAE region. Amongst her many achievements, Zoya recently earned a master's degree in supply chain and was named one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners, which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

Bush has been recognized multiple times on the ‘Pros to Know’ list and is pleased to be joined in this recognition with his colleague.

"I am thrilled to congratulate Zoya on being named one of Supply and Demand Chain Executive Magazine's '2023 Pros to Know'," said Bush. “Zoya's exceptional skills and expertise in supply chain management have made her an invaluable member of our team at Simfoni. Excelling in a culturally traditional environment is further testament to her credibility, expertise and exceptional leadership. It is a proud moment for us to see her recognized for her hard work and dedication to our clients. At Simfoni, we are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, and we are proud to recognize the achievements of female leaders like Zoya. Her achievement is not just a personal milestone, but a testament to the incredible talent we have at Simfoni. Congratulations, Zoya, and thank you for inspiring us all."

Bush is a sought-after speaker and industry thought leader, having transformed organizations and business technologies alike over the course of 20 years. At Simfoni, Dave and his team help clients combat the notoriously complicated issue of tail spend by combining technology, process, and expertise with a self-financing model that is changing the game and leveling the playing field for many organizations.



"On behalf of the entire Simfoni team, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Zoya Ali Khan and David Bush on being recognized as '2023 Pros to Know' by Supply and Demand Chain Executive Magazine,” said Chirag Shah, Simfoni Co-Founder and Chairman. “David is of course a household name in the procurement industry. And we are immensely proud of Zoya who is one of several women at Simfoni whom we are grooming for senior leadership in the future."

To view the full list of the 2023 ‘Pros to Know’ winners, go to https://sdce.me/4ss5cl.

About Simfoni

Simfoni provides Spend Analytics, Spend Automation and eSourcing solutions to leading global enterprises. The Simfoni platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate and automate key aspects of the procurement and sourcing processes, saving customers time and money and paving the way toward supply chain sustainability. With offices in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, Simfoni works with its customers and the wider vendor community to improve vendor diversity and achieve strategic CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) objectives. For additional information, please visit https://simfoni.com/.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.comto learn more.