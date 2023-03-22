Supply & Demand Chain Executive Honors GreyOrange CEO Samay Kohli with 2023 Pros to Know Award

ATLANTA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange Inc. , a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, announced that its co-founder and CEO Samay Kohli is recognized as a Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2023 Pros to Know Award honoree.



The annual Pros to Know award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments provide other leaders with a roadmap to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. As an industry leader and fulfillment automation innovator, Kohli is redefining supply chain with GreyOrange’s multi-vendor orchestration solutions.

“Being recognized for impacting the supply chain industry is a testament to our team’s commitment to solving the challenges our customers face today - all while creating innovative solutions for the future,” said Samay Kohli, co-founder and CEO of GreyOrange. “Over the last decade, GreyOrange has been transforming and driving the industry forward with our experience in managing large fleets of multiple vendor robots running on our GreyMatter platform.”

GreyMatter™ coordinates and assigns the work activities of multi-vendor robots to maximize productivity, speed, accuracy and safety in end-to-end inventory fulfillment operations. The fulfillment orchestration platform matches robot agents according to work needs, including capacity and demand peaks, for seamless inventory orchestration. The open API of the platform enables any certified vendor’s robotic solution to easily integrate into the platform, giving customers the freedom to choose the technology that best fits their warehouse environment, no matter the vendor.

“This year’s list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development. They work toward helping heal the supply chain. They’re actually in the supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today’s supply chains would be in worse shape.”

Visit https://sdce.me/4ss5cl to view the full list of 2023 Pros to Know winners.

