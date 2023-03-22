The Global Cosmetic Implants Market size is expected to reach $15.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetic Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Raw Material, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435158/?utm_source=GNW

As a result, patients can more quickly recover from an event or improve their looks. Cosmetic implants can improve the face, buttocks, calf, chest, soft tissue or injectable implants, hair grafts or implants, or a penile implant. Silicone, expanded polytetrafluoroethylene, hydroxyapatite, and porous polyethylene are only a few materials used to make various aesthetic implants (Medpor).



The market is predicted to be positively reinforced by the launch of technologically improved implants, including form-stable anatomically shaped silicone gel breast implants and hyaluronic acid face filler. In addition, critical aspects anticipated to drive market expansion include the rising prevalence of target diseases, the rising acceptability of bio-implants, and clear regulatory rules in developed nations.



The demand for implants is expected to increase due to rising patient awareness of aesthetic appearance and the influx of several government programs focused on patient awareness campaigns globally. For instance, it is anticipated that the Breast Reconstruction Awareness Campaign, which aims to empower, engage, and educate women to make decisions about their well-being following a breast cancer diagnosis, will increase usage rates. According to estimates, revenue growth will be aided by rising healthcare costs globally and growing public knowledge of disease-remitted therapy.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Companies in all sectors have felt the effects of lockdown and government-imposed limitations due to COVID-19. As a result, businesses that depend on intimate personal touch with their customers, including those in the private healthcare industry and the health and beauty industries, have both been severely impacted. The cosmetic surgery business is at the nexus of these two industries, yet thus far, there has been a mixed response to Covid-19. Yet, the industry quickly recovered when the limitations were lifted since people around the world are now much more conscious of the importance of grooming and outward appearance.



Market Growth Factors



Enhancing healthcare infrastructure and new technology



The expansion of the aesthetic implants market is fueled by the adoption of aesthetic zone dentistry and digital dentistry, both of which provide significant advantages over conventional techniques. In addition, vendors are offering better dental implants by utilizing CAD/CAM technology. These technologies may modify implants to fit the patient’s oral structure. Also, they enable precise implant placement, which speeds up healing and makes the procedure less invasive. The growth of the healthcare sector with the constant introduction of new and enhanced tools and procedures is expected to boost the market growth.



Increased interest in modeling and aviation, joined with the effects of social media



Social media has also grown to be a significant platform in aesthetic medicine. It combines several web-based electronic communication platforms to build an online community sharing ideas, knowledge, and other materials. Some well-known social media platforms include YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, WeChat, Reddit, and Snapchat. Social networking is now incredibly influential in the aesthetics world. Via various social media platforms, many cosmetic doctors and influencers raise awareness about aesthetic operations, and individuals are strongly influenced by the information they see. Because of this, the market for cosmetic implants is anticipated to rise significantly throughout the projected period.



Market Restraining Factors



The risks connected to cosmetic procedures



The face implants may rupture months after surgery, though this is extremely unlikely. Many people are deterred from getting cosmetic surgery since several famous people have mishandled the process. Also, there is a persistent lack of medical specialists globally, particularly in low- and middle-income nations. Many instances of cosmetic procedures performed by skilled professionals that may have been done more expertly have been reported. In some cases, cosmetic surgery is carried out illegally to save money, and those carrying out these procedures aren’t properly certified, registered, or permitted to do so. In the coming years, these factors are projected to restrict the cosmetic implants market’s expansion.



Product Outlook



By product, the cosmetic implants market is segmented into dental implants, breast implants, and facial implants and other. The facial implants segment covered a substantial revenue share in the cosmetic implants market in 2021. This is due to the fact that specially shaped solid materials that are compatible with human tissues are used in facial implants, which are intended to improve or augment the physical features of the face. The rising patient demand for facial aesthetic procedures, rising disposable income and purchasing power, and an increasingly elderly population are boosting the segment’s expansion in the forecasted period.



Raw Material Outlook



Based on Raw Material, the cosmetic implants market is fragmented into polymers, metals, ceramics, and others. The metals segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the cosmetic implants market in 2021. This is owing to the fact that these metallic materials are an excellent option for complete joint replacement because they possess several qualities, including high strength, high fracture toughness, hardness, corrosion resistance, and biocompatibility. The most common and crucial biomaterials used for joint replacement are metallic implants. These characteristics are expected to propel the segment’s growth.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the cosmetic implants market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the cosmetic implants market by generating the highest revenue share. The region is expanding due to increased patient knowledge of disease remitted treatments, increased prevalence of the target diseases, and high public and private healthcare spending. Moreover, favourable reimbursement policies, a solid clinical pipeline, and the approval of innovative medications would all support revenue growth. The rising usefulness of injury care-related items is fuelling the market’s expansion.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, AbbVie, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Sientra, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., GC Aesthetics PLC, and Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH.



Strategies Deployed in Cosmetic Implants Market



Jan-2023: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc signed an agreement to acquire Embody, Inc., a medical device company focused on soft tissue healing. Through this acquisition, the company aimed at increasing its long-term growth and drive value creation.



Dec-2022: Sientra, Inc. unveiled the Viality lipoaspirate wash system. Viality would bring innovation and intention together in the operating room to implement standards for fat transfer in the industry.



Jul-2022: Sientra, Inc. received approval for Low Plus Profile Projection Breast Implant from U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The approval would expand the company’s offering of breast augmentation and reconstruction portfolio.



Mar-2022: Sientra, Inc. received approval from Health Canada to commercialize the Company’s line of smooth surface, High-Strength Cohesive (HSC and HSC+) silicone gel breast implants in Canada. Through this approval, the company would provide the latest generation technology to Canadian consumers and would expand its presence in international markets.



Dec-2021: Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company took over Soliton, Inc. The technology offered by Soliton complements Allergan Aesthetics’ portfolio. Through this acquisition, the company aimed at providing a new, non-invasive option to reduce the appearance of cellulite.



May-2021: GC Aesthetics, Inc. launched PERLE, an innovative range of smooth breast implants. The PERLE features GCA’s industry-leading gel technology (Emunomic Breast Tissue Dynamic Gel), proprietary surface technology (BioQ), and an enhanced version of the safety features. With this launch, the company offers a wide product line in the industry, with a full range of fillings, surfaces, sizes, and projections to address the need of surgeons and patients for both aesthetic and reconstruction applications.



Dec-2020: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. took over A&E Medical Corporation, a Vance Street Capital Portfolio Company. Through this acquisition, the company would be able to continue its transformation to position itself for long-term success with this deal, which aligns with our active portfolio management strategy.



Sep-2020: POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH reveals B-Lite, a lightweight breast implant. B-Lite reduces the impact of implant weight and pressure on the breast tissue. The product is designed to deliver beautiful, natural-looking breasts over time. Moreover, the B-Lite reduces recovery time, complications, and unnecessary reoperations.



Apr-2019: 3M released 3M Filtek, a new universal composite that provides the latest techniques for both anterior and posterior restorations. The Filtek Universal Restorative integrates a unique shading system in an inventive material that would provide highly esthetic and long-lasting results.



Sep-2018: Dentsply Sirona, Inc. unveiled Azento, a single tooth replacement solution. The product is designed to assist dentists in selecting the best-fitting implant, and determining the optimal implant placement, healing environment, and restoration for each patient.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Dental Implants



• Facial Implants



• Breast Implants



• Others



By Raw Material



• Metals



• Polymers



• Ceramics



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• 3M Company



• AbbVie, Inc.



• Danaher Corporation



• Dentsply Sirona, Inc.



• Institut Straumann AG



• Sientra, Inc.



• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



• GC Aesthetics PLC



• Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH



