The Global Commercial Drones Market size is expected to reach $167 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 34.5% CAGR during the forecast period

The drones may be big or small, but they don’t require a pilot to fly them since they can be controlled remotely and, in the case of smart drones, through smartphones. Drones are employed for various tasks, such as recording and responding to emergencies.



These gadgets are also in great demand in the building and real estate industries since they can scan the property, provide precise and ongoing project notifications, improve safety, and stop dangerous incidents on construction sites. Over the last several years, many more corporate drone use cases have existed. For instance, drone software makers and suppliers are constantly developing, testing, and improving new products for various applications.



Moreover, industries with high crime rates and labor expenses are more likely to see the emergence of conventional use cases like monitoring, surveillance, and security. Drones are often used in search and rescue operations and in locating elevated infrastructure that may have broken electrical wires and unstable roofs in hazardous and inaccessible locations. The drone product lineup has been simplified by technological developments in electronics, including contemporary computers, microcontrollers, processors, mobile devices, and cameras.



Due to these advancements, businesses may now create measuring and annotation tools for calculating area, volume, and distance. Consequently, businesses are continually using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to extract reliable information from a mass of data and information obtained from millions of data points. AI technology effectively handles and retains enormous amounts of data, which enables Drones to function.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



During the pandemic, difficulties were seen in acquiring commercial drones for various business purposes; however, these difficulties are predicted to decrease in a few years. Commercial drones were being used more often for a variety of reasons during lockdowns in many different nations. Also, they are useful for cleaning areas that are hard to reach for humans. Thus, several countries have used agricultural spraying drones packed with disinfectant instead of pesticides to stop the spread of the disease and clean up public spaces. These factors associated with the commercial drone will aid the market recovery.



Market Growth Factors



Products with cutting-edge technology and more uses for GIS, LIDAR, and other services



Using cutting-edge technologies like multidimensional modeling, architectural planning, and project monitoring is progressing in the real estate and civil engineering industries. Drone-based solutions are also utilized for various tasks, such as research and exploration, archaeological surveys, mining, freight management, telecom network management, oil and gas resource management, and others. They save time and improve workflow. Also, the expansion of application sectors fuels demand for sophisticated drone systems and is anticipated to boost market growth during the projected period.



Public safety as commercial drone use rises



Drones may be used in the hours or days after a catastrophe, such as an earthquake, storm, flood, etc., to map the whole region. The destruction may be analyzed using 2D and 3D maps, enabling the disaster management team to allocate resources wisely. Drones may also aid disaster preparation by mapping regions vulnerable to natural disasters. By doing so, disaster response teams can identify high-risk areas and implement strategies to lessen potential damage from catastrophes and save lives. Thus, the rising adoption of commercial drone for public safety will drive market growth.



Market Restraining Factors



Security and privacy issues



Drones are not permitted to break any security or privacy rules or enter NOAA or flight-restricted zones. Nevertheless, many countries laws are still being developed. Hence, there is no clear regulatory framework for this sector. Drones are increasingly being used for various purposes, which has raised the risk to users’ cyber security. By obtaining access to drones’ unencrypted Wi-Fi and GPS systems, hackers may be able to exploit them. These security issues are expected to hinder the market growth of commercial drone.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the commercial drone market is segmented into fixed-wing, rotary blade, and hybrid. The rotary blade segment registered the highest share in the commercial drone market in 2021. This is due to the ability of rotary blade drones to hover and perform agile maneuvers while retaining a visual on a specific target for extended periods of time is expected to cause a rise in demand for inspection operations. These drones are often seen as a good substitute for a range of commercial uses, including surveillance, filming, photography, and monitoring.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the commercial drone market is segmented into filming & photography, inspection & maintenance, mapping & surveying, precision agriculture, surveillance & monitoring, and others. The filming & photography segment held the highest revenue share in the commercial drone market in 2021. This is because drones are gradually becoming essential to professional photography as photographers eagerly embrace them to gain a competitive advantage. Small drone cameras with the ability to take high-quality photographs for professional photographers are being developed by companies.



End Use Outlook



Based on end-use, the commercial drone market is segmented into agriculture, energy, media & entertainment, real estate & construction, security & law enforcement, and others. The real estate & construction segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the commercial drone market in 2021. This is owing to the rising usage of UAVs for land surveying, frequent updates, safety, and avoiding dangerous circumstances might be attributed to these causes. Also, a drone is mainly used in construction for surveying and inspection tasks. Drones can swiftly collect aerial data since they feature downward-facing sensors like RGB, multispectral, thermal, or LIDAR.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the commercial drone market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region generated the highest revenue share in the commercial drone market in 2021. This is due to the result of advancements in drone technology, beneficial government initiatives, and rising demand from businesses in a variety of sectors. Meanwhile, many regional governments are publishing new rules to provide more logical and uniform guidelines for the safe and legal operation of UAVs in business settings.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AeroVironment, Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., PrecisionHawk, Inc., Autel Robotics Co., Ltd., Draganfly Inc., Intel Corporation, Teledyne FLIR LLC (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated), Aeronavics Ltd., Parrot Drones SAS, and EHang Holdings Limited.



Strategies Deployed in Commercial Drones Market



Jan-2023: Draganfly came into agreement with Remote Sensing Instruments, an India-based geospatial technology company to manufacture, distribute, and market Draganfly’s products in India.



Oct-2022: EHang Holdings partnered with Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company, a Hong Kong-based operator of independent aircraft engineering and maintenance groups. The partnership involves cooperating in multiple areas including assembly, manufacturing, maintenance, etc. with the main intention to jointly develop solutions and systems intended to serve after-sales maintenance services, continued airworthiness, etc.



Aug-2022: AeroVironment took over Planck Aerosystems, a US-based provider of unmanned aircraft navigation solutions. The addition of Planck advances AeroVironment’s autonomy capabilities, improves the effectiveness of its solutions, decreases the load of operators, and further produces thrilling opportunities.



Feb-2021: AeroVironment acquired Arcturus UAV, a US-based manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems. The addition of Arcturus expands AeroVironment’s robotic systems portfolio, thereby enhancing long-term shareholder value.



Aug-2020: Parrot came into partnership with Dronisos, a France-based provider of drone light shows. The partnership involves exploring opportunities in drone flight automation.



Apr-2020: Draganfly acquired Dronelogics Systems, a Canada-based provider of integrator solutions for custom robotics. The addition of Dronelogics Systems broadens Draganfly’s product offerings in the engineering and integration division, and further expands and strengthens Draganfly’s market position.



Jul-2019: PrecisionHawk partnered with Pix4D, a Switzerland-based developer of 3D mapping software. The partnership involves combining PrecisionHawk’s expertise in delivering data collection services and Pix4D’s expertise in in-field processing, which would create significant value for customers.



May-2019: AeroVironment partnered with Kratos, a US-based company operating in the aerospace and defense industry. The partnership involves jointly developing multi-domain unmanned aerial system solutions.



May-2018: DJI came into partnership with Microsoft, a US-based software company. The partnership involves bringing AI and ML to DJI drones and introducing a software development kit (SDK) intended for Windows that strengthens commercial drone technology.



Feb-2018: PrecisionHawk took over Droners.io and AirVid. Droners.io is a US-based provider of drone pilots. AirVid, a Canada-based operator of commercial drone pilot hiring platform. The acquirer intends to merge both the acquiree companies to form a large network of 15,000+ commercially licensed drone pilots. Additionally, this acquisition enables PrecisionHawk to serve its customers in insurance, energy, construction, etc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



