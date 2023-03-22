Pneumatic Conveying System Global Market Report 2023: Increased Automation in the Manufacturing Sector Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumatic Conveying System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Operating Principle (Dilute Phase, Dense Phase), By Technology, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pneumatic conveying systems market size is expected to reach USD 48.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The increasing automation in the manufacturing sector has significantly transformed the pneumatic conveying system market during the past few years.



Demand for robust and novel technologies in the pneumatic conveying system market has witnessed an upsurge, to cope with the rapidly developing manufacturing techniques such as robotics. Furthermore, due to the increased customized and advanced handling demands, the pneumatic conveying system market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period.



Conveying systems form an important part of the material handling industry. The varied type of conveying systems are available, pneumatic conveying system uses pressure difference and flow of air or other gases as the driving force for the conveying system. This is usually supplied by an air mover and kept under control for desired applications. The market for pneumatic conveying systems is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.



Pneumatic conveying systems are more flexible than existing mechanical systems, occupy less space, and provide enclosed space for transportation. Another significant advantage of a pneumatic conveying system over a mechanical one is relatively low maintenance cost, which is because pneumatic conveying systems have less number of moving parts.



Additionally, advantages provided by pneumatic conveying systems, such as low maintenance costs, minimal installation space requirements, durability, and flexibility, are the main drivers influencing customers to choose pneumatic conveying systems over other systems offered in the market. Thus, the growing demand for pneumatic conveying systems worldwide. The global pneumatic conveying systems industry is expected to generate significant revenue from installation and MRO services.



The market for pneumatic conveying systems may be hampered by the factors such as high power requirements for the conveyor, ongoing air pressure monitoring, and the need for larger dust collecting systems than other systems, currently on the market. A further obstacle to the global pneumatic conveying systems market is the end-user industries' slow growth, particularly in the metal and mining sectors.



Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Report Highlights

The dilute phase conveying segment held the largest share of 73.11% of the overall revenue in 2022

Due to the increased customized and advanced handling systems demands, the pneumatic conveying system market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period

The shift of the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector from developed to developing regions is likely to fuel the demand for pneumatic conveying systems market in APAC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $30.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Pneumatic Conveying System Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: Operating Principle Outlook

4.1. Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts, By operating principle, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.2. Dilute Phase Conveying

4.3. Dense Phase Conveying



Chapter 5. Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: Technology Outlook

5.1. Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Technology, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.2. Positive Pressure Systems

5.3. Vacuum Systems

5.4. Combination Systems



Chapter 6. Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: End-Use Outlook

6.1. Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.2. Ceramic

6.3. Pharmaceuticals

6.4. Food Industry

6.5. Rubber and Plastic

6.6. Cement

6.7. Mining (Mineral)

6.8. Automotive

6.9. Others



Chapter 7. Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Atlas Copco AB

AZO GmbH + Co. KG

Coperion GmbH

Cyclonaire Corporation

DongYang P & F

Dynamic Air Inc.

Flexicon Corporation

Gericke AG

Nilfisk Group

Nol-Tec Systems Inc.

Pneumatic Conveying, Inc.

Schenck Process Holding GmbH

VAC-U-MAX

