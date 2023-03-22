Coastal Ridge Real Estate Appoints Chief Financial Officer, Mark Yale

Columbus, Ohio, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Ridge Real Estate (“Coastal Ridge”) a national multifamily investment, management, and development firm, announced today that Mark Yale has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Yale was most recently an Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Washington Prime Group following the Company’s January 2015 acquisition of Glimcher Realty Trust. Washington Prime Group was a publicly traded retail REIT that owned and managed a diverse portfolio of assets located throughout the United States. There, he was responsible for the Company’s financial management and reporting and oversaw the accounting, finance, investor relations, treasury, tax, and information services functions for the Company. While at Glimcher, Mr. Yale served as its Chief Financial Officer since August 2004.

“The addition of Mark to our executive leadership team will allow Coastal Ridge to continue our expansive growth,” said Patrick McBride, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Coastal Ridge. “He brings a wealth of institutional real estate knowledge, a clear sense of direction, and steady leadership to our team.”

Coastal Ridge currently owns and manages over 30,000 combined conventional multifamily units and student housing beds throughout the United States. The company has grown steadily since its inception in 2013 and currently employs over 750 associates throughout the company.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Coastal Ridge,” stated Mr. Yale. “When approached with the opportunity to join the company I was impressed by their consistent track record of growth coupled with the entrepreneurial spirit and great people that make up the firm.”

Mr. Yale will office out of Coastal Ridge’s Columbus, Ohio headquarters and will be responsible for guiding the overall financial performance of the company.

About Coastal Ridge Real Estate

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Coastal Ridge Real Estate is a full-service real estate investment and property management firm executing on core, core-plus, value-add, and ground-up development investment strategies in the multifamily real estate asset class. The firm's vertically integrated platform includes divisions to oversee investment management, property management, and development. Coastal Ridge's current portfolio is comprised of 30,000+ conventional apartment homes and student housing beds spanning 53 distinct markets, with managed assets totaling over $4 billion. Coastal Ridge has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America five times. For more information, visit www.coastalridge.com.

