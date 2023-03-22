Amryt Pharma Shareholders approve acquisition of Amryt Pharma by Chiesi Farmaceutici

Transaction Expected to Close in Q2 2023

Dublin, Ireland, March 22, 2023 Amryt Pharma Plc (“Amryt”) (Nasdaq: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented to shareholders at today’s shareholder meetings held to consider and vote on the proposed acquisition of Amryt by Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., (the “Transaction”) were duly passed. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the shareholder meetings posted to shareholders on February 16, 2023, and is available on the Company's website www.amrytpharma.com/investors.

The waiting period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 with respect to the Transaction has expired. The closing of the Transaction remains subject to certain other regulatory approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions, including obtaining the sanction of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales. Amryt expects the Transaction will close in the second quarter of 2023.

About Amryt

Amryt is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets. For more information on Amryt, including products, please visit www.amrytpharma.com.

