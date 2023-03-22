Blockworks Launches Grantfarm as First Push into Grants & Governance

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockworks, a leading crypto media and information platform, announced the launch of Blockworks Grantfarm , a public good designed to track crypto bounties, grants, and RFPs. Grantfarm is the most comprehensive platform of its kind connecting grantees to grantors and their funding opportunities.



Grantfarm is a practical, easy-to-search platform that provides up-to-date information on bounties, grants, and RFPs. Developed to simplify the funding process, it allows developers, researchers, data analysts, and content creators to access and contribute to active projects easily.

Blockworks Grantfarm organizes and tracks an extensive list of programs and available RFPs, allowing both individuals and teams to filter results based on grant type, ecosystem, and reward size. Grantees can also sort between programs and open RFPs to find new funding opportunities.

"Over the last few years, the number of grants programs has grown significantly, yet it’s still quite difficult to track all of these programs," said Jason Yanowitz, Co-founder of Blockworks. "It's our goal to provide a comprehensive public good that proactively tracks all grants programs. We believe this is an enormous value-add to our space, and we look forward to working with programs directly to keep their entries current over time."

Leveraging Blockworks’ robust relationship network and brand recognition will allow the hub to become the most recognizable and trusted platform for programs and applicants.

The platform is free and available today, with additional features planned for the platform in the coming months. To learn more about Blockworks Grantfarm, visit blockworks.co/grants .

About Blockworks