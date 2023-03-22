Global Genomics in Cancer Care Market Anticipated to Achieve USD 72.87 Billion By 2032, at 16.3% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Genomics in Cancer Care Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Consumable, Instrument and Services); By Technology; By Application; By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global genomics in cancer care market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 16.15 Billion in 20222 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 72.87 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 16.3% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Genomics in Cancer Care? How Big is Genomics in Cancer Care Market Size & Share?

Overview

Progressive genomic testing is designed to assist in recognizing the DNA variations that might be propelling the growth of a particular tumor. Information about genomic mutations distinctive to individual cancer may help doctors identify cures designed to aim for those mutations. The rapidly rising demand for genomics in cancer care market can be attributed to doctors recommending the tests to patients whose cancer did not adequately respond to a treatment plan advised for their tumor, whether it was particularly chemotherapy regimen, radiation, or surgery.

Increasing demand for diagnostics, together with the obtainability of technologically progressive and affordable diagnostic technology, to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Growing investment in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry and growing R&D activities for the advancement of new treatment therapies are the elements causing the market's growth. Also, increased demand for customized medicines is anticipated to drive the demand over the forecast period.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Agilent Technologies

Roche Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter

Illumina Inc.

Affymetrix

Cancer Genetic Inc.

Bio-Rad Labs

Pacific Bio-science

Sigma Aldrich Corporation

GE Healthcare

Quest Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

PerkinElmer

Luminex

Key factors driving market growth

Cancer cases impacting the geriatric population to push the market

As per the global health and aging report published by World Health Organization, the number of people aged 65 years or greater is anticipated to escalate from a speculated 524 million in 2010 to about 1.5 billion by 2050, with a notable percentage of increase in emerging economies. The genomics in cancer care market size is expanding due to primary chronic diseases such as cancer having the most notable impact on the geriatric population, particularly in high-income countries.

The rise in cancer and biotechnological progressions linked to cancer care is a notable element in pushing the market growth. The genomics in cancer care market sales is soaring as the growing incidences of cancer cases are expected to drive the need for higher diagnostics and treatment alternatives for cancer which is supposed to boost the market.

Recent trends influencing the market

Enhanced patient outcomes due to clinical benefits by assays to drive the market

Several studies have shown that genomics-based assays specifically are growingly utilized to usher the selection of the most acceptable targeted therapies for patients as per the genomes of their tumor and non-malignant cells. These assays offer a clinical benefit concerning enhanced patient outcomes.

Several genomic applications are presently being diligently developed and will ultimately increase the therapeutic value of genomic assays, as should be anticipated in this speedily advancing field. The formation and augmentation of tests intended to profile DNA secluded from samples obtained by marginally invasive techniques, such as sampling of blood plasma and other physiological fluids, is a quintessential example.

Segmentation assessment

The instruments segment holds the major market share

Based on product, the instruments segment holds the major market share. The genomics in cancer care market demand is on the rise due to growing technological advancements and developments that reinforce the increasing digitalization of several PCR instruments for analyzing genome sequencing.

Genomic sequencing segment to grow at a faster rate

Based on technology, the genomic sequencing segment is to grow faster. The genomics in cancer care market trends includes precise diagnosis and affordable treatment that provides a potent result. Correspondingly, this technique assists in locating contemporary drugs such as single nucleotide variants, structural variants, and copy number alterations.

Genomics in Cancer Care Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 72.87 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 18.75 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 16.3% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Agilent Technologies, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Illumina, Inc., Affymetrix, Cancer Genetic Inc., Bio-Rad Labs, Pacific Bio-science, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, GE Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, PerkinElmer, and Luminex. Segments Covered By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End-use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The increasing number of patients getting cancer propels the North American market

North America held the largest genomics in cancer care market share due to the increasing number of patients getting cancer, growing government and biopharmaceutical company funding for advancing new drugs, and the attendance of key players in this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow faster because of the advancing healthcare infrastructures of the countries such as India and China. Further, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, ceaseless government support, and primary market opportunities have additionally caused notable market opportunities for the APAC market.

Browse the Detail Report “Genomics in Cancer Care Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Consumable, Instrument and Services); By Technology; By Application; By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/genomics-in-cancer-care-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In February 2020, Nebula Genomic initiated a product offering genome sequencing at USD 299.

In July 2020, e TruSight software suite, which provides a ready-to-use infrastructure for whole genome sequencing that might be utilized to detect genetic illness, was initiated by Illumina, Inc.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Genomics in Cancer Care market report based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Consumable

Instrument

services

By Technology Outlook

Genome sequencing

PCR

Microarray Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

By Application Outlook

Diagnostics

Personalized Medicines

Drug Delivery

Research

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Academic Research

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

