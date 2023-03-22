Bag In Box Container Market is Expected to Surpass USD 6.25 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030; Eco-Friendliness, Convenience, Cost-Effectiveness, Make Bag In Box Container an Attractive Option

Westford USA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bag-in-Box Container market is poised to exhibit substantial growth in the North American and Asia Pacific regions. This growth is attributed to various factors, including eco-friendliness, convenience, cost-effectiveness, and increased demand in diverse industrial applications. Furthermore, Bag-in-box containers have surged in popularity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic due to their contactless dispensing method, particularly for beverages such as wine, which has seen heightened demand due to social gathering restrictions.

According to the latest global research conducted by SkyQuest, the bag-in-box container market for juice and soft drinks is constantly expanding, and it is expected to achieve a value of USD 2.64 billion by 2028. This optimistic projection for the juice and soft drink markets implies growth opportunities for related industries, including the Bag In Box Container market. In addition, customization is emerging as a trend in the bag-in-box container market, with manufacturers offering options for companies to create tailor-made packaging solutions for their products.

In today's retail market, the significance of the Internet of Things (IoT) lies in its ability to help retailers acquire and assess customer behavior and preferences, enhance inventory management, and streamline supply chain management. This, in turn, improves the customer experience and leads to greater operational efficiency and cost savings for retailers.

Food and Beverage Segment to Drive Higher Sales as There is Increasing Demand of Aseptic Packaging Solutions

A recent analysis has revealed that the Food and Beverage segment emerged as a significant contributor to the rapid growth of the Bag In Box Container market in 2021. This trend is expected to persist from 2022 to 2030 as the segment maintains its dominance in the market. The growth of this segment is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for aseptic packaging solutions, the rising popularity of wine dispensing systems in restaurants and bars, and the growing preference for cost-effective and environmentally friendly packaging options. SkyQuest, a market research firm, has predicted that this segment will continue to lead the market with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the projected period.

SkyQuest's latest research analysis reveals that Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a dominant player in the Bag In Box Container market from 2022 to 2030. Several factors, such as the increasing presence of major global players, rising disposable income of consumers, and supportive government initiatives, drive this growth. SkyQuest predicts that the Bag in Box Container Market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This projected surge in sales presents a positive outlook for the market in North America.

Plastic Material Type Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth due to its High Durability and Flexibility

In 2021, the Plastic Material Type segment has emerged as the dominant method in the Bag In Box Container market, and it is expected to maintain its lead from 2022 to 2030. SkyQuest has projected a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% for this segment during the forecast period. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for durability, lightweight, and cost-effectiveness in the market. With the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the subsequent rise in batteries requiring recycling, the pyrometallurgical process has become an attractive option due to its cost-effectiveness and scalability.

The Bag In Box Container market in Europe has emerged as a major force and is expected to maintain its leading position by 2030. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for wine dispensing systems, the increasing popularity of aseptic packaging solutions, and the growing demand for cost-effective and eco-friendly packaging options in the region. SkyQuest has projected a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% for the region, indicating that it will continue to dominate the market during the projected period. This positive outlook is promising for Europe's Bag In Box Container industry.

The Bag In Box Container market has recently undergone comprehensive analysis in a report exploring the industry's major players. The report examines various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and significant breakthroughs in the market. In addition, the report includes a detailed geographic analysis and evaluates the market share of the top segments. Lastly, the report highlights significant players in the industry and their efforts to develop innovative solutions to meet the growing demand.

Key Developments in Bag In Box Container Market

Scholle IPN, a leading provider of flexible packaging solutions, has launched a new line of bag-in-box packaging for liquid products that is certified by Amazon ISTA-6 and SIOC. The company collaborated with Georgia-Pacific, a manufacturer of corrugated packaging solutions, to develop and test three patent-pending bag-in-box package formats for liquids in compliance with Amazon's SIOC certification process.

Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box Ibi facility in Spain has begun producing bags using a new thermo-laminated metallised film called M-Compact 77, which the company claims is a more sustainable option. The thermal-lamination technology, which binds individual films together through heat exposure without the use of adhesives, is said to make the production of M-Compact 77 more resource-efficient, according to the company.

Key Questions Answered in Bag In Box Container Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

