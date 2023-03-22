The Global Data Converter Market size is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Converter Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Sampling Rate, By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435155/?utm_source=GNW

Data conversion can be easy or difficult, depending on the environment and the types involved.



The data converters translate voltage values between the continuously varying analog and discrete digital signals, two distinct domains. The need for high-resolution photographs in scientific & medical applications and the rising usage of technologically sophisticated data-collecting systems have fueled the market’s expansion.



The development of linked devices and wireless communication networks, such as 5G wireless communication networks, has further propelled the market’s expansion. Furthermore, the fourth-generation network with cutting-edge modulation and antenna techniques was ascribed to the desire for better voice and data services, data acquisition systems, and quality. These factors are thought to be driving up the need for data converters since they offer accurate and flexible conversion and essential information about data collection.



A growing number of high-performance data converters are being used in high-performance electronic systems to enhance the design and open up new application possibilities. New generations of data converters are being created due to the cutting-edge circuit and system technologies driving the development of state-of-the-art modulators. Additionally, the world’s economy, technological advancement, and marketing are just a few new and old aspects that influence current and future trends.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



During the pandemic, businesses from various sectors needed enormous data spaces to deploy their activities digitally in virtual space. Demand and supply for data converter across the globe were shocked as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to estimates, the semiconductor sector would experience a drop initially. One of the end-user industries most affected by 3D ICs is the automotive industry, followed by consumer electronics. Also, the lack of movement caused by the required lockdown has decreased sales of consumer electronics and automobile products, lowering the market for 3D ICs.



Market Growth Factors



Data converters could be used to build cutting-edge 5G infrastructure



With a considerable rise in mobile subscribers due to the rollout of 5G, infrastructure that can manage user data requests will need to be constructed. The 5G technology is projected to operate at higher frequency bands, encouraging the development of the small cell network idea and providing high bandwidth for several use cases. High-speed data converters are one of the essential parts of communication transceivers. Therefore, this would present an opportunity for them to construct modern 5G infrastructure. This would further support the market expansion during the projection period.



Use of cutting-edge data collection systems is growing.



In the industrial sector, data-collecting systems are essential for making decisions in real-time. Data acquisition systems have transformed from simple processing systems to the key to achieving the full benefits of automation as businesses move towards a data-centric approach in operations and production to maintain a competitive edge while enabling users to access the data anytime, regardless of location. The primary driver of the data converter market’s expansion has been end-users switching from conventional data acquisition (DAQ) systems to computer-based ones. The rising use of cutting-edge data collection systems will further support market growth in the upcoming years.



Market Restraining Factors



The creation of data converters with low power requirements



The interface between the analogue and digital worlds is created by the ADC, one of the crucial blocks forms. Energy efficiency is typically a primary design concern to extend the network’s lifespan because batteries or energy-harvesting devices fuel these sensor nodes. Integrating an ADC inside the controller reduces the number of components, cost, and power consumption in low-power data acquisition (DAQ) systems. However, the overall power consumption of DAQ systems could rise due to this strategy. Low-power data converters are thus a significant concern for data converter makers and could have a substantial impact on the future growth of the market.



Type Outlook



By type, the data convertor market is segmented into analog-to-digital convertor (ADCs), and digital-to-analog convertors (DACs). The digital-to-analog converters (DACs) segment covered a considerable revenue share in the data converter market in 2021. A system that transforms a digital signal into an analogue signal is known as a digital-to-analog converter. The DAC is the key to unlocking digital audio, and it may be found in many computers, smartphones, and tablets. It translates massive amounts of digital data into analogue impulses, yielding high-quality audio. To convert digital audio to an analog signal, most contemporary gadgets need DACs.



Sampling Rate Outlook



On the basis of sampling rate, the data convertor market is fragmented into high-speed data convertor, and general-purpose data convertor. The high-speed data convertor segment dominated the data converter market by generating maximum revenue share in 2021. A high-speed data converter operates at a sampling rate of 10 MSPS to several GSPS. Because they can correctly and quickly convert analog signals to digital form, these converters are frequently used in communications applications. High-speed data converter suppliers may have more opportunities as infrastructure-supporting companies in the communications industry increase their R&D capabilities to create new equipment to fulfill high-speed communications demands.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the data convertor market is divided into communication, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, test & measurement and automotive. In 2021, the medical segment garnered a significant revenue share in the data converter. The medical application involves the use of imaging and monitoring devices. General-purpose data converters are necessary for cardiac, hemodynamic, and respiratory monitoring devices. On the other hand, the operation of imaging devices like CT scanners, MRI scanners, and ultrasound systems may necessitate the use of high-speed data converters, which is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the high-speed data converter market.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the data convertor market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region led the data converter market with the highest revenue share in 2021. Opportunities to grow the data converter business will undoubtedly be present in the region’s numerous growing economies. Asia Pacific is home to a large number of OEMs and manufacturers of semiconductor devices and products. Favorable legislative frameworks for the clearance of cutting-edge semiconductor technology and the saturation of the market in Western nations both increase companies’ ambition to expand their businesses in the Asia Pacific, particularly in China.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Rohm Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Incorporated, Qorvo, Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corporation.



Strategies Deployed in Data Converter Market



Jan-2023: ON Semiconductor Corporation collaborated with Ampt LLC, the world’s number one DC optimizer company for large-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar and energy storage systems. Through this collaboration, ON Semiconductor Corporation would be able to catch up with the increased demand for DC string optimizers.



Jan-2023: ROHM Co., Ltd. launched BD7Fx05EFJ-C. The new BD7Fx05EFJ-C is the isolated flyback DC-DC converter, enhanced for gate drive power supplies in xEV applications such as PTC Heaters, and electric compressors. Additionally, this new product uses a circuit configuration that reaches stable switching frequency characteristics without a photocoupler reducing application size jointly with the workload for noise design countermeasure.



Dec-2022: Infineon Technologies AG unveiled the new Source-Down 3.3 x 3.3 mm² PQFN product family in the 25-150 V classes with Bottom-Side (BSC) and Dual-Side Cooling (DSC) variants. The new product family delivers meaningful upgrades on the component level to present engaging solutions in DC-DC power conversion.



Sep-2022: ROHM Co., Ltd. unveiled the BD9S402MUF-C. The BD9S402MUF-C is the buck DC/DC converter IC with built-in MOSFET used for automotive applications, namely, ADAS and Infotainment, further comprising cameras and onboard sensors that are evolving to be advanced.



Dec-2021: Texas Instruments launched the ADS127L11. The ADS127L11 is the smallest 24-bit wideband analog-to-digital converter (ADC) that provides industry-leading signal-measurement accuracy at broader bandwidths than contending ADCs. Additionally, this is the most recent product in TI’s portfolio of precision wideband ADCs that reaches ultra-precise data acquisition in a 50% smaller package, resolution, and measurement bandwidth for a broad range of industrial systems and greatly optimizing power consumption.



Nov-2021: Qorvo, Inc. took over United Silicon Carbide, a leading manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors. Through this acquisition, United Silicon Carbide would be able to extend its space into the rapid-growing markets for electric vehicles (EVs), circuit protection, industrial power, data center, and renewables power.



Aug-2021: Analog Devices, Inc. took over Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., a company that designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the automotive, industrial, and computing markets. Through this acquisition, Analog Devices, Inc. would be able to strengthen its position as a high-performance analog semiconductor company.



Jul-2021: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. took over Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless global technology company that designs and manufactures semiconductors, other silicon devices, and software. Through this acquisition, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. would be able to fasten the promising growth in key industry segments, including hybrid and electric vehicles, power supply, industrial and motor control, optical data communications, 5G wireless infrastructure, and data center.



Jun-2021: Texas Instruments expanded its product line of high-speed data converters with a wide new family of successive approximation register (SAR) analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) that allow high-precision data accession in industrial designs.



Sep-2020: Texas Instruments unveiled the TPS63900. The TPS63900 is the industry’s foremost DC/DC buck-boost converter to converge integrated dynamic voltage scaling and combine programmable input current limit to extend battery life by at least 50%. Additionally, the TPS63900 maintains the industry’s lowest quiescent current (IQ), 75 nA, with 92% efficiency at 10 µA and offers up to three times better output current than contending devices to aid engineers to expand the life span of battery-powered personal and industrial electronics applications.



Apr-2020: Infineon Technologies AG took over Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, an American semiconductor design and manufacturing company. Through this acquisition, Infineon Technologies AG would be able to strengthen its emphasis on structural development drivers and a wider range of applications. Furthermore, this would fasten the company’s track of prosperous growth.



Feb-2020: Renesas Electronics Corporation came into collaboration with Hitachi, Ltd., a Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation headquartered in Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. Under this collaboration, Renesas Electronics Corporation would be able to continuous-time digital calibration of a delta-sigma (??) modulator and an analog-to-digital (A/D) converter circuit. Moreover, this new technology has the world’s first multi-rate LMS search algorithm and enhanced precision by using a least mean square (LMS) algorithm to Calibrate and Calculate the transfer function of a continuous-time ?? modulator.



Mar-2019: Renesas Electronics Corporation took over Integrated Device Technology, Inc., a leading supplier of analog mixed-signal products, including sensors, connectivity, and wireless power. Through this acquisition, Renesas Electronics Corporation would be able to provide an even more expansive range of embedded solutions and leading-edge technology by merging high-performance timing, IDT’s RF, memory interface, optical interconnect, real-time interconnect, smart sensors, and wireless power with Renesas microcontrollers, power management, and system-on-chips ICs.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Sampling Rate



• High-speed Data Converters



• General-purpose Data Converters



By Type



• Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADCs)



• Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs)



By Application



• Communications



• Consumer Electronics



• Industrial



• Medical



• Test & Measurement



• Automotive



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Analog Devices, Inc.



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



• ON Semiconductor Corporation



• Rohm Co., Ltd.



• Skyworks Solutions, Inc.



• Infineon Technologies AG



• Microchip Technology Incorporated



• Qorvo, Inc.



• Renesas Electronics Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

