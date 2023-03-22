Offer Update

22 March 2023

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION UPDATE

Further to the announcement made by Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) on 12 January 2023 in conjunction with Northern Venture Trust PLC and Northern 3 VCT PLC in respect of the offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2022/23 tax year, the Company announces that its offer of new ordinary shares to raise a total of up to £6.0 million is now fully subscribed and no further applications will be accepted.

The offer by Northern Venture Trust PLC to raise a total of up to £6.0 million closed on 28 February 2023. The offer by Northern 3 VCT PLC to raise a total of up to £6.0 million in the 2022/23 tax year remains open for subscription and will close when fully subscribed, but in any case no later than 12 noon on 31 March 2023.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.