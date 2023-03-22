Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Growth 2028 Projections: 9.4% CAGR to Reach $51Bn by 2028 Led by Immunoglobulins Segment | The Insight Partners

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Albumin, Factor VIII, Factor IX, Immunoglobulin, Hyperimmune Globulin, and Others), Application (Hemophilia, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Immunodeficiency Diseases, von Willebrand’s Diseases, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others)”, the global blood plasma derivatives market size to reach USD 51.11 billion by 2028 with CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2028, it was valued at USD 29.88 billion in 2022.





Global Blood Plasma Derivatives Market - Study Scope:



Market Size Value in USD 29.88 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 51.11 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 209 No. of Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 80 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, and End User





Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Grifols SA, SK Plasma Co Ltd, Octapharma AG, Monobind Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Fusion Health Care Pvt Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, CSL Behring LLC, LFB SA, and Kedrion SpA are a few key companies operating in the blood plasma derivatives market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

In July 2022 , Takeda announced that ADVANCE-1 met its primary endpoint. ADVANCE-1 is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating HYQVIA [Immune Globulin Infusion 10% (Human) with Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase] for the maintenance treatment of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP). Data show that HYQVIA [Immune Globulin Infusion 10% (Human) with Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase] reduced relapse rate versus placebo in CIDP patients when used as a maintenance therapy.

In February 2022 , Grifols announced a collaboration with Endpoint Health, Inc., a precision-medicine therapeutics company dedicated to addressing urgent needs in immune-driven critical care. Through this collaboration, companies aim to develop and commercialize an Antithrombin III (AT-III) therapy to treat Sepsis. As part of the agreement, Grifols will contribute its industry-leading expertise in plasma-protein therapies and be the exclusive supplier of AT-III, a plasma protein that treats patients suffering from blood clotting issues.

In June 2021 , Kedrion Biopharma and Kamada Ltd. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved a label update for KEDRAB [Rabies Immune Globulin (Human)], establishing the product’s safety and effectiveness in children.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic of Global Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Growth:

The rising number of COVID-19 cases propelled the demand for blood plasma derivatives. Patients suffering from underlying immunodeficient disorders, including hypogammaglobulinemia and specific antibody deficiency (SDA), were at a greater risk of novel coronavirus infection and more likely to have higher morbidity and mortality. However, only essential procedures were allowed in hospitals during the lockdown, which delayed or canceled the immunoglobulin-based therapies. Additionally, various studies published in PubMed and NCBI by researchers show that intravenous immunoglobulin has demonstrated clinical efficacy in critically ill COVID-19 patients in reducing the rate of mortality. Post-COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant increase in the demand for plasma derivatives owing to the surge in immunoglobulin replacement therapies. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the blood plasma derivatives market.

Increasing Prevalence of Blood Disorders Bolster the Global Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Growth:

According to the National Organizations of Rare Disorders, hemophilia A is a common X-linked recessive disorder and the second most common inherited clotting factor deficiency after von Willebrand disease. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) Annual Global Survey 2021, around 256,840 people across the world were affected by hemophilia in 2021. As per the WFH, in 2021, ~98,293 individuals globally had von Willebrand disease. Research published in NLM in 2020 stated that 80 million people in European Union suffer from blood disorders, ranging from cancer to bleeding disorders. According to National Organization for Rare Disorders, in 2022, immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), an autoimmune bleeding disorder, affects ~66 adults per 1 million in the US. Furthermore, the World Economic Forum reported in 2020 that more than 10% of the global population is affected by a rare disease. Since, plasma is a liquid portion of blood containing WBC and platelets. Blood plasma derivatives play a major role in treating many rare diseases. Thus, the increasing prevalence of blood disorders across the world promotes the blood plasma derivatives market growth.





Blood Plasma Derivatives Market - Growth Dynamics:

The increasing prevalence of blood disorders and rising geriatric population fuel the blood plasma derivatives market growth. Additionally, the incorporation of platelet-rich plasma in regenerative medicine is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast period.

The US holds a significant blood plasma derivatives market share. The prevalence of severe diseases, including hemophilia and immune deficiency disorders, is driving market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, Hemophilia A affects 1 in 5,000 male births. About 400 babies are born with hemophilia A each year. The exact number of people affected by hemophilia in the US is unknown. Based on a recent study that used data collected on patients receiving care in federally funded hemophilia treatment centers during 2012–2018, as many as 33,000 males in the US suffer from the disorder. Furthermore, as per World Health Organization (WHO), out of 250,000 individuals diagnosed with primary immune deficiencies (PID) in the US in 2017, roughly 125,000 get month-to-month mixtures of immunoglobulins. It is assessed that more than 300,000 patients get monthly-to-month immunoglobulins implantations for PID. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions and increasing demand for immunoglobulin drive the growth of the blood plasma derivatives market.





