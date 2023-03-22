Global PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis & Industry Trends Report 2022: A $2.1 Billion Market by 2028 - Focus on Colony-stimulating Factor, Interferons, Recombinant Factor VII, & Erythropoietin

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PEGylated Proteins Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product & Services, By Type (Colony-stimulating Factor, Interferons, Recombinant Factor VII, Erythropoietin), By End-user, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global PEGylated Proteins Market size is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



PEGylation is covalently and non-covalently connecting polyethylene glycol polymer chains to molecules, such as treatments, medications, or vesicles. The industry is expected to expand significantly throughout the anticipated time period, mainly due to increased PEGylation demand, a rise in the occurrence of chronic diseases, and the availability of effective new therapeutic options.



PEGylated chemicals also have certain extra advantages that support the growth of the sector, such as improved proteolytic defense, a longer half-life, decreased toxicity, and reduced immunogenicity. Because of their great biological activity and excellent selectivity, protein medicines have emerged as significant modern pharmacological products.



In combination with protein inactive necessary groups, polyethylene glycol (PEG), a type of non-toxic, high hydrophilic macromolecule polymer, increases the relative molecular mass of the protein drugs, causing some changes to the antigenic determinant that is covered on the surface of the charged property. Both domestically and internationally, there has been noticeable interest in the utilization of PEGylated technology in protein medicines.



A wide range of PEGylated medications on the market has completely established both their therapeutic and commercial usefulness. The preference for protein-based pharmaceuticals over non-protein-based drugs is increasing, and PEGylation's enhancement of protein stability and circulation half-life is anticipated to drive the PEGylated Protein Industry's expansion throughout the projection period.



The key driver of the industry's growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions like cancer, kidney illness, and rheumatoid arthritis. For instance, according to estimations from the IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer), there will be 19.3 million new cases of cancer and 10.3 million cancer deaths globally in 2020.



Market Growth Factors

Pegylated proteins are being used more often and in a variety of applications.



The development of more stable and non-immunogenic medicines is made possible by major improvements in PEGylated protein processes, which are predicted to accelerate the growth of the worldwide PEGylated protein market.

Given the huge increase in cancer patients, the approach has strong applicability in the treatment of cancer. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 9.6 million individuals worldwide lost their lives to cancer in 2018. After being PEGylated, the protein from the CCN family can be employed in the treatment of blood cancer.



The Rising Rate Of Cancer Worldwide



The second-leading cause of death, cancer, is responsible for a significant fraction of all fatalities. Wealthy countries have a substantially higher cancer rate than developing ones.

It is anticipated that recognized risk factors will be increasingly prominent in these developing nations due to population growth, aging, and a rise in known risk factors. Lung cancer is among the major cause of cancer-related death in men only in industrialized countries, while breast cancer is the major cause of cancer deaths in developing countries.



Market Restraining Factors

Isolation And Purification Challenges



Protein PEGylation is a complicated process that can be carried out in different ways, depending on the protein's makeup and the intended use. Inert PEG strings are covalently or non-covalently complexed with proteins of interest.

Another crucial step is the purification of the PEGylated protein, which is mostly accomplished through chromatography and electrostatic interactions or molecular sizes. For conditions such as anemia, kidney illness, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, and malignancies, a number of PEGylated medications are in use.



Product and Services Outlook



Based on the Product and Services, the market is divided into Consumables and Services. The market's substantial revenue share is displayed by the services sector. PEGylated Proteins services are available in both linear and branching formats and can be used with PEGs of various molecular weights. Peptides and proteins frequently have limitations on their capacity to be used therapeutically due to their chemical instability, quick blood circulation, and propensity to trigger an immune response.



Strategies Deployed in Unmanned PEGylated Proteins Market

Nov-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific completed the acquisition of The Binding Site Group, a UK-based specialist protein company providing diagnostic products and instruments to clinicians and laboratories globally. This acquisition broadened Thermo's existing specialty diagnostics portfolio.

Aug-2022: Merck Group, the parent organization of Merck Millipore took over the Chemical division of Mecaro, a company focused on manufacturing heater blocks and chemical precursors for semiconductors. This acquisition enhances Merck's portfolio of semiconductor solutions.

Apr-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched GMP-manufactured Gibco CTS TrueCut Cas9 protein. The product enhances Thermo's existing genome editing solutions and provides support to scientists developing personalized CAR T-cell therapeutics.

Mar-2022: Thermo Fisher took over Max Analytical, a chemical instrumentation company providing FTIR-based gas analytical solutions. The acquisition broadened Thermo's FTIR instrument, software, and service offerings.

Jan-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the acquisition of PeproTech, a provider of bioscience reagents. The acquisition complemented Thermo's bioscience business and enabled them to deliver better services to its pharma and biotech customers.

Key Market Players

Merck Millipore (Merck KGaA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

NOF Corporation

JenKem Technology Co. Ltd.

Creative PEGworks

Celares GmbH

Quanta BioDesign, Ltd.

Biomatrik, Inc.

Iris Biotech GmbH

Laysan Bio, Inc.

Scope of the Study

By Product & Services

Consumables

Services

By Type

Colony-stimulating Factor

Interferons

Recombinant Factor VII

Erythropoietin

Others

By End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

By Application

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Hepatitis

Multiple Sclerosis

Hemophilia

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

