The Global Customer Intelligence Platform Market size is expected to reach $8.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 28.1% CAGR during the forecast period

Marketers that discover methods to use this untapped resource in their customer data can interact with each consumer in a manner that makes them feel valued, appreciated, and understood.



This results in goodwill, improved brand impression, word-of-mouth advertising, and enduring consumer loyalty. To suggest that understanding customer intelligence is essential for every organization to compete — and grow effectively — in this era of strong online competition and communications overload is not an exaggeration. To enhance customer experiences and promote corporate objectives, enterprises may use the Customer Intelligence Platform to collect, analyze, and act on customer data.



To give a complete picture of the customer journey, customer intelligence platforms enable businesses to gather and store consumer data from various sources, such as web analytics, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, social media, and others. There are several drivers, including the growing desire for tailored customer experiences, the transition to data-driven marketing and advertising, the increasing requirement to give an omnichannel experience, and the expanding need to acquire a holistic perspective of consumer data.



As businesses increasingly understand the value of customer data in guiding strategic choices and enhancing customer experiences, the market for customer intelligence platforms has expanded recently. The sector is increasing because of the rising need for actionable consumer insights and the desire for individualized customer experiences.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



With the widespread COVID-19 pandemic, numerous companies required assistance to guarantee that their employees had adequate access to accurate data. To maintain their current level of commercial activity, companies were seen increasing their investments in infrastructure that grants users access to the data that they have accumulated. In addition to this, many different industries have developed methods for working remotely based on the services and products they offer. For instance, a consumer-oriented business that focuses on acquiring new customers and retaining the ones it already has must rely heavily on information collected from existing customers to maintain a healthy level of profitability. Thus, the market has profited from the outspread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



The requirement to have a comprehensive understanding of consumer data



In order to maximize the value of vast volumes of consumer data, businesses must build an actual 360-degree image of their customers by integrating what they currently know and may infer about them. The core of the customer intelligence platform is constructing a single unified customer profile for each customer using profile, transactional, and behavioral data from across the companies. So, the adoption of customer intelligence platforms is driven by the growing requirement to have a comprehensive perspective of consumer data.



Increased use of consumer intelligence technologies to track market developments



In order to create richer, more fruitful interactions with consumers and enhance decision-making, marketers acquire customer intelligence (CI) and analyze data about the specifics of the activities of their target market. Gathering customer intelligence enables organizations to access crucial data, gain a competitive edge, increase client loyalty, and increase profitability in today’s customer-centric environment. Companies may use predictive and prescriptive analytics to improve consumer choices and adapt their strategies to changing market conditions.



Market Restraining Factors



Failures of organizations to utilize consumer data effectively



Businesses now have access to an unprecedented quantity of client data, but they are often unsure what to do with it. Since firms still utilize outdated systems that make it impossible to fulfill their data integration, standardization, and quality objectives, this data flood has made things worse for businesses. Another problem that often thwarts attempts to develop a single customer perspective is poor data quality. The time and effort spent creating a single customer perspective is only helpful with accurate and trustworthy data. These elements could be detrimental to the market expansion of consumer intelligence platforms.



Component Outlook



By component, the customer intelligence platform market is segmented into platform (without services) and services. The platform (without services) segment dominated the customer intelligence platform market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. The next stage of consumer data management is the customer intelligence platform. It combines billions of data points from many data sources to reveal insights, serving and connecting business users in sales, commerce, marketing, and services. Companies have spent much money on analytics, but they are now aware that they also need to spend money on data governance and management to avoid basing choices on faulty information and getting undesirable outcomes.



Deployment Mode Outlook



On the basis of deployment mode, the customer intelligence platform market is divided into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment projected the highest revenue share in the customer intelligence platform market in 2021. Scalability, flexibility, ease of deployment, and cost-effectiveness are just a few benefits that cloud-based customer intelligence systems provide, all of which encourage the acceptance of cloud deployment across enterprises. Organizations are particularly interested in using the cloud as a delivery method because of its cheap cost and simplicity of setup.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on the organization size, the consumer intelligence platform market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment acquired a significant revenue share in the customer intelligence market in 2021. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are attempting to scale up their businesses using cost-effective marketing strategies to maximize the return on their marketing investments. Hence, a consumer intelligence platform may assist SMEs in staying within their tight budget and achieving their growth goals. In addition, SMEs are under pressure to adopt the newest trends and employ cutting-edge technology to assist their company operations as quick technical advances, and digital revolutions affect several sectors.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the customer intelligence platform market is bifurcated into customer data collection & management, customer behavior analytics, customer segmentation & targeting, customer experience management & personalized recommendation, customer retention & engagement, and omnichannel marketing & others. The customer behavior analytics segment garnered a significant revenue share in the customer intelligence platform market in 2021. A framework for gathering, examining, and effectively applying customer data is provided by a customer behavior analysis. Customer experience optimization, message timing, churn reduction, higher conversion rates, and increased customer lifetime value are some advantages of customer behavior analytics driving segment growth.



Vertical Outlook



Based on the vertical, the customer intelligence platform market is divided into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, telecom, travel & hospitality, government & defense, manufacturing, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and other sectors. The retail & e-commerce segment covered a considerable revenue share in the customer intelligence platform market in 2021. A consumer intelligence platform makes it simple for merchants to take advantage of expanding possibilities. Customer intelligence platforms provide conversational AI-based customer service, intelligent and automated tailored experiences, engagement of loyal customers, and cost reduction.



Data Channel Outlook



Based on the data channel, the customer intelligence platform market is bifurcated into web & Email, social media, mobile, call centers, in-store, and others. In 2021, the web & email segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the customer intelligence platform market. Customer service representatives and other employees may rapidly comprehend, integrate, and use crucial information in a conversation due to customer intelligence platforms. Furthermore, the user can extract the essential components from a web page or email for further study by employing artificial intelligence (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Natural Language Understanding).



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the customer intelligence platform market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region led the customer intelligence platform market by generating highest revenue share in 2021. Due to rising technical improvements, the market for customer intelligence platforms in North America is expected to increase. In addition, the market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the expanding number of participants in consumer intelligence platforms across geographies.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation and Google, LLC. are the forerunners in the Customer Intelligence Platform Market. Companies such as Accenture Plc, IBM Corporation and Oracle Corporation are some of the key innovators in Customer Intelligence Platform Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.), Oracle Corporation, Accenture PLC, SAP SE, Informatica, LLC, Adobe, Inc., and SAS Institute, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Customer Intelligence Platform Market



Mergers & Acquisition



Dec-2022: Accenture plc took over Fiftyfive5, a customer insights and advisory business. Through this acquisition, Accenture plc would be able to strengthen its Accenture Song’s capability to aid clients to tap performance marketing data insights to fasten innovation and growth across New Zealand and Australia.



Sep-2022: Accenture plc acquired Inspirage LLC, a company that provides supply chain solutions for businesses. Through this acquisition, Accenture plc would be able to improve Accenture’s Oracle Cloud capabilities further supporting its fasten innovation for clients via emerging technologies, namely, digital twins and touchless supply chain.



Sep-2022: Google LLC took over Mandiant, Inc., a recognized leader in dynamic cyber defense, threat intelligence, and incident response services. Through this acquisition, Google LLC would be able to build great value for its customers and the safety industry. Moreover, this acquisition would allow Google LLC to provide a complete cybersecurity solution.



Jul-2022: SAP SE took over Askdata, a startup focused on search-driven analytics. Through this acquisition, SAP SE would be able to strengthen its capability to aid organizations to take improved findings by leveraging AI-driven natural language searches.



May-2022: Salesforce, Inc acquired Troops.ai, a leading provider of a revenue communications solution used to improve sales velocity, forecasting, visibility, and collaboration across teams. Through this acquisition, Salesforce, Inc would further strengthen the combination between Salesforce and the Slack platforms that would fasten the flow of information in Digital HQ.



Apr-2022: Accenture plc took over Ergo, an Argentina-based firm that specializes in big data, analytics, and artificial intelligence. Through this acquisition, Accenture plc would be able to extend its Cloud First abilities and increase its customer base in the Hispanic South American market, traversing Colombia, Argentina, and Chile.



Mar-2022: Microsoft Corporation took over Nuance Communications Inc., a leader in conversational AI and ambient intelligence across industries including healthcare, financial services, retail, and telecommunications. Through this acquisition, Microsoft Corporation would be able to deliver more effective, affordable, and accessible healthcare. Moreover, this would help organizations in every industry produce more meaningful and personlized customer experiences.



Feb-2022: IBM Corporation took over Neudesic, a leading U.S. cloud services consultancy specializing primarily in the Microsoft Azure platform. Through this acquisition, IBM Corporation would be able to extend its portfolio of hybrid multi-cloud services. Moreover, IBM Corporation would enhance the company’s AI strategy and Hybrid Cloud.



Jun-2021: IBM Corporation took over Turbonomic, Inc., an Application Resource Management (ARM) and Network Performance Management (NPM) software provider based in Boston, MA. Through this acquisition, IBM Corporation would be the only organization to deliver the full service of AI-powered automation capabilities, everything built on Red Hat OpenShift to run anywhere. Moreover, IBM Corporation’s other acquisitions, namely, Instana and the launch of IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps to automate IT Operations using AI would be complimented.



Jan-2021: SAS Institute, Inc., took over Boemska, a privately held technology company specializing in low-code/no-code application deployment and analytic workload management. Through this acquisition, SAS Institute, Inc. would be able to improve SAS Viya, a cloud-native and advanced analytics platform.



Aug-2019: Salesforce, Inc., took over Tableau Software, an American interactive data visualization software company focused on business intelligence. Through this acquisition, Salesforce, Inc would be able to change the way people comprehend not only their customers but their entire world along with providing powerful AI-driven understandings through all types of use cases and data for people of every skill level.



Feb-2019: Informatica, Inc., took over AllSight Inc., the Toronto startup and customer insights market innovator. Through this acquisition, Informatica, LLCwould be able to fasten its data hub strategy to allow its customers to have the most powerful and trustworthy sole source of truth for their data.



Jul-2018: Salesforce, Inc acquired Datorama, the leading cloud-based, AI-powered marketing intelligence and analytics platform for enterprises, agencies, and publishers. Through this acquisition, Salesforce, Inc would further improve the ability of Marketing Cloud with intelligence and expanded data integration. Moreover, with one complete view of insights and data, companies can create smarter conclusions across the whole customer journey and optimize engagement at scale.



Product Launch and Product Expansions



Nov-2022: IBM Corporation unveiled the IBM Business Analytics Enterprise. This new software is crafted to aid enterprises to disintegrate data and analytics silos for making data-driven decisions rapidly and steer unpredictable disruptions. Additionally, IBM Business Analytics Enterprise is a package of business intelligence planning, reporting, budgeting, dashboard capabilities, and forecasting capabilities that delivers users with a raw view of data sources throughout their whole business.



Oct-2022: Oracle Corporation expanded its product line of Oracle Unity. Oracle Unity is a Customer Data Platform (CDP). Additionally, Oracle Corporation has introduced 15 baselines artificial intelligence (AI) models to Oracle Unity. Moreover, these added features would be able to aid organizations in consumer packaged goods, automotive, financial services, communications, high-tech, healthcare, and utility industries.



May-2022: Informatica, Inc., unveiled the Master Data Management-as-a-service. The Master Data Management-as-a-service is deployed on Microsoft Azure to bring the benefit of the scalability delivered by Azure. Additionally, this would further enable Microsoft Corporation and Informatica, Inc., to elaborate cloud abilities jointly to aid its customers to scale rapidly with their digital transformation endeavors to the cloud.



Mar-2022: Google LLC expanded its product line Contact Center AI by introducing the Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform. Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform provides the benefits of cloud stability, AI, experience capabilities, and tight integration with customer relationship management (CRM) platforms.



Apr-2021: Adobe, Inc. unveiled the Adobe Customer Journey Analytics. Adobe Customer Journey Analytics is the latest enterprise application in Adobe Experience Cloud. Additionally, Adobe Customer Journey Analytics allows brands to join omnichannel data into a suitable view, analyze and easily visualize entire customer paths, and permit real-time analytics dashboards from anywhere all at speed and scale.



Apr-2021: Adobe, Inc., expanded its product line of the Customer Data Platform (CDP) by introducing the Adobe Real-time CDP. The Adobe Real-time CDP aids brands to trigger unknown and known customer data to handle the complete customer profile and journey effortlessly in one system without requiring third-party cookies.



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Sep-2022: Salesforce, Inc., partnered with AWS, a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered, pay-as-you-go basis. Under this partnership, Salesforce, Inc would be combining the Amazon SageMaker and Salesforce Platform. Furthermore, these new combinations convey a change to an open AI platform strategy for Salesforce further allowing customers with fresh options to catch the unique requirements of their business.



Sep-2022: Salesforce, Inc. came into partnership with Snowflake, Inc., a cloud computing–based data cloud company based in Bozeman, Montana. Under this partnership, both organizations would aid their customers in safely uniting with data in real time between Snowflake and Salesforce Customer Data Platform (CDP), further reducing the costs and risks from classic sync methods.



May-2022: Informatica, Inc., came into collaboration with Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. Under this collaboration, Informatica, LLCwould be binding with Wipro FullStride Cloud Services as a prime collaboration partner. Moreover, this acquisition sustains Informatica’s aim to use the flexibility and power of the cloud to carry analytics and data to its stakeholders and clients.



Feb-2022: Microsoft Corporation partnered with Teradata Corporation, an American software company that provides cloud database and analytics-related software, products, and services. Under this partnership, Microsoft Corporation depicts serious dedication to working together for its customers to successfully manage their cloud strategies and resolve the world’s strongest data analytics hurdles together.



Dec-2021: Google Cloud partnered with Kyndryl Holdings, Inc., an American multinational information technology infrastructure services provider that designs, builds, manages, and develops large-scale information systems. Under this partnership, Google would be supported with Kyndryl’s managed services to let customers drive their most critical business systems on Google Cloud’s global and endurable infrastructure.



Nov-2021: Google LLC came into collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., an American multinational corporation headquartered in San Diego, California, and incorporated in Delaware. Under this collaboration, Google LLC would be able to help Qualcomm Technologies with making and optimizing new AI models in weeks instead of months. Furthermore, this would have a greater impact on the people using Snapdragon-powered devices.



Oct-2021: IBM Corporation collaborated with Apptio, Inc.(a leading provider of technology business management SaaS applications. Under this collaboration, IBM Corporation would aid its clients to enhance hybrid cloud technology, and decision-making and carry the acceptance of Red Hat OpenShift and IBM’s open hybrid cloud approach. Moreover, the combination of Apptio’s decision support and financial analytics along with IBM’s open hybrid cloud leadership would lead to the crafting of an offering to provide exceptional values to clients at all phases of their cloud journeys.



Apr-2021: IBM Corporation came into partnership with Celonis, a software company, and Red Hat, Inc., an American software company that provides open-source software products to enterprises. Under this partnership, IBM Corporation would aid fasten the acceptance of Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) and assist provide better flexibility and preference in how customers deploy the technology.



Jan-2021: Accenture plc extended its partnership with Salesforce.com, an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Under this partnership, both organizations are growing their association to aid companies implant sustainability into their business, encounter stakeholders, and grow customer anticipation further contributing to promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Jun-2020: Microsoft Corporation came into partnership with SAS Institute, Inc., an American multinational developer of analytics software based in Cary, North Carolina. Under this partnership, both organizations would support their customers to fasten growth and discover the latest ways to carry innovation with a wide set of SAS Analytics offerings on Microsoft Azure.



Apr-2019: Google LLC came into collaboration with Accenture plc, an Irish-American professional services company based in Dublin, specializing in information technology services and consulting. Under this collaboration, both organizations would be working on solutions to help enterprises improve and modernize their customers’ experiences in three main areas: enhancing data management, allowing multi-channel customer relations, and building services for hyper-personalization in services, marketing, and sales.



Geographical Expansion



Aug-2021: SAS Institute, Inc., expanded its footprints in Mumbai, India by setting up SAS Customer Intelligence 360 Marketing Cloud Instance. The SAS Customer Intelligence 360 Marketing Cloud Instance provides outstanding services that deliver data privacy, low latency, local support, and data sovereignty. Additionally, this would allow SAS customers to step up their initiatives to produce satisfying, relevant, and appreciated customer experiences crafted for each unique customer’s journey.



