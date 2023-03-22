Booming Air Freight Market Reach USD 483.28 Billion to 2031 - Detailed Explain | InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Air Freight Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Freight, Express, Mail, and Other Services), Destination (Domestic and International), and End-Use (Private and Commercial)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global Air Freight Market is estimated to reach over USD 483.28 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period.

Air Freight solutions cater for the needs of air and freight transportation enterprises. These technologies are used to transfer industrial and passenger cargo securely and safely from one location to another. The item is tracked by Air Freight technologies, which also offer cheaper and more convenient alternatives for quicker and easier shipment. Population growth and outsourcing manufacturing operations contribute to a rise in demand for improved air freight management systems.





Need for shipment safety and security is one of the key characteristics driving the development of Air Freight solutions. On-time delivery and cost-effectiveness are two of the main concerns for typical trading and shipping companies. Solutions for Air Freight make tools for dealing with these problems available. The market for freight management systems now has better growth possibilities as a result of this. A larger need for Air Freight systems has also resulted from the desire for quicker and more efficient transportation as well as an increase in the volume of air cargo.

Recent Development:

• In 2022, Turkish Cargo anounced that it has been investing in technology and infrastructure in order to offer privileged shipment solutions that are flexible, cost-effective, and convenient through the use of three new air cargo service models, namely TK SMART, TK PREMIUM, and TK URGENT.

• In 2022, as part of a range of priority options for its clients, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited developed specific booking tiers for cargo shipments. Due to shipping priority, which includes quicker shipping, increased capacity, and shipment assurance, customers will have more options and more clearly defined service options.

List of Prominent Players in the Air Freight Market:

Bolloré Logistics

DB SCHENKER (Deutsche Bahn Group (DB GROUP))

Deutsche Post AG (DHL GROUP)

DSV Panalpina

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

FedEx

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel International AG

Nippon Express

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)





Air Freight Market Report Scope:



Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 286.60 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 483.28 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 6.17% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Service, Destination And End-Use Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The primary component fueling the expansion of the global Air Freight market is the rise in e-commerce sales to support the air cargo business. The growth of e-commerce sales due to an increase in online buyers and sellers is one of the key drivers fueling the expansion of the global Air Freight business.

The growth of e-commerce is pushing the Air Freight market since online vendors need these services to deliver their goods to clients on schedule. For instance, even though e-commerce was growing even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the epidemic made consumers more dependent on online sales and doorstep deliveries.

Challenges:

The anticipated increase in jet fuel prices is a significant barrier to expanding the global Air Freight market. As fuel costs rise, which is one of the significant and significant operating costs for vendors in the global Air Freight market, businesses operating in that market are sensitive. Due to increased production by nations like Russia and Canada as well as the lifting of sanctions on Iran, the oversupply of crude oil was blamed for the price decrease.

Additionally, the US produced more oil thanks to the adoption of fracking technologies. This surplus, meanwhile, is anticipated to slow down soon. Additionally, it is predicted that the price of crude oil would rise during the projected period.

Regional Trends:

The North American air freight industry is predicted to soon account for a sizeable portion of global revenues and expand at a rapid CAGR. Regional users' broad usage of products and services for Air Freight makes this possible. High levels of technological adoption and the presence of significant solution providers will influence the North American Air Freight system market's future growth. Air freight management software is widely utilized in the US and Canada, two North American countries.

Besides, the European region had a substantial share in the market. This is a result of the local logistics industry handling an increase in cargo freight. Furthermore, it is projected that the sector's industry will expand due to the leading market participants' increasing investments in creating better Air Freight software. The expansion can also be attributed to the fact that this region is home to a large number of significant players.





Segmentation of Air Freight Market-

By Service

Freight

Express

Mail

Other Services

By Destination

Domestic

International

By End-Use

Private

Commercial

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





