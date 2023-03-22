The Global Dental Tourism Market size is expected to reach $18.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 21.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Tourism Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Service, By Providers, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435153/?utm_source=GNW

This industry is increasing rapidly, whereas prices differ in different countries. The things that require consideration before choosing a dentist for medical tourism are location, service quality, and procedure cost. Many people prefer traveling to other cities and nations who want low-cost treatment.



Tourism is the short-term or temporary movement of people, for all reasons and purposes, outside the places where they generally live or work. Dental tourism is part of medical tourism which involves traveling to different locations to get dental care. Generally, people travel outside their local healthcare system for cost-effective dental care in nations like Thailand, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, etc.



Dental tourism is the fastest-growing field of medical tourism. It revolves around people traveling to foreign nations to get lower-cost dental care, often joining it with the tourist experience of their place. Dental tourism is growing with the world becoming more united and the industry being more competitive. With the rise in dental costs across various regions, people need help to afford proper dental care, especially for more complex procedures.



This is the primary reason patients are opting to spend their holidays in destinations that offers them the same quality of dental services but at lower prices. There are various reasons why the prices in some nations are lower than others, but in many places, this is due to the lower labor and real estate costs. Dentists in these countries can afford lower prices than their colleagues in a developed nation while giving the same quality of dental work.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic led to the closure of all dental clinics and other dental settings, which led to the denied treatments to the patients. Also, the tourism industry had adverse effects because of the lengthy travel bans imposed around the world, even after lifting the lockdowns and travel bans. As a result, people became less willing to travel due to the risk associated with the contamination of the pandemic. Due to this, the market for dental tourism is expected to propel at a slow rate after the ease of the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



The rising cases of dental problems



The Global Oral Health Status Report (2022) by the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that oral disease affects around 3.5 billion people globally. Every 3 out of 4 affected people are from middle-income countries. Permanent teeth caries affect approximately 2 billion people, and 514 million children suffer from caries in primary teeth. There is a constant rise in the prevalence of the main oral diseases due to changes in living conditions and urbanization. As the number of patients with oral diseases is increasing, the number of people who might travel to other countries will also rise, which will surge the growth of the dental tourism market in the forecasted period.



Low dental cost offered by some countries



The rising requirement to decrease dental healthcare costs is expected to drive the market. Much of the population cannot afford the high cost of dental care, so they choose to get dental services from other countries. It is challenging to obtain dental insurance and it generally doesn’t cover the cost of different procedures. Hence, the urgent requirement for treatment and the lack of affordability, joined with the hardship experienced to obtain medical insurance, is expected to surge the market for dental tourism.



Market Restraining Factors



Failure of the implants due to lack of proper sterilization standards



Being a dental tourist can put the individual at risk of implant failure. This generally happens during the surgical procedure when the bacteria get into the gums. In some cases, the bacteria might get into the implants before the insertion and not even show signs for some time. In such cases, the patient may leave for their home country without any symptoms, but with time the infection may start to reveal itself within a few days of their return. If this happens, the patient may require to remove the implant, which can cause distress and loss of capital.



Service Outlook



Based on service, the dental tourism market is segmented into dental implants, orthodontics, dental cosmetics and others. In 2021, the dental implants segment dominated the dental tourism market with maximum revenue share. This is due to the increasing cases of dental injuries due to sports and road accidents which are increasing the requirement for dental implants. These long-term replacements are said to be a therapeutic treatment that saves and supports natural bone while also serving as the secure foundation for a prosthesis. The increasing road and sports injuries are expected to surge the segment’s expansion in the projected period.



Providers Outlook



On the basis of providers, the dental tourism market is divided into hospitals, dental clinics and others. The hospitals segment procured a significant revenue share in the dental tourism market in 2021. This is due to the high-end services present at the hospitals and the low-charge services they give to their patients. Hospitals are a trustworthy source of treatment which have verified professionals and beneficial insurance claims. Hospitals also have proper equipment and medicine available to treat patients. Also, hospitals are a hub for complete health examinations making them quite helpful. Hence, the availability of high-tech equipment and staff aids the segment growth.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the dental tourism market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region led the dental tourism market by generating the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is because the treatment cost in many nations in this region are one-third in comparison to other developed countries. Dental tourism in these countries gives cost-effective and accessible services like cosmetic and other dental surgeries. Also, the low labor cost is one of the primary factors for providing such affordable medical treatment at popular medical tourism destinations. The availability of low-cost dental services will boost the market expansion in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fortis Healthcare Limited (IHH Healthcare Berhad), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Raffles Medical Group Ltd., Oris Dental (Bridgepoint Group plc), Clove Dental (Star Dental Centre Private Limited), Medlife Group, Far East Medical Vietnam Limited (FV Hospital), Dubai Dental Hospital, Imperial Dental Specialist Centre, and Thantakit International Dental Center.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Service



• Dental Implants



• Dental Cosmetics



• Orthodontics



• Others



By Providers



• Dental Clinics



• Hospitals



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o Australia



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Fortis Healthcare Limited (IHH Healthcare Berhad)



• Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited



• Raffles Medical Group Ltd.



• Oris Dental (Bridgepoint Group plc)



• Clove Dental (Star Dental Centre Private Limited)



• Medlife Group



• Far East Medical Vietnam Limited (FV Hospital)



• Dubai Dental Hospital



• Imperial Dental Specialist Centre



• Thantakit International Dental Center



