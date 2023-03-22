The Global Dimmer and Color Tunable Market size is expected to reach $19.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dimmer and Color Tunable Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Product, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435151/?utm_source=GNW

This is advantageous for enhancing comfort, saving energy, or increasing the lifespan of the bulbs.



LED bulbs, which have the potential to be more energy-efficient and durable than conventional incandescent bulbs, are also interoperable with some dimmer controls. The user can change the color light’s temperature produced by color-tunable lightbulbs. Generally, the color temperature is expressed as "cool" or "warm" light and is expressed in degrees, Kelvin.



Warm light, which has a color temperature of about 2700K, is frequently used for creating a warm ambiance. It is similar to the light generated by conventional incandescent bulbs. Like natural sunshine, cool light has a color temperature of about 5000K and is frequently used for work lighting to render a lively, upbeat mood. The user can change the color temperature of color-tunable lightbulbs to suit their needs and tastes.



White tunable lighting, as defined by the US Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, is the capability to alter the color temperature output of a light source. Tunable white LED lighting is a ground-breaking kind of lighting that effectively blends numerous illumination sources. The shifting or adjusting would not be feasible without such sources. The technology can produce amazing effects for which this form of lighting has become famous by making certain adjustments, such as turning on one LED and turning off another.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The demand-supply balance was impacted by a lack of electric components produced by China as well as disruptions in international trade. However, throughout the projected time of the COVID-19 pandemic, technological improvements in home automation, the internet of things (IoT), and LED lighting in dimmer and color-tunable markets are anticipated to have a favorable impact on market growth. Additionally, the development of wireless voice-controlled color-tunable and dimmer has increased their efficiency and cost-effectiveness, boosting the growth of the market.



Market Growth Factors



Rising demand due to advanced dimmers’ high energy-saving potential



The dimmer and color tunable market is experiencing an increase in research and development activities, which are looking into the possibility of utilizing location-aware technology to create superior dimming lighting control systems. Additionally, several research projects are placing more and more emphasis on calculating the pace of energy reduction and concurrently tracking the effectiveness of the indoor lighting environment. Additionally, since the building sector consumes a significant amount of energy used globally, it is anticipated that smart dimmers and other cutting-edge technology will become more popular in the years to come for reducing energy usage, which would hugely benefit the market.



Lighting-based circadian rhythm manipulation



The provision of a range of lighting in both homes and places of work, tunable white LED lighting, has helped many individuals to get back to their circadian rhythm. Additionally, tunable white lighting can aid hospital patients in reestablishing good routines and normalcy and reducing health problems. Bright blue lighting boosts a healthy appetite, increases heart rate and temperature, and increases cognitive function, which is why many hospitals worldwide are now using color tunable lighting. Therefore, circadian rhythm-appropriate lighting can help the body function at its best if someone spends most of their day indoors. This has significantly boosted the demand for dimmer and color tunable lights, aiding in the expansion of the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Testing and inspection problems with color-tunable products



Many available products are not user-friendly, either providing only dimmer or color tunable properties. Users might like to decrease light output without affecting the hue. White-tuning may be the superior option in these circumstances where it would be useful to have dimming control independent of color change. Due to efforts by government organizations like the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) to develop rules for the testing of color-tunable products, the impact of this limitation on the market is anticipated to be continue during the forecast period.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the dimmer and color tunable market is categorized into dimmer and color tunable. The color tunable segment procured a considerable growth rate in the dimmer and color tunable market in 2021. The increased use of color-tunable LED luminaires in both commercial and residential settings is driving up demand for them globally. In addition, due to their ability to simulate incandescent light, these lights are becoming increasingly popular in homes and restaurants. Furthermore, because they can accurately replicate daylight, color-tunable LED luminaires have several positive health effects. This positively impacts the growth of the segment.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the dimmer and color tunable market is divided into commercial, residential, and industrial. The industrial segment acquired the largest revenue share in the dimmer and color tunable market in 2021. The market share of conventional lighting would decline in terms of both units and revenue if LED lights’ prices were to drop rapidly. This would impact how widely the dimmer and color tunable lights would be adopted in various applications. The industrial sector is expected to grow more rapidly than its competitors because high-intensity discharge (HID) and fluorescent technologies with great performance are already readily accessible and used in many applications.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the dimmer and color tunable market is segmented into light-emitting diode (LED), high intensity discharge (HID), incandescent & halogen, and fluorescent. The light-emitting diode (LED) segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the dimmer and color tunable market in 2021. Light is produced when current flows through a light-emitting diode or LED. In the semiconductor, photons are created when electrons combine with electron holes again. The hue of the light depends on the energy needed for electrons to cross the band gap of the semiconductor. In these lights, white light is produced either by using numerous semiconductors or a coating of light-emitting phosphor on the semiconductor device.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the dimmer and color tunable market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment procured the highest revenue share in the dimmer and color tunable market in 2021. China, Taiwan, and Japan all play a significant role in expanding the regional market. These nations’ governments are making efforts to encourage the use of light-emitting diodes, and there are a lot of market participants in these regions as well. In addition, this region’s construction industries are prospering as their native and immigrant populations both grow quickly. As a result, the rapidly expanding construction sector in the Asia Pacific will increase the demand for goods in the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International, Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Cree, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Hubbell Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Legrand S.A. (Legrand Group), OSRAM GmbH, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc., and Lite Puter Enterprise Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Industrial



• Commercial



• Residential



By Product



• Dimmer



• Color Tunable



By Type



• Light-emitting Diode (LED’s)



• High Intensity Discharge (HID)



• Incandescent & Halogen



• Fluorescent



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.



• Cree, Inc.



• Eaton Corporation PLC



• Hubbell Incorporated



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Legrand S.A. (Legrand Group)



• OSRAM GmbH



• Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.



• Lite Puter Enterprise Co., Ltd.



