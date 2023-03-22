Pneumatic Conveying System Global Market Report 2023: Increased Automation in the Manufacturing Sector Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumatic Conveying System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Operating Principle (Dilute Phase, Dense Phase), By Technology, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pneumatic conveying systems market size is expected to reach USD 48.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.
The increasing automation in the manufacturing sector has significantly transformed the pneumatic conveying system market during the past few years.
Demand for robust and novel technologies in the pneumatic conveying system market has witnessed an upsurge, to cope with the rapidly developing manufacturing techniques such as robotics. Furthermore, due to the increased customized and advanced handling demands, the pneumatic conveying system market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period.
Conveying systems form an important part of the material handling industry. The varied type of conveying systems are available, pneumatic conveying system uses pressure difference and flow of air or other gases as the driving force for the conveying system. This is usually supplied by an air mover and kept under control for desired applications. The market for pneumatic conveying systems is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.
Pneumatic conveying systems are more flexible than existing mechanical systems, occupy less space, and provide enclosed space for transportation. Another significant advantage of a pneumatic conveying system over a mechanical one is relatively low maintenance cost, which is because pneumatic conveying systems have less number of moving parts.
Additionally, advantages provided by pneumatic conveying systems, such as low maintenance costs, minimal installation space requirements, durability, and flexibility, are the main drivers influencing customers to choose pneumatic conveying systems over other systems offered in the market. Thus, the growing demand for pneumatic conveying systems worldwide. The global pneumatic conveying systems industry is expected to generate significant revenue from installation and MRO services.
The market for pneumatic conveying systems may be hampered by the factors such as high power requirements for the conveyor, ongoing air pressure monitoring, and the need for larger dust collecting systems than other systems, currently on the market. A further obstacle to the global pneumatic conveying systems market is the end-user industries' slow growth, particularly in the metal and mining sectors.
Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Report Highlights
- The dilute phase conveying segment held the largest share of 73.11% of the overall revenue in 2022
- Due to the increased customized and advanced handling systems demands, the pneumatic conveying system market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period
- The shift of the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector from developed to developing regions is likely to fuel the demand for pneumatic conveying systems market in APAC
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$30.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$48.36 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Pneumatic Conveying System Market Variables, Trends & Scope
Chapter 4. Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: Operating Principle Outlook
4.1. Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts, By operating principle, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)
4.2. Dilute Phase Conveying
4.3. Dense Phase Conveying
Chapter 5. Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: Technology Outlook
5.1. Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Technology, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)
5.2. Positive Pressure Systems
5.3. Vacuum Systems
5.4. Combination Systems
Chapter 6. Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: End-Use Outlook
6.1. Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts, By End Use, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)
6.2. Ceramic
6.3. Pharmaceuticals
6.4. Food Industry
6.5. Rubber and Plastic
6.6. Cement
6.7. Mining (Mineral)
6.8. Automotive
6.9. Others
Chapter 7. Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: Regional Outlook
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Atlas Copco AB
- AZO GmbH + Co. KG
- Coperion GmbH
- Cyclonaire Corporation
- DongYang P & F
- Dynamic Air Inc.
- Flexicon Corporation
- Gericke AG
- Nilfisk Group
- Nol-Tec Systems Inc.
- Pneumatic Conveying, Inc.
- Schenck Process Holding GmbH
- VAC-U-MAX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rspt72
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment