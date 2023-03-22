The Global Corrugated Packaging Market size is expected to reach $170.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Industry, By Wall Type, By Packaging Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435159/?utm_source=GNW

Flutes are formed on the middle layer, which refers to its design as strong, wave-shaped arches that offer support and cushioning for heavy objects put inside a corrugated box.



There are several characteristics and aspects of a corrugated board that can be measured. These include grammage, bending resistance, impact resistance, cushioning, edge crush test, burst strength, compression strength, flat crush test, and moisture content. The edge crush test measures force per unit of width and compute box compression strength, and KN/m or lb/inch are its units of measurement. The burst strength of a corrugated sheet is the amount of force required to cause a rupture. It is measured in KPa or lb/inch2.



The effectiveness of corrugated boxes is directly measurable by the box compression strength and expressed in kgf or N units. The flat crush test determines the stiffness of flutes and measures it in KPa. Any material’s weight per square meter is expressed in grams. Numerous highly directed features are present in anisotropic corrugated fiberboard. For instance, edge crush, tensile, bending stiffness, and surface qualities vary depending on the angle to the flutes and the direction of the producing machine.



Corrugated packaging is frequently composed of paperboard and is appropriate for various products, including food, medicines, equipment, and other goods. To create food packaging boxes, juice boxes, cardboard boxes, milk cartons, and other items, sheets of heavy-duty layered paper are folded, trimmed, and shaped into corrugated packaging. Since it is thicker and more durable, corrugated cardboard is frequently used to make furniture as well as shipping boxes.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Important expenditures were made for market development and expansion by key corporations to make up for the loss. These Investments helped to lower the carbon footprint and also improved the businesses’ environmental performance by bringing a significant decrease in CO2 emissions. Despite the adverse effects of the pandemic, the market had recovered by 2021’s end. As a result, the end-user sector and companies making corrugated packaging have resumed operations. Additionally, several businesses have already shown strong signs of recovery. On the other hand, COVID-19 infection rates are once more on the rise, especially in China. This has led to negative market sentiments and threatens to damage the corrugators industry.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing environmental consciousness has increased the demand for sustainability



Organizations are expected to significantly impact the sector by implementing strict laws and regulations that promote the use of recyclable paper-based products. Recyclable packaging is a crucial component of the "minimize, rework, and recycle" environmental program. Additionally, it is a big stride in the direction of eco-friendly packaging. There are increased greenhouse gas emissions due to the majority of single-use plastic products being produced using fossil fuels. As a result, authorities in several countries have restricted or outright forbidden the use of single-use plastics to protect the environment and advance sustainability. Therefore, it is projected that the corrugated packaging market will profit in the next years from the rise of green initiatives across numerous industries.



Growing consumer demand combined with innovations and technical improvements



Many businesses now produce corrugated packaging using technological advancements. For example, SUN Automation Group introduced a brand-new AI-based platform, which is OEM-neutral and made to give corrugated manufacturers information about the functioning of their equipment. Such developments will lead to less downtime, better maintenance cycles, and more earnings. Therefore, the integration of innovation and technology in otherwise tedious processes will rapidly cater to the increasing consumer demand for sustainable packaging and thus propel the growth of the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack of sufficient weatherproofing of corrugated boxes



Manufacturers must invest more time in drying corrugated boxes when moisture and humidity levels are high. Since businesses want to complete this process more quickly, the adhesive or ink might not entirely dry, giving the cardboard a flimsier appearance, much as how a sponge retains water and wetness. Conversely, when the cardboard is kept in excessively dry environments for a long time, the lack of moisture makes the cardboard act like a sponge that has been entirely dried out. Extreme rigidity and fragility set in, making it more challenging to fold the box without damaging the paper. Therefore, insufficient weatherproofing may hamper the market’s expansion during the forecasted period.



Wall Type Outlook



Based on wall type, the corrugated packaging market is categorized into single wall, double wall, triple wall, and single face. The single wall segment garnered the highest revenue share in the corrugated packaging market in 2021. In single wall corrugated packing, an inner and an outer liner are separated by a fluted corrugated sheet. In lighter shipping boxes, a single wall board is employed. Corrugated single-wall boxes offer an affordable packaging option for both ordinary consumer use and online enterprises. In addition, it is perfect for storing, organizing, and moving objects during house moves because it is made for mild to medium-duty use. These benefits are advancing the growth of the segment.



Packaging Type Outlook



On the basis of packaging type, the corrugated packaging market is divided into containers, boxes, trays, sheets, and others. The trays segment recorded a significant revenue share in the corrugated packaging market in 2021. For moving small, light loads, corrugated trays are ideal. When moving plants or transporting cans, bottles, and other random goods, the simple-to-fold sides give stability and security. These are usually shipped and stored flat. The most common are five- and four-panel trays. Trays with four-panel generally lack the top surface, while the five-paneled trays does have them.



Industry Outlook



Based on industry, the corrugated packaging market is segmented into food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, electronic goods, and others. The pharmaceutical segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the corrugated packaging market in 2021. The expansion can be due to the increased awareness of the benefits of corrugated packaging over alternatives. This packaging has developed as a sterile, dust-free method of shipping medical products, making it possible to transport delicate items like pills, capsules, lab equipment, and medical supplies with ease. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and the increased usage of medical devices are expected to raise demand for corrugated boxes, specifically for medical packaging applications, especially in emerging nations.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the corrugated packaging market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment procured the highest revenue share in the corrugated packaging market in 2021. Corrugated packaging is frequently used in Asia-Pacific for consumer goods, appliances, pharmaceuticals, and other items. For example, pharmaceutical companies utilize corrugated packaging to ensure the integrity and efficacy of their goods by keeping moisture away from the product and making it resistant to outside effects such as biological moisture, adulteration, contamination, oxygen, and mechanical damage.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; International Paper Company is the forerunner in the Corrugated Packaging Market. Companies such as Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Mondi plc, and DS Smith plc are some of the key innovators in Corrugated Packaging Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC (Koch Industries, Inc.), Mondi Plc, Oji Holdings Corporation, International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Menasha Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, and Rengo Co., Ltd.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Corrugated Packaging Market



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jan-2023: Mondi took over Duino mill from the Burgo Group. The mill is located in Italy. The new mill supports Mondi’s already existing corrugated solutions facilities in Turkey and Central Europe and serves the evolving Italian market’s needs. Further, this acquisition expands Mondi’s global footprint.



Dec-2022: WestRock Company acquired the remaining interest in Grupo Gondi, a Mexico-based manufacturer of recycled paper and cardboard packaging. The addition of Grupo Gondi’s four paper mills, six high graphic plants, and nine corrugated packaging plants present across Mexico strengthens WestRock’s market position in the Latin American region. Further, the acquisition enables WestRock to better serve the needs of its customers in the Latin American region through its wide portfolio of packaging and paper solutions.



Jul-2022: Menasha completed the acquisition of Color-Box, a US-based manufacturer of corrugated packaging boxes. The addition of Color-Box broadens Menasha’s global footprint and allows it to provide its customers with superior-quality graphic packaging solutions.



May-2022: Smurfit Kappa completed the acquisition of Atlas Packaging, a UK-based provider of corrugated packaging. The addition of Atlas reinforces Smurfit’s capabilities and further enables it to better serve the clients in the UK region, by providing them with sustainable and creative packaging solutions.



Apr-2022: Smurfit Kappa completed the acquisition of Argencraft, an Argentina-based manufacturer of corrugated cardboard containers. The addition of Argencraft strengthens Smurfit’s presence in Argentina and further expands its wide portfolio of products and solutions.



Feb-2022: Rengo acquired Hiropax, a Japan-based manufacturer of packaging products. Cashing on Hiropax’s chemical products and sticker business strengthens Rengo’s corrugated packaging business in the Kanto region.



Oct-2021: Oji Holdings acquired majority shares (80%) in Empire Packages, an India-based manufacturer of corrugated cardboard boxes. The addition of Empire Packages would support Oji Holdings in achieving its aim to expand in India. Further, the acquisition would also provide Oji access to the packaging industry in India.



Jun-2021: Smurfit Kappa took over Cartones Del Pacifico, a Peru-based manufacturer of paper-based packaging. The acquisition highlights Smurfit’s growing regional capability and broadens its market reach. Further, this acquisition is a significant event for the company.



May-2021: Mondi acquired Olmuksan International Paper, a Turkey-based manufacturer and marketer of corrugated boxes. The acquisition reinforces Mondi’s position in the Turkish market and further expands its customer reach in the region.



Mar-2021: International Paper took over La Gaviota, and Cartonatges Trilla, Spain-based operators of corrugated board converting lines. The addition of the two corrugated packaging businesses would strengthen International Paper’s box business in Iberia. Further, the acquisition enables the acquirer to provide its customers with various high-quality packaging solutions.



Feb-2021: International Paper completed the acquisition of Berkley International’s moduled fiber division Berkley MF. Through this acquisition, International Paper intends to replace foam-based and single-use plastic-based packaging mediums with moduled pulp. Further, the acquisition expands the acquirer’s portfolio.



Geographical Expansions:



Sep-2022: DS Smith expanded its global footprint by setting up two plants in Be?chatów, Poland, and Castelfranco, Italy. The new facilities are intended to manufacture sustainable corrugated packaging with a target to eradicate plastic from the market.



Aug-2022: Georgia Pacific expanded its existing plant in Tennessee, United States. The expansion of the plant involves replacing old with new corrugators to deliver the greater output and improved quality to its clients. The new advanced corrugators provide Georgia with the ability to deliver enhanced offerings to its Mid-South clients.



Apr-2022: Georgia-Pacific opened new facilities in Georgia, and Pennsylvania, United States. The new facilities are established with the aim to manufacture recyclable paper. Additionally, through these new facilities, Georgia would be able to serve additional customers.



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Sep-2022: Mondi teamed up with Heiber + Schröder, a Germany-based machine producer. The collaboration involves cashing on Heiber + Schröder’s technical know-how and Mondi’s packaging solutions to develop automated machines intended to fulfill the process, safety, and efficiency requirements of eCommerce fulfillment operations. The eComPack machines are intended for both medium and large-size operations. Further, the new machines allow their clients to twofold their output.



Dec-2020: DS Smith partnered with Touchguard, a UK-based provider of print and packaging services. The partnership involves designing and developing sustainable cardboard packaging focused on protecting its clients against harmful bacteria. Further, this partnership advances DS’s innovation capabilities while at the same time maintaining the sustainability of its products.



Product Launches and Expansions:



May-2022: Rengo unveiled VIRUS REN GUARD, a corrugated packaging with virus-resistant capabilities. The new packaging is SIAA certified, has good printability capabilities, and can be used in multiple segments including, e-commerce, disposable diapers, and medical facilities.



Apr-2022: DS Smith introduced a corrugated cardboard box intended for medical devices. The new packaging box is made of a single material, is easily recyclable, and is developed to enhance and support environmental protection.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Industry



• Food & Beverages



• Electronic Goods



• Personal Care



• Pharmaceuticals



• Others



By Wall Type



• Single Wall



• Double Wall



• Triple Wall



• Single Face



By Packaging Type



• Boxes



• Sheets



• Trays



• Containers



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• DS Smith Plc



• Georgia-Pacific LLC (Koch Industries, Inc.)



• Mondi Plc



• Oji Holdings Corporation



• International Paper Company



• WestRock Company



• Smurfit Kappa Group plc



• Menasha Corporation



• Packaging Corporation of America



• Rengo Co., Ltd



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

