Cheese Market Valuation to Reach USD 155 billion by 2027 at 3.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheese Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Cheese Market Information by Product Type, Type, Application, Source, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, Cheese Market could thrive at a rate of 3.5% between 2020 and 2027. The market size will be reaching around USD 155 billion by the end of the year 2027.

Market Synopsis

Shifting preferences lives, tastes, and continual product advancements have increased demand. These beverages are regarded as one of the fastest-growing beverage segments in the world, and they sustained growth during the pandemic despite significant swings in other product usage. Moreover, convenience and RTD format are fuelling demand. As a result, prominent brands proactively respond to customer wants, and products reach a wider audience.

The presence of multiple minor and big firms and their extensive distribution and production capacities resulted in worldwide market fragmentation. Other organizations, such as Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. and Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., emphasize innovation, partnerships, and new product development to strengthen their commercial capabilities.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 155 billion CAGR 3.5% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Product Type, Type, Application, Source, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Wide Applications Across Food Industries Availability Of Wide Varieties Of Cheese

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Cheese industry include

Land O'Lakes Inc. (U.S.)

Dairiconcepts L.P. (U.S.)

Lactose A/S (Denmark)

Kanegrade Limited (U.K.)

FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)

Aarkay Food Products Ltd (India)

Arla Foods (Denmark)

Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)

The Kraft Heinz Co. (U.S.)

Dairy Farmers of America Inc. (U.S.)

June 2022

Land O Lakes Cheese developed Land O Lakes Shredded Cheese, a cheese line that includes seven cheese varieties in the grocery store's dairy case section in Wisconsin, United States. The cheese supply chain begins with Wisconsin farmers who provide milk sent to the Land O'Lakes Kiel, Wisconsin plant where the cheese is made.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Cheese's popularity is growing due to its high protein, fat, and calcium content. The extensive availability of cheese with diverse flavors and enhanced qualities over milk is one of the market's driving drivers. Increasing consumer health consciousness is also projected to enhance global cheese industry demand. The growing food and beverage industry and rising demand for processed foods are driving market expansion. The cheese market is being driven by the growing popularity of Western foods, rising disposable income, and the introduction of numerous improved cheese items such as red bean stew drops, pepper, garlic, and oregano pickle.

Market Restraints:

Lactose intolerance is a major problem, affecting around 65-70% of the world's population. Cheddar contains a little lactose. Sadly, lactose-intolerant people may endure abdominal pain, bloating, and diarrhea when they consume lactose. Cheddar cheese contains a lot of calories. If done regularly, liquefying 200 grams of cheddar cheese on a steak will help you burn calories quickly. A relatively small percentage of the population may be allergic to cheese. As a result, these difficulties impede the expansion of the Cheese Market.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to shifting demand, the sector encountered major difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. The worldwide lockdowns caused the food service industry to close, severely cutting demand for all processed food goods. Likewise, costs are projected to fall when high-quality products become less popular. On the other hand, increased adoption of low-cost varieties at wholesale pricing from retail stores for home cooking is predicted to balance the supply chain. Following the pandemic, the re-establishment of the food service sector and renewed cheese production skills are predicted to flourish in the global market in the next term. Due to food service regulations, wholesale orders for cheese from the New York-based company Saxelby Cheesemongers decreased by 70% overnight.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The product type segment in the market include Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan, American and Blue.

By Type

Fresh, Aged-Fresh, Soft White, Semi-Soft,Hard and Flavored have been listed as the top industry type segment in the study.

By Source

Goat Milk, Sheep Milk, Whole Cow Milk, Skimmed Cow Milk and Buffalo Milk are the major sources available in the worldwide market.

By Application

Cheese Processing, Cheese Spreads, Cheese Dips, Fast Food Snacks, Alcohol Accompaniments, Bakery Foods, Processed Foods and Savory Snacks are the major application available in the worldwide market.

Regional Insights

Europe clinches the leading position in the market, The region's thriving food and food service industries feed the rising demand for a wide range of product variations in these industries. Top brands use targeted promotional initiatives to increase sales of processed cheese. The emergence of small businesses has also contributed to the region's market growth. Increasing public knowledge of the product's health benefits has compelled key players to strengthen processing capacities and meeting ever-increasing product demand.

Due to the rising disposable income and local company developments, North America is the fastest-growing market. Furthermore, the North American cheese market is booming due to greater government assistance and the appeal of numerous cheese-based meals such as pizza, burgers, pasta, and others.

Asia Pacific is seeing a popular trend. Rising discretionary income levels in the region and generally constant milk prices have significantly contributed to increased sales of cheese variants. The expanding use of cheese in various processed meals has increased demand in the region's foodservice business.

