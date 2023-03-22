Global Communication Intelligence Market Report to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2028: Rising Need for Securing Military and Defense Communications Drives Growth

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Communication Intelligence Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Mobility, By Platform, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Wireless communication technology, called the communication Intelligence or COMINT system, is used on battlefields to locate radios, monitor the radio, and intercept hostile radar signals. COMINT transmits data from one point to another via electromagnetic signals.

For example, military radio traffic, electromagnetic signals, and fax transmissions are all decoded using COMINT, transforming the information into usable forms like images, sounds, or data that can be quickly studied.



Modern networking and satellite communications systems are supported, which are extensively employed by defense forces worldwide. It can be used from any level, including aerial, ground, and naval. Additionally, information that helps a person or organization make decisions that give them a strategic edge is called intelligence.



Communications between people, or COMINT, exposes the transmitter, the transmitter's location if the transmitter is moving, and the transmitter's organizational role if known. It also provides the transmission's start time, end time, and schedule (if it's a periodic transmission), along with its frequency and other technical details. Details about the transmission also include encryption and whether it can be unlocked.



The language of the transmission and a translation, whether it is possible to intercept initially transmitted clear text or retrieve it by cryptanalysis, can also be known through the COMINT. COMINT further analyses if addresses can be retrieved from the message, particularly if the signal is not from a general broadcast.

This is because sending stations could also be COMINT (such as a message confirmation or a response), ELINT (such as a navigation beacon activating), or both. In addition, information on the responder's position and signal characteristics may be included instead of, or in conjunction with, an address or another form of identification.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



A robust communication network was required for the internal operations of various governments and their efforts to provide humanitarian and medical relief. In addition, how nations create and protect their national security strategies was impacted by international conflicts, the rapid emergence of terrorism, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since funds for defense programs were set aside before the outbreak by many nations, the need for military equipment was secured to a greater extent. As a result, the demand for COMINT systems is expected to grow in the coming years. Additionally, the higher spending on military by governments worldwide is also expected to have positive long-term effects on the market.



Market Growth Factors

Rising need for securing military and defense communications



The security and secrecy of military communications are the main requirements of the defense sector. Due to the increasing volume of IP-based data, comprising remote sensor data and situational awareness video exchanged through industry-standard interfaces, advanced data connection security is necessary.

Additionally, given that digital resources, whether on the ground, in space, or the air, are vulnerable to a range of threats, safeguarding military satellites against cyberattacks has become increasingly crucial.

Security flaws in military network infrastructure and communication data could endanger public safety, given their significance. To stop this, the defense sector is deploying secure military communications systems. Therefore, these elements are expected to enhance the growth of the communication intelligence market.



Growing opportunities due to the requirement for cyber intelligence



COMINT is essential for information gathering, wireless signal analysis, reverse engineering, and information gathering. Communication intelligence is extremely crucial to government and military agencies. Additionally, the aerospace and military industries are gracefully embracing technological advancements like Industry 4.0, the Internet of Things, AI, ML, and other technologies that significantly digitize the defense industry's operations. These concurrently increase the risk of cyberattacks as well. Hence, the rising use of communication intelligence in cyber and electronic warfare is beneficial for expanding the market.



Market Restraining Factor

High costs associated with the implementation of the COMINT system.



Military organizations find implementing cutting-edge and innovative technology and products challenging due to budgetary restrictions and a lack of competent staff. Money constraints frequently prevent the introduction of advanced communication systems. Reduced defense spending has been stated by nations who are emerging from economic difficulties. Countries worldwide are researching and inviting creative military system options to reduce costs. As a result, the COMINT technology is shifting from the defense to the commercial sectors.

