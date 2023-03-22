Synaptive Announces U.S. and Canadian Availability of Next-Generation Robotic-Exoscope, Modus X

Synaptive’s previous generation robotic exoscope has been clinically validated over thousands of surgical procedures. It enables surgeons to perform minimally invasive approaches and offers better ergonomics for a pain-free operative experience.



The next-generation, Modus X, offers advanced 4K 3D optics and fluorescence modalities to enhance surgical visualization in neurosurgery, ENT, plastics and spine.

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptive Medical Inc., a global medical technology innovator, announced today FDA registration for the next-generation of its robotic exoscope. Modus X is the highly anticipated fourth generation of Synaptive’s robotic exoscope, delivering a leap forward in optical performance and robotics to modernize operating rooms.

Modus X features redesigned 4K 3D optics, 27x magnification, automated image focus, voice guidance and more. The innovative platform also enables fluorescence-guided surgery to improve oncological tissue differentiation in real-time. In addition, the flexible design of Modus X allows for field upgrades of Modus V, Synaptive’s third generation exoscope, currently installed in 80 hospitals worldwide.

“We anticipate these enhanced visualization capabilities will enable surgeons to perform even more effective and precise interventions to the benefit of their patients,” said Cameron Piron, President and Co-founder of Synaptive Medical. “Through years of interdisciplinary collaboration with our clinical partners, we have arrived at this ultimate platform that pushes the boundaries of surgical visualization.”

Modus X is part of Synaptive’s integrated suite of products, connecting clinicians in operating rooms across mid-field MRI, surgical planning and navigation, and surgical visualization. Synaptive’s devices are designed to automate critical patient data through every step of surgical intervention to improve clinical decision-making.

Synaptive will be featuring Modus X and offering demonstrations at several upcoming meetings including:

American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) : April 21 – 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA, with Dr. Costas Hadjipanayis to present on early experience on April 22 nd .

: April 21 – 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA, with Dr. Costas Hadjipanayis to present on early experience on April 22 . Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) : September 9 – 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.

About Synaptive Medical Inc.

Synaptive Medical Inc., a Toronto-based, high growth global medical technology company, solves surgical, imaging, and data challenges to improve the quality of human lives. Synaptive’s integrated suite of products – bridging MRI, surgical planning, navigation, and robotic visualization – delivers patient-centric information with automated efficiency across all stages of clinical interventions.

We can help you understand our products, offerings, and build a business case for your institution.

