Cardiopulmonary Oxygenator Market: 4% CAGR, Portable ECMO Device Major Growth Driver from 2022-2028 | The Insight Partners

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Cardiopulmonary Oxygenator Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Global Forecasts to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Bubble Oxygenator and Membrane Oxygenator), Application (Cardiac and Respiratory), Type (Disposable Cardiopulmonary Oxygenator and Reusable Cardiopulmonary Oxygenator), Age Group (Adults, Pediatric, and Neonates), and End Use (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others)”, the global cardiopulmonary oxygenator market size is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2028, it is expected to grow from USD 716.21 million in 2022 to USD 904.15 million by 2028.





Global Cardiopulmonary Oxygenator Market – Report Scope

Market Size Value in USD 716.21 million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 904.15 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 236 No. of Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 82 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Application, Type, Age Group, and End Use





Global Cardiopulmonary Oxygenator Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments:

Getinge AB, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Terumo Corp, Eurosets SRL, Nipro Medical Corp, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, MicroPort Scientific Corp, Braile Biomédica Industry, Commerce and Representations Ltd, and Chalice Medical Ltd. are a few of the key companies operating in the cardiopulmonary oxygenator market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

In November 2022, LivaNova PLC received 510(k) clearance for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for LifeSPARC, the company’s next-generation Advanced Circulatory Support (ACS) pump and controller system.

In January 2022 , Irasun GmbH was acquired by Getinge AB to broaden its offering in ECMO therapy and cardiac surgery.

In March 2021 , according to an FDA notice, Medtronic recalled the Affinity Pixie with Balance biosurface due to potentially elevated levels of harmful bacteria called endotoxins. Using the device with high levels of endotoxins could result in fever, infection, acute systemic toxic reaction, or death; however, there have been no complaints or reports of injuries or deaths related to the issue.





Increasing Usage of Cardiopulmonary Oxygenators in Pediatric and Neonatal Patients Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Cardiopulmonary Oxygenator Market

Congenital heart defects are among the most common birth defects affecting populations worldwide. Pediatric membrane oxygenator devices have been developed with efforts made over a long period to assist in the treatment of these defects. After cardiac surgical procedures, numerous pediatric patients have experienced improved clinical outcomes in the quality of life and survival rate. For achieving this, pediatric membrane oxygenators are used in conjunction with the heart–lung machine, which assists in the repair of most congenital cardiac defects. Thus, oxygenator have become an important part of modern pediatric cardiac surgical setting that supports whole-body perfusion.

In 2022, Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi announced that the launch of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) life support system for pediatric patients. Burjeel Medical City will select a few hospitals in the UAE that offers life support systems for children and neonates. Livanova, a company headquartered in the UK, provides pediatric oxygenators to minimize hemodilution and reduce the contact of a foreign surface area with blood among patients with tailored O 2 /CO 2 transfer. For neonates, Lvanova has the D100 oxygenator in its product catalog, which is the world’s smallest neonatal oxygenator. Further, Lilliput is a range of open-system oxygenators offered by the company for supporting pediatric patients during cardiac pulmonary bypass.

With continued research and development and the introduction of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) devices, companies in the cardiopulmonary oxygenator market have managed to address complications regarding the incidence of air embolism, hemolysis, blood-to-water interface reactions, and other adverse events. In November 2022, Fresenius Medical Care’s heart & lung division—Xenios AG—introduced the MiniLung petite kit, which is specially designed for neonatal and pediatric ECMO. The kit offers respiratory or cardiopulmonary life support by enabling extracorporeal circulation and physiological gas exchange in the blood.

The ECMO treatment can help save the lives of critically ill patients, especially newborns, infants, or children suffering from severe cardiopulmonary diseases. Thus, the research and development for improvements in ECMO are expected to provide opportunities for companies in the cardiopulmonary oxygenator market in the coming years.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Cardiopulmonary Oxygenator Market Growth :

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased hospital resource use and necessitated the postponement of elective surgical procedures. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases has resulted in a decrease in the number of routine patient visits to hospitals and clinics, as well as a decrease in the number of elective surgeries performed each week. The cardiopulmonary oxygenator play a vital role in patient treatment. The shutdown of manufacturing units and temporarily discontinued operations has adversely affected the production and supply chain of the cardiopulmonary oxygenator. Therefore, there is a sudden demand for cardiopulmonary oxygenator for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, which is positively impacting the cardiopulmonary oxygenator market growth.

Global Cardiopulmonary Oxygenator Market: Segmental Overview

The cardiopulmonary oxygenator market is segmented on the basis of product, application, type, age group, end user, and geography. Based on the product, the market is bifurcated into membrane oxygenators and bubble oxygenators. The membrane oxygenator segment held a larger market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the cardiopulmonary oxygenator market, by application, is bifurcated into cardiac and respiratory. The cardiac segment held a larger market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on type, the global cardiopulmonary oxygenator market is bifurcated into reusable cardiopulmonary oxygenators and disposable cardiopulmonary oxygenators. The reusable cardiopulmonary segment held the larger share of the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on age group, the global cardiopulmonary oxygenator market is segmented into adults, pediatrics, and neonates. The adult segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on the end user, the cardiopulmonary oxygenator market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





