Global Plastic Recycling Market Report 2023: Rise in the Demand for Plastics in Diverse Industry Practices Bolsters Growth

The Global Plastic Recycling Market is estimated to be USD 52.07 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 74.3 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.37%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability

Rise in Initiatives for Plastic Waste Management

The Rise in the Demand for Plastics in Diverse Industry Practices

Favorable Government Support for Recycling Plastic

Restraints

Stringent Competition from Virgin Plastics

Opportunities

Demand for Recycled PET and HDPE

Increased Research Activities for an Effective Method of Recycling Plastic Waste

Challenges

Lack of an Established Waste Collection and Sorting System

Recycling Mixed Plastic Waste Difficulty

Market Segmentations



The Global Plastic Recycling Market is segmented based on Process, Material, Applications, and Geography.

By Process, the market is classified into Mechanical Recycling, and Chemical Recycling.

By Material, the market is classified into Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), and Polypropylene (PP).

By Applications, the market is classified into Packaging, Construction, Textile, and Automotive.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Plastic Recycling Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Plastic Recycling Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $52.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $74.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Plastic Recycling Market, By Process



7 Global Plastic Recycling Market, By Material



8 Global Plastic Recycling Market, By Applications



9 Americas' Plastic Recycling Market



10 Europe's Plastic Recycling Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Plastic Recycling Market



12 APAC's Plastic Recycling Market



13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

B&B Plastics Inc.

Boer Group

CarbonLite Industries LLC

Clean Harbours, Inc.

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd.

Clear Path Recycling LLC

Covanta Energy Corp.

Custom Polymers Inc.

Envision Plastics

GFL Environmental Inc.

Green Line Polymers Inc.

Green-O-Tech India

Kuusakoski Group Oy

KW Plastics, Inc.

MBA Polymers Inc.

Miller Waste Mills Inc.

Plastic Recycling Inc.

Recyclex S.A.

Renewi PLC.

Sensoneo

Seraphim Plastics

Stericycle Inc.

UltrePET, LLC

Waste Connections, Inc.

