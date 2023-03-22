Automotive AI Repair Services Market is Expected to Surpass USD 10.45 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 32.46% from 2022 to 2030; Rising Scarcity and Increasing Costs of Critical Metals Make EV Battery Recycling an Attractive and Cost-Effective

Westford USA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive AI Repair Services market is poised for substantial growth in the North American and Asia Pacific regions, fueled by several factors such as increased efficiency, accuracy, cost reduction, improved customer services, and safety. The integration of AI technology in automotive repair services has the potential to streamline repair processes, leading to reduced diagnostic and repair times. This results in faster service delivery to customers while optimizing repair shop resources. As a result, the demand for automotive AI repair services is expected to rise in the coming years, driving growth in the market. This trend offers significant opportunities for businesses looking to enter or expand their presence in the market.

According to the latest global research findings by SkyQuest, the global Automotive repair services market is witnessing a significant upswing. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This positive outlook for the electric vehicle market indicates growth potential for related industries, including the Automotive AI Repair Services market. The adoption of AI technology in automotive repair services is expected to gain momentum during this period, driven by increasing demand for efficient and accurate repair services, the growing complexity of automotive systems, and the need to reduce repair and maintenance costs. This trend presents a promising opportunity for companies operating in the Automotive AI Repair Services market, enabling them to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced automotive repair solutions.

Automotive AI repair services are essential today as they can diagnose and fix complex issues with vehicles faster and more accurately than human mechanics. They also help to enhance vehicle safety, reduce maintenance costs, and improve overall driving experience.

Machine Learning Technology Segment to Drive Higher Sales as It can Analyse Large Amounts of Data Generated by Sensors Accurately than a Human Mechanic.

A recent analysis has revealed that the Machine Learning Technology segment emerged as a significant contributor to the rapid development of the Automotive AI Repair Services market in 2021. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2030 as the segment retains its dominance in the market. Machine learning algorithms can analyze large amounts of data generated by sensors, diagnostic tools, and other sources to identify potential issues with a vehicle more accurately than a human mechanic. Market research firm SkyQuest has reported that the machine learning market in the automotive industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.9% during the forecasted period, fueling the growth of Automotive AI in the repair services market immensely. This trend highlights the importance of embracing machine learning technology in the automotive repair services sector, enabling businesses to offer customers more efficient and accurate repair services, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and driving business growth.

Research analysis has revealed that North America is poised to become a dominant player in the Automotive AI Repair Services market from 2022 to 2030. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing presence of major global players, maintenance service providers, and the high adoption of advanced technologies. According to SkyQuest's market research report, North America is expected to account for 35% of the market share in the forecasted period. By capitalizing on the opportunities presented by North America's growing market, companies can gain a competitive advantage and position themselves for long-term success in the industry.

Electric Vehicle Type Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth due to its Battery Management and Electric Motor Maintenance

In 2021, the Electric Vehicle Type segment emerged as the dominant method in the Automotive AI Repair Services market and is projected to maintain its lead from 2022 to 2030. The rise in electric vehicles on the road is expected to fuel the demand for repair and maintenance services specific to EVs, including battery management, electric motor maintenance, and software updates. This trend underscores the growing importance of catering to the unique needs of EVs in the Automotive AI Repair Services market, enabling businesses to tap into a lucrative market and gain a competitive edge.

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a significant force in the Automotive AI Repair Services market and is expected to maintain its leading position by 2030. This growth is primarily due to increasing vehicle sales, a growing automotive aftermarket, and rising disposable income in countries such as China and India. With a growing population, the region presents a significant opportunity for businesses to expand their operations and capitalize on the increasing demand for automotive repair services.

The Automotive AI Repair Services market has been comprehensively analyzed in a recent report, which sheds light on the industry's major players. The report covers various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report thoroughly examines the market share of the top segments and provides a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report highlights major players' efforts to develop innovative solutions to meet the growing demand. This report is an essential resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the Automotive AI Repair Services market and its key players.

Key Developments in Automotive AI Repair Services Market

Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: VZ6), a technology provider specializing in the emerging remote economy, has completed its acquisition of EchoDigital, a SaaS-based automobile shopping and delivery platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for the global used automobile market worth approximately $1.5 trillion.

AutoBrix, a car-care service provider based in Bangalore, has revealed its acquisition of Cartisan, owned by Xenon Automotive Pvt Ltd, as a strategic move to expand its business into the periodic maintenance and repairs segment of the car industry.

