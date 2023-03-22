Internet of Things in Retail Market is Expected to Surpass USD 26.1 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 325.06% from 2022 to 2030; Gain Real-Time insights into customer behavior and Preferences Make the Internet of Things in Retail an Attractive

Westford USA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America and Asia Pacific regions are projected to experience substantial growth in the Internet of Things (IoT) in the Retail market . This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the need for retailers to gain real-time insights into customer behavior and preferences, optimize inventory management, enhance supply chain visibility and efficiency, and improve overall operational efficiency. Additionally, IoT technologies can assist retailers in personalizing their marketing and promotions and enabling seamless interactions with customers across multiple channels and touchpoints. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the IoT in the Retail market in the coming years.

SkyQuest's recent global research findings reveal that the Smart Shelf Market is steadily growing and is anticipated to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2030. This optimistic projection for the Smart Shelf market indicates potential growth opportunities for related industries, such as the Internet of Things in the Retail market. The increasing adoption of automation technologies in retail stores to optimize inventory management, reduce costs, and improve customer experience. By utilizing IoT sensors, Smart shelves can detect and automatically reorder products running low, leading to improved inventory accuracy and reduced out-of-stock situations.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Internet of Things in Retail Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 86

Figures - 70

Prominent Players in the Internet of Things in the Retail Market

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

PTC Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Google LLC

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Siemens AG

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Fujitsu Limited

Accenture plc

Supply Chain Management Application Segment to Drive Higher Sales as This helps in Improving Efficiency, Cost Saving, and Improve Customer Experiences

A recent analysis has indicated that the Supply Chain Management segment played a significant role in the rapid development of the Internet of Things in the Retail market in 2021. This trend will continue from 2022 to 2030 as the segment dominates the market. Retailers can leverage IoT-enabled sensors and devices powered by lithium-ion batteries to monitor their supply chains in real-time, enabling them to track the movement of goods, optimize inventory levels, and reduce waste. This results in better efficiency, cost savings, and improved customer experiences.

A recent research analyst predicts North America is poised to become a prominent contender in the Internet of Things in the Retail market from 2022 to 2030. This anticipated growth is attributed to various factors, such as the rising disposable income of consumers, supportive government initiatives, and the increasing presence of major global players. SkyQuest's report further indicates North America will hold the largest market share during the projected period.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/internet-of-things-iot-in-retail-market

Cloud Platform Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth due to Cost Savings and Real-Time Analysis

In 2021, the Cloud Platform segment emerged as the dominant method in the Internet of Things in the Retail market. It is expected to continue its leadership position from 2022 to 2030. The projected growth of the Cloud Platform segment is due to the benefits that cloud-based IoT platforms offer retailers, including scalability, cost savings, and real-time analytics. These features enable retailers to make data-driven decisions, optimize operations, and improve efficiency.

According to research analysis, the Asia Pacific region is expected to maintain its leading position in the Internet of Things in the Retail market from 2022 to 2030. This growth is due to the increasing adoption of IoT solutions in the retail sector, growing urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes in countries such as China, India, and Japan. SkyQuest has reported that the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Internet of Things in the Retail market has been recently conducted and compiled into a report. The report covers various important aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs within the market. In addition, the report offers a detailed geographic analysis and an overview of the market share of the top segments. Finally, the report emphasizes the efforts made by major players in the industry to develop innovative solutions in response to market demand.

Key Developments in the Internet of Things in the Retail Market

SIVA IoT, a manufacturer of RFID and wireless IoT tags and labels, will introduce a range of new products developed during the pandemic to fill market gaps. The company has expanded its product portfolio to include battery-assisted tags, sensor-based labels, tamper-proof tags, and dual-frequency tags.

Amazon has introduced a new system that automates their stores' payment and checkout process, combining computer vision, deep learning, and sensor fusion technology. Customers can enter the store, pick their desired products, and leave without waiting in line or checking out. The payment is made automatically through the Amazon Go app

Key Questions Answered in the Internet of Things in Retail Market Report

What are growth drivers projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

