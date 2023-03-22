Drone Software Market to Reach US$ 20.60 Billion by 2030 owing to Increasing Adoption of Drones for a Variety of Applications | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider reported that the Global Drone Software Market was worth USD 5.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand to USD 20.60 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Market Overview
Drone software refers to the computer programs that control the operation and movement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), more commonly known as drones. These programs are responsible for the control of the drone's flight, including its altitude, speed, and direction, as well as the camera or other equipment mounted on the drone.
Market Analysis
Favorable government schemes increased funding in software development, and rising cloud-based deployments in the form of Drone as a service (DaaS) are positively favoring the drone software market growth. Several governments have introduced standard operating procedures in their respective countries, such as production-linked incentives for software development from innovative start-ups, funding for capacity development, and funding to small drone developers to develop critical components.
Major Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:
- Drone Volt
- Esri
- DroneDeploy
- Pix4D S.A
- Skyward IO
- 3D Robotics
- Airware
- Dreamhammer Products
- PrecisionHawk
- SenseFly SA
Drone Software Market Report Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|US$ 5.2 Billion
|Market Size by 2030
|US$ 20.60 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 17.3% From 2023 to 2030
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Historical Data
|2020-2021
|Drone Software Market: Key Segments
|• By Platform (Defense & Government, Commercial, Consumer)
• By Deployment (Onboard Drone, Ground-Based)
• By Solution (Application, System)
• By Architecture (Open Source, Closed Source)• By Offering (App-based software, Desktop software)
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on the Drone Software Industry
The conflict has led to an increase in the demand for drone software that can be used for military purposes. Governments, especially those in conflict areas, are investing in drone technology to strengthen their military capabilities. Drones equipped with advanced software can be used for surveillance, reconnaissance, and attack purposes. As a result, drone software companies that specialize in military-grade software have seen a significant increase in demand for their products.
Key Regional Developments
The drone software market in North America has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing use of drones in a variety of industries. Drones are often unable to carry out automatic "beyond visual line of sight flights" or maintain a record of flight data without the aid of software. This has led software developers to create efficient and affordable software platforms that allow drones to perform a wide range of tasks. In the field of promotion and advertising, drones are being used to capture stunning aerial footage that can be used in commercials and promotional videos.
Key Takeaway from Drone Software Market Study
- The global market has been on the rise in recent years, with the application market segment accounting for more than 80% of the total market share. Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have a variety of applications in industries ranging from agriculture to construction to emergency response.
- The open-source segment is predicted to dominate the revenue share in the market. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of open-source software by drone manufacturers and operators.
Recent Developments Related to Drone Software Market
- Swiss-based drone manufacturer, Wingtra, has secured $22 million in funding, paving the way for an exciting new chapter in the company's history. The investment is set to help the drone startup scale up its operations and expand its offering to customers worldwide. Wingtra specializes in the development and manufacture of high-quality mapping drones that are designed to capture accurate and detailed aerial data for a range of industries, including surveying, agriculture, and construction.
- Zeitview, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) drone inspection software, has recently announced the expansion of its software to include the detection of more rooftop anomalies. This development will allow for more accurate and efficient inspections of rooftops, ensuring that any issues are identified and addressed promptly.
